MIAMI SQUEEZE Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Wrap
Vitamin C
Grilled Chicken Platter

BREAKFAST

Squeeze Wrap

Squeeze Wrap

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Avocado & Pesto Wrapped in Your Choice of Spinach or Whole Wheat Wrap. Toasted

High Energy

$14.00

Egg whites, spinach, served with house salad. Includes 1 oz. of ginger and your choice of fresh smoothie.

Egg in a Pita

Egg in a Pita

$9.00

Eggs, Mozzarella & Tomatoes

Popeye Omelet

Popeye Omelet

$10.00

Omelet prepared With Spinach, Mixed Peppers & Broccoli.

American Baguette

American Baguette

$11.00

Omelet, mozzarella, tomatoes, Turkey. Toasted

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Add 2 eggs any style $3

Mediterranean Breakfast Platter

Mediterranean Breakfast Platter

$12.00

Two eggs any style, four falafels, 2 Oz of hummus, and Israeli salad Served with pita

305 Breakfast Platter

305 Breakfast Platter

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, avocado, turkey bacon, house salad.

JUICES

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.

Carrot Delight

Carrot Delight

Delightfully fresh-squeezed Carrots and Orange juice

Kelly Green

Kelly Green

A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.

Cleanout

Cleanout

Feel lighter with Apples, Ginger, Carrots, and Beets.

Fat Burner

Fat Burner

Cutting calories with Pineapple, Celery, Mint, and Grapefruit.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.

Liquid Salad

Liquid Salad

Fresh Squeezed Cucumbers, Carrots, Spinach, Ginger, Celery, Beets, Broccoli, Apples, Oranges, and Lemons.

Veggie Mix

Veggie Mix

A healthy dose of Carrots, Celery, Beets, and Lemon.

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$7.99+

Fresh squeeze juice Option Orange, Carrot, or Celery

Take A Chance (Juice)

Take A Chance (Juice)

$6.99+

Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 Veggies/Fruits)

FRESH SMOOTHIES

South Beach

South Beach

Strawberries & Bananas

Berry Crush

Berry Crush

A very berry mash-up of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.

Mango Berry Delight

Mango Berry Delight

The sweet mix of Mango, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Blue House

Blue House

A yummy blend of Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapples.

Fruit by The Slurp

Fruit by The Slurp

A sweet and tangy collection of Bananas, Strawberries, Peach, and Pineapple.

Blue Marlin

Blue Marlin

Succulent Blueberries and Bananas mixed with Whole Milk.

California Dream

California Dream

Dreaming of the west coast with this concoction of Bananas, Apples, Pineapples, and Orange Juice.

Nutella Ice

Nutella Ice

Nutella, Whole Milk, Granola, Banana

Tasty Kale

Tasty Kale

A tasty combo of Lemons, Kale, Mangos, and Apples.

Green Pineapple

Green Pineapple

A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple.Coconut Milk.

B.O.S

B.O.S

Banana, Oranges, and Strawberries come together like a boss.

House Smoothie

House Smoothie

Bananas, Strawberries,& Pineapples

Miami Peach

Miami Peach

The perfect drink for the beach with Peaches, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Squeeze Smoothie

Squeeze Smoothie

Orange Juice, Mangos, Pineapples, Kale

Take a Chance (Smoothie)

Take a Chance (Smoothie)

Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 veggies/Fruits)

POWER SMOOTHIES

Honey Crunch

Honey Crunch

A power combo of Peanut Butter, Granola, Almond Milk, Bananas, and Honey.

Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

A mix of Dates, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

The Billionaire

The Billionaire

Strawberries, Banana, Protein Powder, Almond Milk

Heavenly Iced Coffee

Heavenly Iced Coffee

A spirit-lifting combination of Dates, Peanut Butter, Coffee with whole Milk.

Mango Loco

Mango Loco

Coconut Milk, Mango, Dates, Banana

Seamoss

Seamoss

$8.99+

Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple

Leelu

Leelu

A smooth combination of Dates, Bananas, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

POST WORK OUT

POST WORK OUT

Feel the burn working with Kale, Spinach, Bananas, Cucumber, and Protein Powder.

PRE WORK OUT

PRE WORK OUT

A healthy kick start featuring Spinach, Apples, Bananas, Dates, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, and Whole Milk.

Raspberry Zinger

Raspberry Zinger

Orange Juice, Ginger, Spinach, Raspberries, Banana

Cookie Blast

Cookie Blast

Whole Milk, Oreo, Nutella, Banana

HEALTHY SHOTS

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

$4.00
Flu Shot (4 Oz)

Flu Shot (4 Oz)

$6.00

(4 oz. cup) 2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey

Fuego (4 Oz )

Fuego (4 Oz )

$6.00

2 oz. Ginger shot mixed with Lemon, Pineapple and Cayenne Pepper

Gucci (4 Oz)

Gucci (4 Oz)

$6.00

2 Oz ginger, pineapple & honey

Wheatgrass Shot 1.5 Oz

Wheatgrass Shot 1.5 Oz

$5.00
Doctor Squeeze (4 Oz)

Doctor Squeeze (4 Oz)

$6.00

Coconut Milk, Ginger, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Honey.

FROZEN LEMONADES

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$6.99+

Fresh squeezed Lemons and Oranges. Sweetened with sugar

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.99+

Freshly squeezed lemons, orange juice, strawberries. Sweetened with sugar

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$6.99+

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Mangos. Sweetened with sugar

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$6.99+

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Pineapple, and Mint. Sweetened with sugar

OPEN FRIDGE

Water bottles

$2.00

Perrier

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.60Out of stock
Seamoss Jar

Seamoss Jar

$30.00Out of stock
Seamoss Lemonade

Seamoss Lemonade

$7.50Out of stock

Chlorophyll Water

$5.00Out of stock

COLD DRINKS

Coconut

$4.00Out of stock

HOT DRINKS

Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.50

Colada

$2.50

Macchiato

$2.50

Cortado

$2.50
Flu Tea

Flu Tea

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon, Honey

Nana Tea

Nana Tea

$4.00

Fresh Herbal Mint Tea

Cafe American

$3.00

Espresso

$2.00

STARTERS

The Best Falafel in Town

The Best Falafel in Town

$6.50

Chickpeas, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Spices

Old-Fashioned Hummus

Old-Fashioned Hummus

$6.00

Mediterranean Hummus Topped with Chickpeas, Spices & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Pita. Add Carrots & Celery Sticks $2

Carrots & Celery Sticks

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$2.00
Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$11.00

Hummus, Falafel, Israeli Salad Served with Pita.

Homemade Soup Lentils

Homemade Soup Lentils

$6.50Out of stock
Seasoned Fries Combo

Seasoned Fries Combo

$2.00
Seasoned Fries Basket

Seasoned Fries Basket

$5.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries Combo

Sweet Potatoes Fries Combo

$2.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

$6.00
Brown Rice & Chickpeas

Brown Rice & Chickpeas

$4.50

WRAPS

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$11.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.

Wawa Wrap

Wawa Wrap

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Chickpeas, Avocado & Secret Sauce.

Wrap Me Wrap

Wrap Me Wrap

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Onions, Peppers with Fresh Spinach.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.

Grilled Snapper Wrap

Grilled Snapper Wrap

$15.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.

Mexicano Wrap

Mexicano Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes & Spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Miami Squeeze Special Wrap

Miami Squeeze Special Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Avocado.

Burger Wrap

Burger Wrap

$13.00

Choice of Turkey or Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots & Cucumbers.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey Sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Mozzarella Cheese.

Tofu Wrap

Tofu Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Served with your choice of Whole Wheat or Spinach Wrap stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

PITAS

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$10.00

Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Homemade Hummus.

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$10.00

Choose your Chicken style Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Tofu Pita

Tofu Pita

$9.00

Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Eat Me Pita

Eat Me Pita

$12.50

Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Grilled Onions, and Peppers & fresh Spinach

Tuna Salad Pita

Tuna Salad Pita

$10.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers