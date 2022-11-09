Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mia's Caffe

No reviews yet

2100 Front Street

Meridian, MS 39301

Three Little Pigs
Turkey Pesto Panini
Board's Head Breakfast Sandwich

Coffee and Espresso

Cafe Latte

$3.50

Espresso and Steamed Milk Choice

Cappucino

$3.50

Espresso with steamed, frothed milk.

Americano

$2.90

Espresso and hot water.

Hot Drip Coffee

$1.90

Freshly ground beans, brewed coffee.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

Hot drip coffee with steamed milk.

Espresso Shot

$1.90

Single shot

Macchiato

$2.40+

Espresso with foamed milk.

Cortado

$2.50

Espresso shot with equal amount of steamed milk.

Senior Hot Drip Coffee

$0.99

Frozen Drinks

Frappe Mia

$4.80

Blended ice, coffee concentrate, milk, and frappe mix.

Frappe Mia Protein

$5.20

Blended ice, milk, coffee concentrate, and protein mix.

Frozen Chai

$5.00

Blended chai, milk, and ice.

Frozen Matcha

$5.00

Blended ice, matcha, and milk.

Frappe Mia Sugar Free

$4.80

Sugar Free Frappe Mix, Syrup and Whipped Cream!!

Red Bull Freeze

$4.99

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.90

Chilled coffee made from coarse ground beans.

Iced Latte

$3.90

Chilled latte over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.40

Espresso mixed with cold water over ice.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Chai Latte over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00

Matcha Latte over ice.

Kid's Drinks

Water

Juice Box

$0.99

Children's Lemonade

$2.00

Children's Sweet Tea

$0.99

Whole Milk Box

$1.49

Chocolate Milk Box

$1.49

Other

Hot Cocoa

$2.70

Chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk topped with mini marshmallows.

Frozen Cocoa

$4.60

Blended ice, chocolate sauce, and milk.

Fruit Smoothie

$4.80

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Canned Sodas

$1.00

Juice Box

$0.99

Tropicana 10oz Juice Bottle

$2.79

Milk

$2.30

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Natalie's Orchid Island Juice

$4.79Out of stock

RC Cola 16.9oz

$1.49

Core Water Bottles

$2.49

Red Bull Infusions

Red Bull Infusions

$4.99

Plain Redbull

$2.99

Teas

Hot Tea

$2.00

Chai Latte

$3.50

Cxhai tea and steamed milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.50

Concentrated green tea and steamed milk.

Iced Black Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Black Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.30

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet & Half Un-Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea & Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea & Lemonade

$2.50

Caffeinated Dragonfruit Lemonade

Caffeinated Dragonfruit lemonade

$3.50

Breakfast

2 Eggs

$2.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.29
Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 Biscuits smothered in black pepper country gravy

Board's Head Breakfast Sandwich

Board's Head Breakfast Sandwich

$7.29

Egg,Cheese,Sliced Tomato Choice of Bread and Sauce

Breakfast Breads

$1.29

Breakfast Meat

$2.99

Breakfast Sides

$1.99
Iced Cinnamon Roll

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$3.29
Mia's Breakfast Plate

Mia's Breakfast Plate

$10.99

Two Eggs, 1-choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage, 1-choice of Grits, Cheese Grits, Hashbrown Casserole or Fresh Fruit Cup, and choice of Bread; Toast, Biscuit, Crossant or English Muffin

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$3.29
Pecan Praline Cinnamon Roll

Pecan Praline Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

Toast

$1.99
Yogurt & Berry Parfait

Yogurt & Berry Parfait

$4.99

Omelet

$5.99+

Children

Kids Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese served on rustic panini bread, served with applesauce and cookies

Kids PB & J

$4.99

Peanut butter and jelly served on white or wheat bread. Served with applesauce and cookies. Contains Nuts

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$4.99

Spaghetti and small meatballs, served with applesauce and cookies.

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Kids Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$4.99

Fettuccine with alfredo sauce, served with applesauce and cookies.

Mini Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

Mini Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

5” pizza cheese of pepperoni, served with applesauce and cookies.

Deli Sliders Ham or Turkey

Deli Sliders Ham or Turkey

$4.99

Ham and Cheddar cheese served on mini rolls served with applesauce or mini parfait and cookies.

Kids House Salad

$3.99

Small house salad with carrots, cucumbers,tomatoes,cheese & croutons, served with applesauce and cookies.

Kids Cup of Soup

$3.49

Cup of soup and slice of toast, served with crackers, applesauce and cookies.

Kids Yogurt & Berry Parfait

$1.99

Yogurt & Berries with granola

Children Breakfast & Brunch

Kids French Toast

$4.99

French Toast with berries and whipped cream served with syrup and 1 slice of bacon.

Kids Breakfast Plate

$4.99

One egg of choice, bacon, toast. choice of applesauce or yogurt parfait, choice of grits or cheese grits.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Panini

PB & J

$4.99

Kids Alfredo Chicken Pasta

$5.99

Deli Sandwiches

Cajun Turkey and Pepper Jack

Cajun Turkey and Pepper Jack

$10.99

Cajun Smoked Turkey, pepper jack cheese, tomato, spring mix, and spicy chipotle mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Deli-style or Cranberry Pecan chicken salad with lettuce and tomato, served on a Croissant

Club Sandwich

$13.49

Ham, oven roasted turkey, white chedder cheese, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, bacon, mayo, and deli mustard.

Tavern Ham and Havarti

$10.99Out of stock

Maple Honey Ham, creme havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce, and honey mustard.

Mia's Avocado BLT

$10.99

Boar’s Head bacon, lettuce, tomato, on white or wheat toast with mayo or spicy chipotle mayo

Mia's Muffuletta

Mia's Muffuletta

$13.49Out of stock

Capicola,Mortadella,Salami, Mozzarella & Provolone topped with Olive Salad

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$8.49

Spicy jalapeño or regular pimento cheese Served on a croissant

Tavern Ham & Cheddar

$10.99

Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Panini

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$10.99

Chicken sautéed in a buffalo sauce served with three-pepper colby jack cheese on rustic panini bread. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and celery

Chicken Bacon Barbecue Panini

Chicken Bacon Barbecue Panini

$10.99

Grilled Chicken and bacon in a BBQ sauce served with cheddar cheese on rustic panini bread.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.99

Grilled Cheese Panini

Tavern Ham & Cheese Panini

$10.99
Tavern Ham & Swiss

Tavern Ham & Swiss

$10.99

Ham and Swiss on Marble Rye with mayo and deli mustard, pressed.

Mia's Pulled Pork Panini

$11.49Out of stock

Pulled pork southern slaw, pressed on panini bread.

Prosciutto and Fig Panini

Prosciutto and Fig Panini

$9.99

Prosciutto, provolone cheese and fig preserves served on rustic panini bread

A1 Steak & Pepper Jack Panini

$12.99
Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$9.99

Turkey breast, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone cheese with a pesto mayo on rustic panini bread. PESTO CONTAINS PINE NUTS

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$9.99

Sautéed mushrooms, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, hummus, provolone cheese with a chipotle mayo

Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$12.99

Spicy sautéed shrimp in a creamy creole served over fettuccine

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken sautéed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan

Chicken Pesto Penne

Chicken Pesto Penne

$9.99

Chicken sautéed in a creamy pesto sauce topped with saved parmesan cheese. PESTO CONTAINS PINE NUTS

Chicken Spaghetti

$10.99Out of stock
Creamy Steak Fettuccini

Creamy Steak Fettuccini

$12.99

Steak strips, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy alfredo sauce.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$11.99

One large homemade meatball in a marinara sauce served over spaghetti

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti with a marinara meat sauce with Italian sausage and shredded parmesan cheese served with garlic breadstick.

Tortellini Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Tri-Colored Ricotta filled Tortellini

Veggie Pasta

$12.99

Sautéed artichoke hearts, kalamata olives,spinach,roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes in a creamy alfredo sauce served over penne

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.99+

Chicken, Red Onions,BBQ Sauce and Pizza Cheese

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$8.99+

Chicken, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Alfredo Sauce and Pizza Cheese

Mia's Mediterranean

Mia's Mediterranean

$8.99+

Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Pizza Sauce and Cheese

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$8.99+

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Pizza Sacuce and Cheese

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$8.99+

Chicken,Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Colby-Jack Cheese and a Roasted Salsa Sauce

Cheese Sticks 12"

Cheese Sticks 12"

$8.99

Garlic Butter Sauce and Pizza Cheeses, with dipping sauce of choice.

Cheese Pizza

$6.49+

Pizza Cheese and Sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.49+

Pepperoni, Pizza Cheese and Sauce

B.Y.O. Pizza

B.Y.O. Pizza

$6.49+

Choices of Sauce, Regular Toppings or Premium Toppings and Pizza Cheese

Pizza Slice & a Moon Pie

$4.59Out of stock

Slice of Pizza and a soda pop

Salad

Berry Market Salad

Berry Market Salad

$12.00+

Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinigarette

Ceasar Salad

$10.00+

Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Mia's Cheeseburger Pasta

$9.99

Romaine lettuce topped with cheese sauce penne, seasoned hamburger meat, bacon, tomatoes, shredded colby jack cheese with our special sauce.

Mia's House Salad

Mia's House Salad

$10.00+

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.

Muffuletta Salad

Muffuletta Salad

$12.00+

Spring mix, Capicola, Mortadella, Salami, Mozzerella and Provolone, topped with an olive salad & croutons, with Italian Style Dressing.

Orchard Salad

$12.00+

Spring mix, chicken, apples, pecans and cranberries with vidalia onion vinegarette.

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.49

Romain mix, shaved parmesan, croutons, ceasar dressing.

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$3.49

Spring mix, kalamata olives, cucumber, grape tomatoes, feta, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Mia's House Salad

Side Mia's House Salad

$3.49

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, purple onions, carrots, colby jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressings.

Happy Hardy Salad

$12.00+

Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Chicken, Berries, mushrooms, artichokes, bell peppers and Croutons with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Tortellini Salad

$6.00

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$6.49

Soup of the day served with garlic bread.

Chicken and Dumplings Bowl

$9.99Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Frito Chili Pie

$7.99

Grilled Cheese and Soup Combo

$9.99

Cup of soup with grilled cheese panini.

Cupn of Soup and Salad Combo

$8.99

Soup of the Day with a side portion of any salad.

Specials

Tamales

$9.99Out of stock

Six turkey tamales served with jalapenos, white queso cheese, and a bean & corn relish.

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$8.99

Meatballs

$12.49Out of stock

Three Meatballs in marinara with a breadstick.

Hot Dog Pack

$7.76Out of stock

Hot Dog, chips and a soda.

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$7.99+

Pretzel bites and Beer Cheese Dip

Zapps Chips

$1.59

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese served hot on a torano roll.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$12.99Out of stock

Thin-sliced italian beef roast with bell peppers served hot on a torano roll. Served w/ or w/o au jus.

Italian Hoagie

$10.99Out of stock

Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Mozzarella on a Toasted Hoagie roll with marinara.

Italian Sausage

$8.99

Italian Sausage served with peppers on an Italian Hoggie

Mia's Meatball Marinara

Mia's Meatball Marinara

$11.99

Homemade meatballs with marinara, mozzarella, and provolone cheese served hot on a torano roll.

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$10.99

Spicy cajun shrimp with melted pepper jack on french bread with a secret spicy sauce.

3 Mini Meatball Subs

$6.99

Gelato

Gelato

Gelato

$3.49+

Gelato is Italian Ice Cream

Muffins & Danish

Muffins & Danish

$3.79

Fresh Baked Muffins

Demi Danishes

$1.75Out of stock

Demi Danishes-3 pack

$5.00Out of stock

Bengiet

$1.00

Bengiet 6 pack

$5.00

Cakes

Cake Cups

$2.79Out of stock

Blackberry Honey Lavender Cake Slice

$4.95

Blackberry Honey Lavender Cake Slice

Limoncello Whole Cake

$35.79

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$4.95

Lemon Blueberry Cake with a Cream Cheese icing

Coconut Cake

$4.49

Lemon Sugar Cake

$4.95

Chocolate cake with Strawberry Buttercream

$4.95

Dessert Bars

Lemon Bars

$3.79

Tart, rich lemon flavor

Brownie

$1.99

Lemon Crumb Bar

$2.99

Italian Dessert

Cannoli

$2.99

Mini Cannoli

$1.29

5 Mini Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$3.29

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored italian dessert

BIscotti

$1.29

Pies

Pie Slice

$2.79

Whole Pies

$19.79

Moon Pie

$0.92

Cinnamon Rolls

Iced Cinnamon Roll

$3.29

Praline Cinnamon Roll

$4.29

Mini Cinnamon Rolls

$3.29

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$4.29

Apple Dumpling

$3.99Out of stock

Cookies

Heath

$0.92

Donuts

Donut

$1.49+

Dessert in a Cup

Pumpkin & Pecan Pie in a CUP

$3.79

Pumpkin & Pecan Pie with rich whipped cream.

Boar's Head Meat

Honey Ham

$9.99+

Honey Turkey

$9.99+

Roast Beef

$9.99+

Cajun Turkey

$9.99+

Pastrami

$9.99+

Cornbeef

$9.99+

Genoa Salami

$9.99+

Mortadella

$9.99+

Capocolla

$9.99+

Prosciutto

$9.99+

Tavern Ham

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken

$9.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99+

Boar's Breakfast Sausage Patties 4 pack

$4.59

Boar's Head Cheese

Cheddar

$9.99+

Havarti

$9.99+

Pepper Jack

$9.99+

Baby Swiss

$9.99+

3-Pepper Jack

$9.99+

Provolone

$9.99+

Smoked Chipotle Gouda

$9.99+

Pre-Sliced Meat or Cheese Package

Pre-Sliced Cheese Package

$5.99

Pre-Sliced Meat

$6.49

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
2100 Front Street, Meridian, MS 39301

