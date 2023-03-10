Main picView gallery

Miam Cafe - Coral Gables

review star

No reviews yet

2300 Ponce de Leon BLVD

Coral gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

TUNA SANDWICH
"LE BREAKFAST SANDWICH'
REDBULL

FOOD

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP OF THE DAY

HOME SALAD

$9.00

MIXED GREENS, AVOCADO, TOMATO, CUCUMBER , VINAIGRETTE

MIAM CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

ROMAINE HEART LETTUCE, CAESAR DRESSING,PARMESAN CHEESE, HOMEMADE CROUTONS.

QUICHE LORRAINE

$8.00Out of stock

QUICHE SPINACH

$8.00Out of stock

QUICHE TOMATO MOZZARELLA

$8.00Out of stock

MIAM SALAD

$14.00

SANDWICHES & TOASTS

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

FRESH CROISSANT BAKED AT MIAM, VERMONT CHEDDAR AND ALL NATURAL HAM.

BACON EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT

$12.00

FRESH CROISSANT BAKED AT MIAM, VERMONT CHEDDAR, SMOKE APPLEWOOD BACON & ORGANIC EGG.

TUNA SANDWICH

$12.00

TUNA SALAD, DRIED TOMATOES, MIXED GREENS & CUCUMBER ON A BAGUETTE BREAD

"LE BREAKFAST SANDWICH'

$16.00

APPLEWOOD OR TURKEY BACON, SUNNYSIDE EGG, MASHED AVOCADO, VERMONT CHEDDAR, CARAMELIZED ONIONS & SRIRACHA AIOLI. SERVED ON BRIOCHE.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

APPLEWOOD OR TURKEY BACON, HOME POTATOES,SCRAMBLED EGGS, VERMONT CHEDDAR, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

VEGETARIAN BREAKFAST BURRTIO

$8.00

SPINACH, HOME POTATOES, SCRAMBLED EGGS, VERMONT CHEDDAR, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM IN A FLOUR TORTILLA.

EGG & CHEESE BRIOCHE

$9.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS AND VERMONT CHEDDAR SERVED WITH HOUSE POTATOES.

MIAM KUBANO

$15.00

BOARD’S HEAD SLICED OLD FASHION HAM, VERMONT CHEDDAR, ROASTED PORK MARINATED OVER 24 hrs, PICKLES, GARLIC CHIPS, MUSTARD, MAYO.

MIAM CLUB

$14.00

APPLEWOOD BACON, TURKEY, TOMATO, SPINACH, AVOCADO & MAYO ON MULTIGRAIN BREAD.

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

SMASHED AVOCADO, RED PICKLED ONIONS, RADISHED AND CILANTRO

MEXICAN AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

SMASHED AVOCADO, ROASTED CORN, JALAPENOS, RADISHES & CILANTRO

MIAM AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

SMASHED AVOCADO, 1 POACHED EGG, PICKLED ONIONS, RADISHES & CILANTRO

MIAM SALMON AVOCADO TOAST

$16.00

SMASHED AVOCADO, SMOKED SALMON, EGG ANY STYLE, RADISHES & CILANTRO

BREAD, BUTTER & JELLY

$5.00

MIAM CG FLATBREAD

$14.00

KUBANO FLATBREAD

$16.00

V.V FLATBREAD

$17.00

PORK MINI SLIDERS

$12.00

PANCAKES

MIAM PANCAKE

$9.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH MAPPLE SYRUP

GUAVA & CHEESE PANCAKES

$14.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH GUAVA & CHEESE

NUTELLA PANCAKES

$14.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKESWITH STRAWBERRY & BANANA

OREO PANCAKES

$14.95

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH OREOS COOKIES AND CREAM WITH A SIDE OF CONDENSED MILK.

TRES LECHES PANCAKES

$14.95

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH CONDENSED MILK AND OUR TRES LECHE MIX

SWEET & SOUR PANCAKES`

$19.00

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES, 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, BACON & SYRUP

LOTUS & DULCE DE LECHE

$14.95

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES WITH LOTUS BISCOTTI AND DULCE DE LECHE

SPECIAL BRUNCH

FRENCH TOAST

$9.00

NUTELA SPREAD & MAPLE SYRUP

FRENCH TOAST PLATTER

$16.00

CLASSIC MIAM FRENCH TOAST, 2 EGGS ANY STYLE, HOME POTATOES & FRESH FRUIT

TROPICAL CHIA JAR

$9.00

ALMOND MILK, ALMONDS, TOASTED COCONUT, COCONUT MILK & TROPICAL FRUITS, WITH A DELICATED FLAVOR OF VANILLA.

GRANOLA BOWL

$9.00

GREEK YOGURT, GRANOLA, MIXED BERRIES & HONEY

BIG BREAKFAST PLATTER

$16.00

2 EGGS ANY STYLE, HOME POTATOES, HALF AVOCADO, GREEK YOGURT& SEASONAL FRUITS. SERVED WITH MULTIGRAIN TOASTED & BUTTER

EGGS BENEDICT

$16.00

TWO CLASSIC EGGS BENNY OVER A MULTIGRAIN TOAST, SMOKED HAM OR SALMON, SERVED WITH SALAD OR HOME POTATOES

ORGANIC OMELETTE

$13.00

ORGANIC EGGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF 2 ITEMS:

2 ORGANIC EGGS ANY STYLE

$11.00

SERVED WITH HOME POTATOES, MULTIGRAIN BREAD & BUTTER

ACAI

$12.00

SIDES

APPLEWOOD BACON

$2.00

TURKEY BACON

$2.00

SMOKED SALMON

$6.00

CHICKEN

$6.00

HALF AVOCADO

$3.00

GUACAMOLE

$4.00

ORGANIC EGG

$3.00

HOME POTATOES

$3.50

BREAD, BUTTER & JELLY

$5.00

MIXED FRUITS

$5.00

SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.50

NUTELA CROISSANT

$4.50

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50

TURKEY AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$8.00

DULCE DE LECHE CROISSANT

$4.50

GUAVA & CHEESE CROISSANT

$5.00

MUFFINS

$4.50

DOBLE CHOCOLATE MUFFIN

$5.00

DANISH

$4.75

TORTA PASTIERA NAPOLET

$5.95

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE

$5.95

TORTA NOCCIOLA

$5.95

TORTA PISTACHIO

$5.95

LIMONCELLO MASCARPONE

$5.95

TORTA PISTACHIO

$5.95

NUTELA PASTRY BUTTERFLY

$5.00

PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$5.00

NAPOLEON

$5.95

RED VELVET CAKE

$29.75

BAVARIAN

$4.50

BOMBOLONE

$5.00

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.50

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$29.95

VANILLA CAKE

$29.95

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE

$3.00

VANILLA CUP CAKE

$3.00

CUPCAKES X4

$10.95

BABA

$5.95

TARTA ANASTASIA

$5.95

NUTELLA BUTTERFLY PUFF PASTRY

$4.50

RED VELVET MINI CAKE

$4.95

GUAVA&CHEESE PUFF PASTRY

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$4.95

TIRAMISU

$6.95

Macaroon

$2.50

Macaroon Pack (6)

$13.95

FRESH BAKE BREAD

FRECH BAGUETTE

$3.50

APPLE DANISH

$4.50

ALMOND BRETZEL

$4.50

DARK CHOCOLATE CRODOTS

$4.50

APPLE CROWN

$4.50

MAPLE PECAN PLAIT

$4.50

LEMON CREME FAN

$4.50

BLACKBERRY CREME FAN

$4.50

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee & Tea

ESPRESSO

$2.50

CORTADO

$3.00

ESPRESSO MACHIATO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

MIAMCCHIATO

$3.50

LATTE

$3.95

CAPPUCHINO

$3.95

MOCHA

$4.50

COLD BREW

$5.99

NITRO COFFEE

$5.99

TEA

$3.50

CHAI LATTE

$4.50

MATHCA LATTE

$4.50

THE GRINCH

$4.50

REGULAR COFFEE

$2.75

ESPRESSO PANA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

Smoothies

PINK SMOOTHIE

$6.50

PURPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.50

MIAM SMOOTHIE

$6.00

CG SMOOTHIE

$9.00

POWER SMOOTHIE

$9.00

Bottles

SODAS

$3.50

STILL WATER

$3.25

SPARKLING WATER

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.50

FLAVORED KOMBUCHA

$6.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

REDBULL

$5.00

INKA KOLA

$3.50

JARRITOS

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK BOTTLE

$5.00

MELA

$5.99

Juice

FRESHLY OJ

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

COLD PRESS JUICES

$5.99

BEER & WINE

Beer

MODELO

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

LA RUBIA

$7.00

White Wine

Zorzettig Chardonnay

$9.00+

Sparkling & Rosé

MIMOSA PITCHER

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2300 Ponce de Leon BLVD, Coral gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

77 Sport Bar - Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
180 Giralda Avenue Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Coppola's Coral Gables -
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Ponce de Leon Coral Gables, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - Coral Gables
orange star4.4 • 621
164-166 Giralda Ave Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Cantina Grill Coral Gables
orange starNo Reviews
2209 Ponce De Leon Boulevard Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sushi Maki - Coral Gables
orange star4.3 • 3,547
2334 Ponce De Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
TERRE DEL SAPORE
orange starNo Reviews
246 Giralda Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral gables

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral gables
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston