  MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar. Restaurant.Cafe
MIAMI SQUEEZE Juice Bar. Restaurant.Cafe

No reviews yet

3401 N maimi Av #268

Miami, FL 33127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Green Pineapple Smoothie
Flu Shot 4 Oz

JUICES

Vitamin C

Vitamin C

Out of stock

Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.

Carrot Delight

Carrot Delight

Out of stock

Delightfully fresh-squeezed Carrots and Orange juice

Kelly Green

Kelly Green

Out of stock

A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Cucumbers, and Apples.

Cleanout

Cleanout

Out of stock

Feel lighter with Apples, Ginger, Carrots, and Beets.

Fat Burner

Fat Burner

Out of stock

Cutting calories with Pineapple, Celery, Mint, and Grapefruit.

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Fresh Squeezed Juice

Out of stock
Green Goddess

Green Goddess

Out of stock

A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.

Veggie Mix

Veggie Mix

Out of stock

A healthy dose of Carrots, Celery, Beets, and Lemon.

Liquid Salad

Liquid Salad

Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Cucumbers, Carrots, Spinach, Ginger, Celery, Beets, Apples, Oranges, and Lemons.

Take A Chance (Juice)

Take A Chance (Juice)

Out of stock

FRESH SMOOTHIES

South Beach Smoothie

South Beach Smoothie

Strawberries & Bananas

House Smoothie

House Smoothie

Bananas, Strawberries & Pineapples

Berry Crush Smoothie

Berry Crush Smoothie

A very berry mash-up of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.

Mango Berry Smoothie

Mango Berry Smoothie

The sweet mix of Mango, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Fruit by The Slurp Smoothie

Fruit by The Slurp Smoothie

A sweet and tangy collection of Bananas, Strawberries, Peach, and Pineapple.

Blue House Smoothie

Blue House Smoothie

A yummy blend of Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapples

California Dream Smoothie

California Dream Smoothie

Dreaming of the west coast with this concoction of Bananas, Apples, Pineapples, and Orange Juice.

B.O.S Smoothie

B.O.S Smoothie

Banana, Oranges, and Strawberries come together like a boss.

Green Pineapple Smoothie

Green Pineapple Smoothie

A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple, Coconut Milk

Tasty Kale Smoothie

Tasty Kale Smoothie

A tasty combo of Lemons, Kale, Mangos, and Apples.

Nutella Ice Smoothie

Nutella Ice Smoothie

A chocolatey hazelnut chill with Nutella, Granola, banana, and Almond Milk

Miami Peach Smoothie

Miami Peach Smoothie

The perfect drink for the beach with Peaches, Strawberries, and Pineapple.

Take A Chance (Smoothie)

Take A Chance (Smoothie)

POWER SMOOTHIES

Mango Loco Smoothie

Mango Loco Smoothie

Coconut,Mango,Dates,Banana

Cinnamon Twist Smoothie

Cinnamon Twist Smoothie

A mix of Dates, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

Heavenly Iced Coffee Smoothie

Heavenly Iced Coffee Smoothie

A spirit-lifting combination of Dates, Peanut Butter, Coffee, Oat Milk.

Honey Crunch Smoothie

Honey Crunch Smoothie

A powder combo of Granola, Almond Milk, Bananas, Peanut Butter, and Honey.

Billionaire Smoothie

Billionaire Smoothie

Strawberries, Banana, Protein Powder, Oat Milk

Seamoss Smoothie

Seamoss Smoothie

$8.99+Out of stock

Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple

Leelu Smoothie

Leelu Smoothie

A smooth combination of Dates, Bananas, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.

Post Work Out Smoothie

Post Work Out Smoothie

Feel the burn working with Kale, Spinach, Almond Milk, Bananas, and Protein Powder.

Pre Work Out Smoothie

Pre Work Out Smoothie

A healthy kick start featuring Spinach, Apples, Bananas, Dates, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk.

Raspberry Zinger Smoothie

Raspberry Zinger Smoothie

Orange Juice, Ginger, Spinach, Raspberry, Banana

Frozen LEMONADES

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemons and Oranges

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Out of stock

Strawberry,Orange,Lemon

Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

Out of stock

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Mangos

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

Out of stock

Fresh squeezed Lemons, Oranges, Pineapple, and Mint.

HEALTHY SHOTS

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

$4.00
Flu Shot 4 Oz

Flu Shot 4 Oz

$6.00

(4 oz. cup) 2 oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Honey

Gucci 4 Oz

Gucci 4 Oz

$6.00

2 Oz ginger, pineapple & honey

Fuego 4 Oz

Fuego 4 Oz

$6.00

2 oz. Ginger shot mixed with Lemon, Pineapple and Cayenne Pepper

Doctor Squeeze 4 Oz

Doctor Squeeze 4 Oz

$6.00

Coconut Milk, Ginger, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Honey.

OPEN FRIDGE

Perrier/ S Pellegrino

$3.75Out of stock

Seamoss Bottle Lemonade 12 Oz

$7.00

Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Seamoss Gel JAR 16 oz

$30.00Out of stock

Zephyrhills Water

$1.75

Tiger Seed Drink

$5.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$6.50Out of stock

Juice Shot 2 Oz

$4.95Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Squeeze Wrap

Squeeze Wrap

$11.50

Eggs, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Avocado & Pesto Wrapped in Spinach or Whole Wheat Wrap

Mediterranean Breakfast Platter

Mediterranean Breakfast Platter

$13.00Out of stock

Two eggs any style, four falafels, 2 Oz of hummus, and house salad

305 Breakfast Platter

305 Breakfast Platter

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, mozzarella cheese, avocado, turkey bacon and house salad.

Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$11.00

Omelet prepared With Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Mixed Peppers & Broccoli.

Wake Up Omelet

Wake Up Omelet

$11.00

Omelet Prepared with Turkey Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions & Mixed Peppers.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Add 2 eggs any style $4

STARTERS

Best Falafel in Town

Best Falafel in Town

$6.50Out of stock

Chickpeas, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Spices,

Old-Fashioned Hummus

Old-Fashioned Hummus

$6.00

Mediterranean Hummus Topped with Chickpeas, Spices & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Pita. Add Carrots & Celery Sticks $2

Carrots & Celery Sticks

Carrots & Celery Sticks

$2.00
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

3 Warm tacos filled with Chicken Peppers, Onions, Spicy Mayo, and Corn

Mediterranean Sampler

Mediterranean Sampler

$11.00Out of stock

Hummus, Falafel, Israeli Salad Served with Pita.

Seasoned Fries Basket

Seasoned Fries Basket

$5.00
Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket

$6.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.50

WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.

Tuna Salad Wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$11.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.

Wawa Wrap

Wawa Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Avocado. Substitute rice for quinoa $2

Miami Special Wrap

Miami Special Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Avocado.

Salmon Wrap

Salmon Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.

Turkey Burger Wrap

Turkey Burger Wrap

$13.00

Choice of Turkey, Tuna or Veggie Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots & Cucumbers.

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.

SFC Wrap (Squeeze Fried Chicken)

SFC Wrap (Squeeze Fried Chicken)

$12.00Out of stock

Squeeze Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.

Mexicano Wrap

Mexicano Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes & Spicy Chipotle Sauce.

Wrap Me Wrap

Wrap Me Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast, Gyro, Onions, Peppers with Fresh Spinach.

SALADS

Millionaires Salad

Millionaires Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Chickpeas, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Mixed Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms Topped with Sesame Seeds.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, & Homemade Falafels.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mixed Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley, Black Olives, Feta Cheese.

Miami Squeeze Salad

Miami Squeeze Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Feta Cheese with Grilled Chicken & Tofu.

Teriyaki Fish Salmon

Teriyaki Fish Salmon

$17.00Out of stock

Fried Salmon, Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage & Sesame Seeds. Tossed on Teriyaki sauce (Which contains Onions & Mushrooms.)

MELTS

Southwest Chicken Melt

Southwest Chicken Melt

$12.00

Spicy Chipotle dressing, Chicken & Diced Tomatoes Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Italian Melt

Italian Melt

$12.00

Pesto & Sun-Dried Tomato Spread, Chicken, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Me Melt

Meat Me Melt

$13.50Out of stock

Prepared with Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chicken & Gyro Topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Tuna Salad Melt

Tuna Salad Melt

$11.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Spread & Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Mozzarella Cheese

PANINIS

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$12.00

Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, & Pesto Spread

Tuna Panini

Tuna Panini

$12.00

Our Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Tomatoes, & Avocado

BOWL

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Served with House Salad & Brown Rice

Tuna Salad Bowl

Tuna Salad Bowl

$13.50

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$18.50Out of stock

Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.

Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Lamb Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.

Falafel Bowl

Falafel Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.

Turkey Burger Bowl

Turkey Burger Bowl

$14.50

Turkey Burger Served with House Salad & Brown Rice

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$12.50

Premium Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.

Miami Squeeze Rice Bowl

Miami Squeeze Rice Bowl

$10.00

Brown Rice & Avocado Add Protein

SPECIALS

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$16.00

Rice, Peppers, Onions, Pineapple, & Grilled Chicken with Sesame Seed & Soy and Honey

Teriyaki Chicken & Brocoli

Teriyaki Chicken & Brocoli

$16.00

Brown Rice, Chicken Teriyaki (Contains Mushroom & Onions), Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions

Meat Me Special

Meat Me Special

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh Spinach topped with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Chicken, Gyro

TB Burger

TB Burger

$16.00

Turkey Burger, Mozzarella, Turkey Bacon, Tomato in a toasted Bun and seasoned French Fries

KIDS MENU 12 AND UNDER

GrilledChicken Fingers

GrilledChicken Fingers

$13.00

DOG FOOD

Dog Pattie

$5.95Out of stock

VEGAN TACOS

Impossible Tacos

Impossible Tacos

$11.00

3 Warm Tortillas filled with Impossible Burger, Mixed Peppers & Onions, Vegan Spicy Mayo & Corn

VEGAN WRAPS

Impossible Wrap

Impossible Wrap

$14.00

Impossible Burger, Mixed Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers. Served with your choice of Whole Wheat, Spinach Wrap.

VEGAN SQUEEZE FAVORITE

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak

Vegan Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Impossible burger mixed with Peppers & Onions, Vegan Cheese On a Toasted Bread Served with Fries

Impossible Hamburger

Impossible Hamburger

$17.00

Impossible Burger served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Spinach, Sauteed Onions & Spicy Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun. Served with Fries

Impossible Burger Bowl

Impossible Burger Bowl

$17.00

Brown Rice with House Salad topped with Impossible Meat mixed with onions & peppers.

VEGAN DRESSING (Bottles)

Olive Oil Lemon Dressing

$5.00Out of stock
Spicy Mayo (Vegan)

Spicy Mayo (Vegan)

$10.00Out of stock

ACAI BOWL

Organic Amazon açai, topped with fresh seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, organic granola & honey.
Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.95

Organic Amazon açai, topped with fresh seasonal fruits, coconut flakes, organic granola & honey.

SWEETS

Vegan Cookie

$4.95

Chips

$2.95Out of stock

Qunno Bars

$4.25Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.50Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Eat Smart. Live Well. Love Life

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami, FL 33127

Miami Squeeze - Midtown image
Miami Squeeze - Midtown image
Miami Squeeze - Midtown image
Miami Squeeze - Midtown image

