- Home
- /
- North Miami Beach
- /
- MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
MIAMI SQUEEZE Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
784 Reviews
$$
18315 West Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREAKFAST
Squeeze Wrap
Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Avocado & Pesto Wrapped in Your Choice of Spinach or Whole Wheat Wrap. Toasted
High Energy
Egg whites, spinach, served with house salad. Includes 1 oz. of ginger and your choice of fresh smoothie.
Egg in a Pita
Eggs, Mozzarella & Tomatoes
Popeye Omelet
Omelet prepared With Spinach, Mixed Peppers & Broccoli.
American Baguette
Omelet, mozzarella, tomatoes, Turkey. Toasted
Avocado Toast
Add 2 eggs any style $3
Mediterranean Breakfast Platter
Two eggs any style, four falafels, 2 Oz of hummus, and Israeli salad Served with pita
305 Breakfast Platter
Scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, avocado, turkey bacon, house salad.
JUICES
Vitamin C
Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.
Carrot Delight
Delightfully fresh-squeezed Carrots and Orange juice
Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.
Cleanout
Feel lighter with Apples, Ginger, Carrots, and Beets.
Fat Burner
Cutting calories with Pineapple, Celery, Mint, and Grapefruit.
Green Goddess
A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.
Liquid Salad
Fresh Squeezed Cucumbers, Carrots, Spinach, Ginger, Celery, Beets, Broccoli, Apples, Oranges, and Lemons.
Veggie Mix
A healthy dose of Carrots, Celery, Beets, and Lemon.
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Fresh squeeze juice Option Orange, Carrot, or Celery
Take A Chance (Juice)
Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 Veggies/Fruits)
FRESH SMOOTHIES
South Beach
Strawberries & Bananas
Berry Crush
A very berry mash-up of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.
Mango Berry Delight
The sweet mix of Mango, Strawberries, and Pineapple.
Blue House
A yummy blend of Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapples.
Fruit by The Slurp
A sweet and tangy collection of Bananas, Strawberries, Peach, and Pineapple.
Blue Marlin
Succulent Blueberries and Bananas mixed with Whole Milk.
California Dream
Dreaming of the west coast with this concoction of Bananas, Apples, Pineapples, and Orange Juice.
Nutella Ice
Nutella, Whole Milk, Granola, Banana
Tasty Kale
A tasty combo of Lemons, Kale, Mangos, and Apples.
Green Pineapple
A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple.Coconut Milk.
B.O.S
Banana, Oranges, and Strawberries come together like a boss.
House Smoothie
Bananas, Strawberries,& Pineapples
Miami Peach
The perfect drink for the beach with Peaches, Strawberries, and Pineapple.
Squeeze Smoothie
Orange Juice, Mangos, Pineapples, Kale
Take a Chance (Smoothie)
Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 veggies/Fruits)
POWER SMOOTHIES
Honey Crunch
A power combo of Peanut Butter, Granola, Almond Milk, Bananas, and Honey.
Cinnamon Twist
A mix of Dates, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.
The Billionaire
Strawberries, Banana, Protein Powder, Almond Milk
Heavenly Iced Coffee
A spirit-lifting combination of Dates, Peanut Butter, Coffee with whole Milk.
Mango Loco
Coconut Milk, Mango, Dates, Banana
Seamoss
Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple
Leelu
A smooth combination of Dates, Bananas, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.
POST WORK OUT
Feel the burn working with Kale, Spinach, Bananas, Cucumber, and Protein Powder.
PRE WORK OUT
A healthy kick start featuring Spinach, Apples, Bananas, Dates, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, and Whole Milk.
Raspberry Zinger
Orange Juice, Ginger, Spinach, Raspberries, Banana
Cookie Blast
Whole Milk, Oreo, Nutella, Banana
HEALTHY SHOTS
Ginger Shot 2 Oz
Flu Shot (4 Oz)
(4 oz. cup) 2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey
Fuego (4 Oz )
2 oz. Ginger shot mixed with Lemon, Pineapple and Cayenne Pepper
Gucci (4 Oz)
2 Oz ginger, pineapple & honey
Wheatgrass Shot 1.5 Oz
Doctor Squeeze (4 Oz)
Coconut Milk, Ginger, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Honey.
FROZEN LEMONADES
House Lemonade
Fresh squeezed Lemons and Oranges. Sweetened with sugar
Strawberry Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemons, orange juice, strawberries. Sweetened with sugar
Mango Lemonade
Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Mangos. Sweetened with sugar
Mint Lemonade
Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Pineapple, and Mint. Sweetened with sugar
OPEN FRIDGE
COLD DRINKS
HOT DRINKS
STARTERS
The Best Falafel in Town
Chickpeas, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Spices
Old-Fashioned Hummus
Mediterranean Hummus Topped with Chickpeas, Spices & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Pita. Add Carrots & Celery Sticks $2
Carrots & Celery Sticks
Mediterranean Sampler
Hummus, Falafel, Israeli Salad Served with Pita.
Homemade Soup Lentils
Seasoned Fries Combo
Seasoned Fries Basket
Sweet Potatoes Fries Combo
Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket
Brown Rice & Chickpeas
WRAPS
Tuna Wrap
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Falafel Wrap
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
Wawa Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Chickpeas, Avocado & Secret Sauce.
Wrap Me Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Onions, Peppers with Fresh Spinach.
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.
Grilled Snapper Wrap
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.
Gyro Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.
Mexicano Wrap
Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes & Spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Miami Squeeze Special Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Avocado.
Burger Wrap
Choice of Turkey or Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots & Cucumbers.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey Sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Mozzarella Cheese.
Tofu Wrap
Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Served with your choice of Whole Wheat or Spinach Wrap stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
PITAS
Falafel Pita
Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Homemade Hummus.
Grilled Chicken Pita
Choose your Chicken style Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Tofu Pita
Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Eat Me Pita
Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Grilled Onions, and Peppers & fresh Spinach
Tuna Salad Pita
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers