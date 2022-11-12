Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mia Za's - UIUC Campus

699 Reviews

$

629 E Green St

Champaign, IL 61820

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Create Your Own Pasta
Create Your Own Sandwich

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$6.55

Choose your sauce, cheese and toppings

Simple Pizza

$5.55

Comes with tomato sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$6.55

Comes with tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, and fresh basil. Deselect to remove

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$6.55

Comes with tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple. Deselect to remove

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$6.55

Comes with barbecue sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, chicken and red onions. Deselect to remove

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$6.55

Comes with spicy alfredo, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, spinach and tomatoes. Deselect to remove

Chicken Fajita Pizza

Chicken Fajita Pizza

$6.55

Comes with chipotle, ranch, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, green peppers, red onions and sour cream. Deselect to remove

Mac and Cheese Pizza

Mac and Cheese Pizza

$6.55

Our Mac Pizza Sauce topped with cavatappi tossed in cheese sauce, mozzarella, and cheddar and drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Baked Mac and Cheese *Online Exclusive*

Caprese Mac

$6.55

Supreme Nacho Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, corn, black olives, red onions, tomato, black beans, and sour cream drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Buffalo Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, bleu cheese, breaded buffalo chicken, red onions, and buffalo sauce drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Popeye Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, spinach, mushrooms, red onions, and a pesto drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Bacon Burger Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, cheddar, beef crumbles, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, and pickles topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Mediterranean Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, feta, spinach, chickpeas, black olives, tomatoes, and extra virgin olive oil drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Italian Hero Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, garlic, basil, ham, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, tomatoes, and oregano topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, alfredo, garlic, spinach, and artichokes topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, chicken, bacon, and ranch drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Sweet Pepper Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, ham, red peppers, pineapple, and bbq sauce drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Popper Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, cheddar, bacon, jalapeños, green pepper, and ranch drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Tex-Mex Mac

$6.55

Cavatappi with our house-made cheese sauce, chicken, corn, jalapeños, tomatoes, and sour cream drizzle topped with a blend of Italian cheeses.

Baked Pasta

All pastas come with a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese melted on top.
Create Your Own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$6.55

Choose your noodles, toppings and sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta

$5.55

Comes with fettuccine and alfredo, you can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove

Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta

$5.55

Comes with wheat spaghetti, meatballs, and marinara. Deselect to remove

Spaghetti Carbonara Pasta

Spaghetti Carbonara Pasta

$6.55

Comes with wheat spaghetti, chicken, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, and alfredo. Deselect to remove

Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta

Bacon Chicken Mac & Cheese Pasta

$6.55

Comes with cavatappi, chiken, bacon, toasted panko, and cheddar sauce. Deselect to remove

Chicken Cavatappi Pasta

Chicken Cavatappi Pasta

$6.55

Comes with cavatappi, chicken, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, and spicy red sauce. Deselect to remove

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$6.55

Comes with wheat rotini, red onions, carrots, artichokes, spinach and creamy marinara. Deselect to remove

Mediterranean Pasta

$6.55

Vodka Italiano

$6.55

Pasta al Forno

$6.55

Salad

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$6.55

Choose your greens, toppings, and dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.55

Comes with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing. You can add chicken for $1. Deselect to remove

Garden House Salad

Garden House Salad

$5.55

Comes with mixed greens, carrots, croutons, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and ranch dressing. Deselect to remove

Romaine Fruit Salad

Romaine Fruit Salad

$5.55

Comes with romaine, pineapple, pear, mangoes, apple, celery seeds, and honey dijon dressing. Deselect to remove

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

Pear & Goat Cheese Salad

$6.55

Comes with spring mix, goat cheese, fresh pear, crasins, almonds, tomatoes, and fuji apple dressing. Deselect to remove

Sesame Chicken Salad

Sesame Chicken Salad

$6.55

Comes with mixed greens, feta cheese, chicken, cucumber, crasins, chow mein noodles, almonds, and sesame dressing. Deselect to remove

Poppyseed Crunch Salad

Poppyseed Crunch Salad

$6.55

Comes with mixed greens, chicken, mandarin oranges, almonds, chow mein, and poppyseed dressing.

Southwest Salad

$6.55

Greek Life Salad

$6.55

Sweet Cobb Salad

$6.55

Baked Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

$6.55

Choose your bread, spread, cheese, and toppings

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with pesto, mozzarella, artichokes, red peppers, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Deselect to remove

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with extra virgin olive oil, garlic mozzarella, ham, salami, and pepperoni, tomatoes, and basil. Deselect to remove

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with ranch, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken and red onions. Deselect to remove

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with marinara, mozzarella, and meatballs. Deselect to remove

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with chipotle mayo, mozzarella bacon, chicken, red onions, fresh basil, and tomatoes. Deselect to remove

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$6.55

Comes with garlic mayo, mozzarella, cheddar, ham, bacon, turkey, and tomatoes. Deselect to remove

Megow Cuban

$6.55

Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich

$6.55

Olive oil, spinach, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta, and mozzarella.

Turkey Apple Sandwich

$6.55

Mayo, turkey, bacon, tomato, apple, mozzarella and topped with arugula.

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.30
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$1.30
3-Cheese Bread

3-Cheese Bread

$3.80
A la Carte Bowl of Soup - Tomato Basil

A la Carte Bowl of Soup - Tomato Basil

$4.25

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.40

Canned/Bottled Drink

$2.40

Specialty Smoothies

$4.20

Create Your Own Smoothie

$4.20

Desserts

Original

Original

$3.90

The One that Started it All! Our Famous Creamy Cheesecake with a Graham Cracker Crust

Matcha Cheesecake

$4.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.50

Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert combining espresso-dipped ladyfingers and a creamy lightly sweetened mascarpone cream It is our number one selling dessert. Warning it is very addicting!

Brownie

$1.60
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.50
Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$4.50

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.50

Gift Card

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

Volleyball

Kayla Burbage's Sandwich

Kayla Burbage's Sandwich

$6.55

Kayla created her fav sandwich with tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, spinach, mushrooms, and banana peppers.

Football

Donovan Leary's Fettuccine Alfredo

Donovan Leary's Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.55

Donovan keeps it simple with fettuccine and alfredo sauce.

Ryan Johnson's Vodka Italiano

Ryan Johnson's Vodka Italiano

$6.55

This Illini QB loves to chow down with cavatappi, vodka sauce, fresh basil, fresh garlic, Italian sausage, red onions, and tomatoes.

Art Sitkowski's CYO Pasta

Art Sitkowski's CYO Pasta

$6.55

Art's fav is his creation with rotini pasta tossed in vodka sauce with chicken, spinach, and carrots. https://fightingillini.com/sports/football/roster/artur-sitkowski/12959

Cross Country

Kora Malecek's CYO Pizza

Kora Malecek's CYO Pizza

$6.55

Kora is definitely creative with this pizza - starting with a blend of tomato sauce and garlic pesto, no mozzarella, goat cheese, chicken, baked tofu, spinach, fresh basil, black beans, green peppers, and zucchini with arugula on top.

Lydia Malacek's CYO Pizza

$6.55

Lydia's pizza starts with our house made garlic pesto topped with mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, chicken, baked tofu, spinach, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and sundried tomato with a pesto drizzle and arugula on top.

Amalia Malacek's CYO Pizza

Amalia Malacek's CYO Pizza

$6.55

Amalia's makes her fav pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken, baked tofu, spinach, sundried tomato, green peppers, red peppers, zucchini, with a pesto drizzle and arugula on top.

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

629 E Green St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

