Restaurant header imageView gallery

MIAMI SQUEEZE Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

18315 West Dixie Hwy

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

JUICES

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.

Carrot Delight

Carrot Delight

Delightfully fresh-squeezed Carrots and Orange juice

Kelly Green

Kelly Green

A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Broccoli , Cucumbers, and Apples.

Cleanout

Cleanout

Feel lighter with Apples, Ginger, Carrots, and Beets.

Fat Burner

Fat Burner

Cutting calories with Pineapple, Celery, Mint, and Grapefruit.

Green Goddess

Green Goddess

A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.

Liquid Salad

Liquid Salad

Fresh Squeezed Cucumbers, Carrots, Spinach, Ginger, Celery, Beets, Broccoli, Apples, Oranges, and Lemons.

Veggie Mix

Veggie Mix

A healthy dose of Carrots, Celery, Beets, and Lemon.

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$8.00+

Fresh squeeze juice Option Orange, Carrot, or Celery

Take A Chance (Juice)

Take A Chance (Juice)

$8.00+

Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 Veggies/Fruits)

Fresh Squeezed Juice (Copy)

Fresh Squeezed Juice (Copy)

$8.00+

Fresh squeeze juice Option Orange, Carrot, or Celery

FRESH SMOOTHIES

South Beach

South Beach

Strawberries & Bananas

Berry Crush

Berry Crush

A very berry mash-up of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.

Mango Berry Delight

Mango Berry Delight

The sweet mix of Mango, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Blue House

Blue House

A yummy blend of Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapples.

Fruit by The Slurp

Fruit by The Slurp

A sweet and tangy collection of Bananas, Strawberries, Peach, and Pineapple.

Blue Marlin

Blue Marlin

Succulent Blueberries and Bananas mixed with Whole Milk.

California Dream

California Dream

Dreaming of the west coast with this concoction of Bananas, Apples, Pineapples, and Orange Juice.

Nutella Ice

Nutella Ice

Nutella, Whole Milk, Granola, Banana

Tasty Kale

Tasty Kale

A tasty combo of Lemons, Kale, Mangos, and Apples.

Green Pineapple

Green Pineapple

A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple.Coconut Milk.

B.O.S

B.O.S

Banana, Oranges, and Strawberries come together like a boss.

House Smoothie

House Smoothie

Bananas, Strawberries,& Pineapples

Miami Peach

Miami Peach

The perfect drink for the beach with Peaches, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Squeeze Smoothie

Squeeze Smoothie

Orange Juice, Mangos, Pineapples, Kale

Take a Chance (Smoothie)

Take a Chance (Smoothie)

Make your own mix at your own risk (Up to 4 veggies/Fruits)

POWER SMOOTHIES

Honey Crunch

Honey Crunch

A power combo of Peanut Butter, Granola, Almond Milk, Bananas, and Honey.

Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

A mix of Dates, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

The Billionaire

The Billionaire

Strawberries, Banana, Protein Powder, Almond Milk

Heavenly Iced Coffee

Heavenly Iced Coffee

A spirit-lifting combination of Dates, Peanut Butter, Coffee with whole Milk.

Mango Loco

Mango Loco

Coconut Milk, Mango, Dates, Banana

Seamoss

Seamoss

$8.99+

Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple

Leelu

Leelu

A smooth combination of Dates, Bananas, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

POST WORK OUT

POST WORK OUT

Feel the burn working with Kale, Spinach, Bananas, Cucumber, and Protein Powder.

PRE WORK OUT

PRE WORK OUT

A healthy kick start featuring Spinach, Apples, Bananas, Dates, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, and Whole Milk.

Raspberry Zinger

Raspberry Zinger

Orange Juice, Ginger, Spinach, Raspberries, Banana

Cookie Blast

Cookie Blast

Whole Milk, Oreo, Nutella, Banana

HEALTHY SHOTS

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

$4.00
Flu Shot (4 Oz)

Flu Shot (4 Oz)

$6.00

(4 oz. cup) 2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey

Fuego (4 Oz )

Fuego (4 Oz )

$6.00

2 oz. Ginger shot mixed with Lemon, Pineapple and Cayenne Pepper

Gucci (4 Oz)

Gucci (4 Oz)

$6.00

2 Oz ginger, pineapple & honey

Wheatgrass Shot 1.5 Oz

Wheatgrass Shot 1.5 Oz

$5.00
Doctor Squeeze (4 Oz)

Doctor Squeeze (4 Oz)

$6.00

Coconut Milk, Ginger, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Honey.

FROZEN LEMONADES

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$8.75+

Fresh squeezed Lemons and Oranges. Sweetened with sugar

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.75+

Freshly squeezed lemons, orange juice, strawberries. Sweetened with sugar

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$8.75+

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Mangos. Sweetened with sugar

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$8.75+

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Pineapple, and Mint. Sweetened with sugar

OPEN FRIDGE

Water bottles

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00
Seamoss Jar

Seamoss Jar

$30.00Out of stock
Seamoss Lemonade

Seamoss Lemonade

$8.00Out of stock

Chlorophyll Water

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$5.00

COLD DRINKS

Coconut

$4.00

HOT DRINKS

Latte

Latte

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Colada

$2.50

Macchiato

$2.50

Cortado

$2.50
Flu Tea

Flu Tea

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon, Honey

Nana Tea

Nana Tea

$4.00

Fresh Herbal Mint Tea

Cafe American

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

STARTERS

The Best Falafel in Town

The Best Falafel in Town

$7.00

Chickpeas, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Spices

Old-Fashioned Hummus

Old-Fashioned Hummus

$8.00Out of stock

Mediterranean Hummus Topped with Chickpeas, Spices & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Pita. Add Carrots & Celery Sticks $2

Carrots & Celery Sticks

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$2.00
Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$12.00

Hummus, Falafel, Israeli Salad Served with Pita.

Homemade Soup Lentils

Homemade Soup Lentils

$7.00Out of stock
Seasoned Fries Combo

Seasoned Fries Combo

$3.50
Seasoned Fries Basket

Seasoned Fries Basket

$5.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries Combo

Sweet Potatoes Fries Combo

$3.50
Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

$6.00
Brown Rice & Chickpeas

Brown Rice & Chickpeas

$4.50

WRAPS

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$14.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.

Wawa Wrap

Wawa Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Chickpeas, Avocado & Secret Sauce.

Wrap Me Wrap

Wrap Me Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Onions, Peppers with Fresh Spinach.

Grilled Salmon Wrap

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.

Grilled Snapper Wrap

Grilled Snapper Wrap

$16.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.

Mexicano Wrap

Mexicano Wrap

$14.00

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes & Spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Miami Squeeze Special Wrap

Miami Squeeze Special Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Avocado.

Burger Wrap

Burger Wrap

$14.00

Choice of Turkey or Tuna with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots & Cucumbers.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato Spread, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots & Mozzarella Cheese.

Tofu Wrap

Tofu Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Served with your choice of Whole Wheat or Spinach Wrap stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

PITAS

Falafel Pita

Falafel Pita

$11.00

Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Homemade Hummus.

Grilled Chicken Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.00

Choose your Chicken style Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Tofu Pita

Tofu Pita

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Eat Me Pita

Eat Me Pita

$14.00

Chicken Breast, Turkey, Gyro, Grilled Onions, and Peppers & fresh Spinach

Tuna Salad Pita

Tuna Salad Pita

$12.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers

Salmon or Snapper Pita

Salmon or Snapper Pita

$15.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon, or Snapper Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, and Red Cabbage.

Burger Pita

Burger Pita

$13.00

Turkey Burger or, Tuna Burger. Stuffed with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Cucumbers.

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$12.00

Grilled Lamb, Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red cabbage, and feta cheese.

MELTS

Southwest Chicken Melt

Southwest Chicken Melt

$13.00

Spicy Chipotle dressing, Chicken & Diced Tomatoes Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Tomato Spread & Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Me Melt

Meat Me Melt

$15.00

Prepared with Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chicken, Turkey & Gyro Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Melt

Italian Melt

$14.00

Pesto & Tomato Spread, Chicken, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, & Avocado Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

PANINIS

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$14.00

Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, Avocado & Onions.Served with House Salad

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$14.00

Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread.Served with House Salad

New York Style Panini

New York Style Panini

$14.00

Sliced Turkey, Mayo, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese. Served With House Salad

PLATTERS

Tuna Salad Platter

Tuna Salad Platter

$15.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.00

Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas .

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$13.00

Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$20.00

Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.

Grilled Snapper Platter

Grilled Snapper Platter

$20.00

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki Grilled Snapper. Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.

Burger Platter

Burger Platter

$16.00

Turkey or Tuna Burger Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$17.00

Grilled Lamb Served with House Salad & Rice with Chickpeas .

SALADS

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, & Homemade Falafels.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mixed Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta Cheese

Kale Lover Salad

Kale Lover Salad

$13.00

Kale, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Corn.

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$13.00

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Tomatoes, & Spinach.

Miami Squeeze Salad

Miami Squeeze Salad

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots Red Cabbage, with Grilled Chicken & Tofu.

Millionaires Salad

Millionaires Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Chickpeas, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

Salmon Teriyaki Salad

$18.00

Salmon fried topped in a teriyaki sauce on top of Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage & Sesame Seeds. (Contains Onions & Mushrooms).

SPECIALS

Meat Me Special

Meat Me Special

$18.00

Fresh Spinach topped with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Chicken, Turkey, Gyro

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$18.00

Rice, Peppers, Onions, Pineapple, & Grilled Chicken with Sesame Seed & Soy and Honey