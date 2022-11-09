Mia's Caffe
2100 Front Street
Meridian, MS 39301
Coffee and Espresso
Cafe Latte
Espresso and Steamed Milk Choice
Cappucino
Espresso with steamed, frothed milk.
Americano
Espresso and hot water.
Hot Drip Coffee
Freshly ground beans, brewed coffee.
Cafe Au Lait
Hot drip coffee with steamed milk.
Espresso Shot
Single shot
Macchiato
Espresso with foamed milk.
Cortado
Espresso shot with equal amount of steamed milk.
Senior Hot Drip Coffee
Frozen Drinks
Frappe Mia
Blended ice, coffee concentrate, milk, and frappe mix.
Frappe Mia Protein
Blended ice, milk, coffee concentrate, and protein mix.
Frozen Chai
Blended chai, milk, and ice.
Frozen Matcha
Blended ice, matcha, and milk.
Frappe Mia Sugar Free
Sugar Free Frappe Mix, Syrup and Whipped Cream!!
Red Bull Freeze
Rootbeer Float
Iced Drinks
Kid's Drinks
Other
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk topped with mini marshmallows.
Frozen Cocoa
Blended ice, chocolate sauce, and milk.
Fruit Smoothie
Lemonade
Water
Canned Sodas
Juice Box
Tropicana 10oz Juice Bottle
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Natalie's Orchid Island Juice
RC Cola 16.9oz
Core Water Bottles
Red Bull Infusions
Teas
Caffeinated Dragonfruit Lemonade
Breakfast
2 Eggs
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits smothered in black pepper country gravy
Board's Head Breakfast Sandwich
Egg,Cheese,Sliced Tomato Choice of Bread and Sauce
Breakfast Breads
Breakfast Meat
Breakfast Sides
Iced Cinnamon Roll
Mia's Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs, 1-choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, 1-choice of Grits, Cheese Grits, Hashbrown Casserole or Fresh Fruit Cup, and choice of Bread; Toast, Biscuit, Crossant or English Muffin
Mini Cinnamon Rolls
Pecan Praline Cinnamon Roll
Toast
Yogurt & Berry Parfait
Omelet
Children
Kids Grilled Cheese Panini
Cheddar Cheese served on rustic panini bread, served with applesauce and cookies
Kids PB & J
Peanut butter and jelly served on white or wheat bread. Served with applesauce and cookies. Contains Nuts
Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti and small meatballs, served with applesauce and cookies.
Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Fettuccine with alfredo sauce, served with applesauce and cookies.
Mini Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza
5” pizza cheese of pepperoni, served with applesauce and cookies.
Deli Sliders Ham or Turkey
Ham and Cheddar cheese served on mini rolls served with applesauce or mini parfait and cookies.
Kids House Salad
Small house salad with carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes,cheese & croutons, served with applesauce and cookies.
Kids Cup of Soup
Cup of soup and slice of toast, served with crackers, applesauce and cookies.
Kids Yogurt & Berry Parfait
Yogurt & Berries with granola
Children Breakfast & Brunch
Kids French Toast
French Toast with berries and whipped cream served with syrup and 1 slice of bacon.
Kids Breakfast Plate
One egg of choice, bacon, toast. choice of applesauce or yogurt parfait, choice of grits or cheese grits.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini
PB & J
Kids Alfredo Chicken Pasta
Deli Sandwiches
Cajun Turkey and Pepper Jack
Cajun Smoked Turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, spring mix, and spicy chipotle mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Deli-style or Cranberry Pecan chicken salad with lettuce and tomato, served on a Croissant
Club Sandwich
Ham, oven roasted turkey, white chedder cheese, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, bacon, mayo, and deli mustard.
Tavern Ham and Havarti
Maple Honey Ham, creme havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, and honey mustard.
Mia's Avocado BLT
Boar’s Head bacon, lettuce, tomato, on white or wheat toast with mayo or spicy chipotle mayo
Mia's Muffuletta
Capicola,Mortadella,Salami, Mozzarella & Provolone topped with Olive Salad
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Spicy jalapeño or regular pimento cheese Served on a croissant
Tavern Ham & Cheddar
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Chicken sautéed in a buffalo sauce served with three-pepper colby jack cheese on rustic panini bread. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery
Chicken Bacon Barbecue Panini
Grilled Chicken and bacon in a BBQ sauce served with cheddar cheese on rustic panini bread.
Grilled Cheese Panini
Grilled Cheese Panini
Tavern Ham & Cheese Panini
Tavern Ham & Swiss
Ham and Swiss on Marble Rye with mayo and deli mustard, pressed.
Mia's Pulled Pork Panini
Pulled pork southern slaw, pressed on panini bread.
Prosciutto and Fig Panini
Prosciutto, provolone cheese and fig preserves served on rustic panini bread
A1 Steak & Pepper Jack Panini
Turkey Pesto Panini
Turkey breast, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese with a pesto mayo on rustic panini bread. PESTO CONTAINS PINE NUTS
Veggie Panini
Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, hummus, provolone cheese with a chipotle mayo
Pasta
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Spicy sautéed shrimp in a creamy creole served over fettuccine
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken sautéed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan
Chicken Pesto Penne
Chicken sautéed in a creamy pesto sauce topped with saved parmesan cheese. PESTO CONTAINS PINE NUTS
Chicken Spaghetti
Creamy Steak Fettuccini
Steak strips, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
One large homemade meatball in a marinara sauce served over spaghetti
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with a marinara meat sauce with Italian sausage and shredded parmesan cheese served with garlic breadstick.
Tortellini Cheese
Tri-Colored Ricotta filled Tortellini
Veggie Pasta
Sautéed artichoke hearts, kalamata olives,spinach,roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy alfredo sauce served over penne
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Red Onions,BBQ Sauce and Pizza Cheese
Chicken Florentine
Chicken, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Alfredo Sauce and Pizza Cheese
Mia's Mediterranean
Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pizza Sauce and Cheese
Three Little Pigs
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pizza Sacuce and Cheese
Chicken Fajita
Chicken,Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Colby-Jack Cheese and a Roasted Salsa Sauce
Cheese Sticks 12"
Garlic Butter Sauce and Pizza Cheeses, with dipping sauce of choice.
Cheese Pizza
Pizza Cheese and Sauce
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese and Sauce
B.Y.O. Pizza
Choices of Sauce, Regular Toppings or Premium Toppings and Pizza Cheese
Pizza Slice & a Moon Pie
Slice of Pizza and a soda pop
Salad
Berry Market Salad
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinigarette
Ceasar Salad
Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.
Greek Salad
Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Mia's Cheeseburger Pasta
Romaine lettuce topped with cheese sauce penne, seasoned hamburger meat, bacon, tomatoes, shredded colby jack cheese with our special sauce.
Mia's House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.
Muffuletta Salad
Spring mix, Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Mozzerella and Provolone, topped with an olive salad & croutons, with Italian Style Dressing.
Orchard Salad
Spring mix, chicken, apples, pecans and cranberries with vidalia onion vinegarette.
Side Ceasar Salad
Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.
Side Greek Salad
Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Side Mia's House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.
Happy Hardy Salad
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries, mushrooms, artichokes, bell peppers and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Tortellini Salad
Soup
Specials
Tamales
Six turkey tamales served with jalapenos, white queso cheese, and a bean & corn relish.
Spaghetti and Meat Sauce
Meatballs
Three Meatballs in marinara with a breadstick.
Hot Dog Pack
Hot Dog, chips and a soda.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese
Pretzel bites and Beer Cheese Dip
Zapps Chips
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese served hot on a torano roll.
Italian Beef
Thin-sliced italian beef roast with bell peppers served hot on a torano roll. Served w/ or w/o au jus.
Italian Hoagie
Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Mozzarella on a Toasted Hoagie roll with marinara.
Italian Sausage
Italian Sausage served with peppers on an Italian Hoggie
Mia's Meatball Marinara
Homemade meatballs with marinara, mozzarella, and provolone cheese served hot on a torano roll.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Spicy cajun shrimp with melted pepper jack on french bread with a secret spicy sauce.
3 Mini Meatball Subs
Muffins & Danish
Cakes
Italian Dessert
Apple Cobbler
Cookies
Donuts
Boar's Head Meat
Boar's Head Cheese
Pre-Sliced Meat or Cheese Package
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2100 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301