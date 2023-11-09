Mia Ragazza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
homemade pastas, pizzas & salads buon cibo, buon vino, buon amici
Location
4411 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk - 4411 MAIN ST
3.7 • 88
4411 MAIN ST PHILADELPHIA, PA 19127
View restaurant
Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant