MIA Beer Company

1,183 Reviews

$

10400 NW 33rd st #150

Doral, FL 33172

Handcrafted Croquetas

4 Bacalao Croquetas

$9.00

Cod Fish, Creamy Bechamel, Woo! Sauce

4 Blue Cheese Croquetas

$9.00

Spanish Blue Cheese, Creamy Bechamel, Spicy Guava Sauce

4 Chorizo Croquetas

4 Chorizo Croquetas

$11.00Out of stock

Spanish Chorizo Cantimpalo, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Peppers, Red Wine, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli

4 Jamon Croquetas

4 Jamon Croquetas

$10.00

Jamon, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Gouda Croquetas, Spicy Guava Sauce

4 Veggie Croquetas

4 Veggie Croquetas

$11.00

Mushrooms, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, Swiss & Goat Cheese Croquetas, Roasted Garlic Aioli

5 Jalapeño Goat Cheese Croquetas

5 Jalapeño Goat Cheese Croquetas

$9.00

5 Jalapeño Goat Cheese Croquetas w/ Foxy Lady Sauce (Sweet Chilli Garlic)

5 Spinach Croquetas

$9.00

Spinach, Spanish Style Creamy Bechamel, Roasted Garlic Aioli

4 Mexican Chorizo Croquetas

$11.00

Mexican Chorizo, Smoked Bacon, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Roasted Tomatillos, Chihuahua Cheese w/ side of Cilantro Aioli

Munchies

Giant German Pretzel

$14.00

w/ Side of House Queso, Creole Mustard Aioli & Bacon Jam

Chips y Queso

$7.00

Freshly Fried Corn Tortillas w/ Side of 305 White Queso Dip

Chicken Tendies w/ Fries

Chicken Tendies w/ Fries

$13.00

4 Homestyle Chicken Tenders, Fries, Side of BBQ & Honey Mustard

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Wahoo & Mahi Blend, Freshly Fried Corn Tortillas, Pickled Jalapeños, Celery & Lime

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

w/ Side of Woo! Sauce

Mini-Me Tequeños

$10.00

5 Mini Cheese Sticks w/ Side of Cilantro Garlic Aioli

Parmesan Tostones

$6.00

Tostones. Garlic Parmesan, Cilantro Garlic Aioli

Crispy Fries

$7.00

w/ Side Of Woo! Sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Yucca Cheese Bites

$8.00

5 Crispy Yuca Balls blended w/ Creamy White Cheese, side of Cilantro Garlic Aioli

Nachomania

Freshly Fried Corn Tortillas, Choice of Citrus Grilled Chicken or Mushrooms Adobo, Black Beans, 305 House-Made Queso Dip, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Nachos

$13.00

Freshly Fried Corn Tortillas, Black Beans, 305 House-Made Queso Dip, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickled Jalapeños, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Cotija Cheese

Wings World

Wings World

Wings World

$16.00

8 Baked then Grilled Chicken Wings Tossed w/ you Choice of Sauce

Pinoye Tacos

Bistek Adobo

Bistek Adobo

$14.00

Sweet Soy Citrus Glazed Steak, Atchara (Pickled Onions/Green Papaya Slaw), Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Chicharron Crumble on Fresh Corn Tortillas

Mojo Calamansi Chicken

Mojo Calamansi Chicken

$13.00

Citrus Grilled Chicken, Black Bean Puree, Atchara (Pickled Onions/Green Papaya Slaw), Cilantro, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Chicharron Crumble on Fresh Corn Tortillas

Mushroom Tacos

Mushroom Tacos

$12.00

Portobello Mushrooms, Adobo-Hoisin Glaze, Black Beans, Atchara (Pickled Onions/Green Papaya Slaw), Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Cotija Cheese, Mariquita Crumble on Fresh Corn Tortilla

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod Fish, Tomatoes, Tangy Slaw, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Mayo, House Pickled Jalapeños, Fresh Corn Tortilla

Pork Tocino Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Cured Pineapple Pork, Onions, Cilantro, Sriracha Aioli, Fresh Corn Tortillas. A savory-sweet Al Pastor street style taco!

Burgers

Oklahoma Onion Burger w/ Fries

$18.00

Houseblend Double Patties, Thinly Sliced Onions Smashed into the Patties, American Cheese, House Woo! Sauce, Pickles, Martin’s Potato Roll

Smackdown Burger w/ Fries

Smackdown Burger w/ Fries

$18.00

Double Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Housemade Woo! Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Guavanator Burger w/ Fries

Guavanator Burger w/ Fries

$19.00

Beef Patty, Gouda Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Beer Battered Onion Ring, Housemade Spicy Guava Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll

My Boy Blue Burger w/ Fries

$19.00

Beef Patty, Candied Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese Crumble, Roasted Garlic Aioli on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Plain Jane Burger w/ Fries

$15.00

Beef Patty, American Cheese on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Beyond Veggie Smackdown w/ Fries

$15.00

Beyond Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, Housemade Woo! Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll

The Veggienator Burger w/ Fries

$19.00

Beyond Burger, Veggie Croqueta or Blue Cheese Croqueta, Beer Battered Onion Ring, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Housemade Woo! Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Handhelds & More

Nobody Calls Me Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$15.00

Homestyle Chicken Tenders, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Housemade Woo! Sauce on a Martin’s Potato Roll

Great Scott! Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$15.00

Citrus Mojo Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro Garlic Guava Aioli, Kaiser Roll

Winston's Fish & Chips

Winston's Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod Fish w/ Chip Fries, Side of Woo! Sauce & Malt Vinegar

Dulces

Salted Caramel Vanilla Cake

$8.00

Light Buttery Vanilla-flecked Cake, layers of Salted Caramel Crunch & Creamy Custard, Whipped Topping, Strawberry Glaze and Galleta Maria

Sauces & Sides

Sauces

Sides

Women's Bruhaus Blue

Women's Bruhaus Blue S

$15.00

Women's Bruhaus Blue M

$15.00Out of stock

Women's Bruhaus Blue L

$15.00

Women's Bruhaus Blue XL

$15.00Out of stock

Women's Crop Tops

Women's Crop Top S/M

$15.00Out of stock

Women's Crop Top M/L

$15.00

Women's Crop Top L/XL

$15.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt

Women's Maze Shirt S

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt M

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt L

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Anniversary

Women's Maze Shirt Anni. S

$10.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt Anni. M

$10.00Out of stock

Women's Maze Shirt Anni. L

$10.00

Women's Maze Shirt Anni. XL

$10.00Out of stock

Men's Bruhaus Blue Shirt

Men's Bruhaus Blue S

$15.00Out of stock

Men's Bruhaus Blue M

$15.00

Men's Bruhaus Blue L

$15.00Out of stock

Men's Bruhaus Blue XL

$15.00Out of stock

Men's Bruhaus Blue 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

Men's Bruhaus Blue 3XL

$15.00Out of stock

Men's Maze Shirts

Men's Maze Shirt S

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Maze Shirt M

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Maze Shirt L

$20.00

Men's Maze Shirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

Men's Maze Shirt 2XL

$20.00

Men's Maze Shirt 3XL

$20.00Out of stock

PITCHERS

MEGAMIX 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

MEGA MANGO 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

MEGA GUAVA 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

305 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

MIAMI WEISS 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

DOMINO 60 OZ PITCHER

$20.00

RED SANGRIA PITCHER 32OZ

$20.00

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHERS 32 OZ

$20.00

SHOTS

LEMON DROP SHOT

$5.00

CASES

305 CASE

$30.00

MIAMI WEISS CASE

$30.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Esta Cerveza es MIA!

Website

Location

10400 NW 33rd st #150, Doral, FL 33172

Directions

MIA Beer Company image
MIA Beer Company image

