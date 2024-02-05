Mia Za's Express - Illini Union 1401 West Green Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Pan Pizza by the slice, Salads and desserts
Location
1401 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Caffe Bene - 524 E GREEN ST SUITE102
No Reviews
524 E GREEN ST SUITE102 Champaign, IL 61820
View restaurant