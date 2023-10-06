STARTERS

Bruschetta

$14.00

burrata, roasted cherry tomato, sourdough

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

agrodolce, saffron aioli

Foccacia

$9.00

taleggio butter, olive tapenade, apricot romesco

Fried Artichoke

$14.00

pickled onion, parmesan, sherry vinaigrette

Meatball

$18.00

8oz, whipped ricotta, garlic sourdough

Octopus Carpaccio

$15.00

apricot romesco, pistachio, arugula

Potato Agnolotti

$15.00

creamy gorgonzola, fresh herbs

Salumi & Cheese

$22.00

pickled vegetable, preserved fruit, toast

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

baby gem lettuce, focaccia croutons, wasabi & anchovy dressing

Chopped Salad

$19.00

artichoke heart, avocado, cherry tomato, pickled egg, red onion, sopressata, feta, parmesan & champagne vinaigrette

Insalata di Polpo

$16.00

olive, charred lemon, arugula, dijon vinaigrette

Panzanella

$14.00

soaked sourdough croutons, tomato, fresh mozzarella, onion, olive, cucumber, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

whipped honey goat cheese, grilled fennel, evoo, arugula

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

PASTAS

Cavatelli

$26.00

carbonara, pancetta, peas

Fettucine

$26.00

bolgonese, parmesan

Gnocchi

$22.00

basil pesto, pistachio

Lasagna

$26.00

20 layer stack, ragu, bechamel

Linguini

$24.00

squid ink, littlenecks

Pappardelle

$28.00

braised short rib, soffrito reduction

ROMAN STYLE PIZZA

Burnt Pepperoni

$17.00

cup & char pepperoni, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

basil, buffalo mozzarella, marinara

Short Rib Pizza

$19.00

figs, caramelized onion, crumbled gorgonzola

Shrimp Arthichoke Pizza

$17.00

pickled red onion, mozzarella, basil pesto

ENTREES

Basil Pesto Salmon

$27.00

apricot romesco, parmesan & onion risotto

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

bone-in, breaded, fried; side fettucini e olio

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

panko herb crust, whipped ricotta, marinara, mozzarella

NY Strip

$41.00

pommes puree, cippolini, compound butter

Rack of Lamb

$37.00

pistachio gremolata, red pesto root vegetable

SIDES

Pasta e Olio

$10.00

Pommes Puree

$8.00

Risotto

$8.00

Root Vegetable

$8.00

Side Caesar

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

DESSERTS

Affogato

$8.00

vanilla shortcake | macerated strawberries | strawberry glace | whipped cream | cake pop garnish

Cannolis

$12.00

chocolate chip brownie | tempura battered | deep fried | sweet whipped ricotta | powdered sugar

Tiramisu

$10.00

brioche bread | sweet custard soak | slow cooked | blueberries | vanilla creme anglaise