MIAMI SQUEEZE Juice Bar. Restaurant.Cafe
3401 N maimi Av #268
Miami, FL 33127
Popular Items
JUICES
Vitamin C
Get a healthy dose with this mix of Pineapple, Oranges, Lemons, Grapefruit, and Ginger.
Carrot Delight
Delightfully fresh-squeezed Carrots and Orange juice
Kelly Green
A green mix of Spinach, Celery, Kale, Lemons, Pineapples, Cucumbers, and Apples.
Cleanout
Feel lighter with Apples, Ginger, Carrots, and Beets.
Fat Burner
Cutting calories with Pineapple, Celery, Mint, and Grapefruit.
Fresh Squeezed Juice
Green Goddess
A divine blend of Celery, Cucumbers, Pineapple, Lemon, Mint, Spinach, and Kale.
Veggie Mix
A healthy dose of Carrots, Celery, Beets, and Lemon.
Liquid Salad
Fresh Squeezed Cucumbers, Carrots, Spinach, Ginger, Celery, Beets, Apples, Oranges, and Lemons.
Take A Chance (Juice)
FRESH SMOOTHIES
South Beach Smoothie
Strawberries & Bananas
House Smoothie
Bananas, Strawberries & Pineapples
Berry Crush Smoothie
A very berry mash-up of Strawberries, Blueberries, and Raspberries.
Mango Berry Smoothie
The sweet mix of Mango, Strawberries, and Pineapple.
Fruit by The Slurp Smoothie
A sweet and tangy collection of Bananas, Strawberries, Peach, and Pineapple.
Blue House Smoothie
A yummy blend of Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, and Pineapples
California Dream Smoothie
Dreaming of the west coast with this concoction of Bananas, Apples, Pineapples, and Orange Juice.
B.O.S Smoothie
Banana, Oranges, and Strawberries come together like a boss.
Green Pineapple Smoothie
A healthy sweet and green mix of, Spinach, Bananas, and Pineapple, Coconut Milk
Tasty Kale Smoothie
A tasty combo of Lemons, Kale, Mangos, and Apples.
Nutella Ice Smoothie
A chocolatey hazelnut chill with Nutella, Granola, banana, and Almond Milk
Miami Peach Smoothie
The perfect drink for the beach with Peaches, Strawberries, and Pineapple.
Take A Chance (Smoothie)
POWER SMOOTHIES
Mango Loco Smoothie
Coconut,Mango,Dates,Banana
Cinnamon Twist Smoothie
A mix of Dates, Cinnamon, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.
Heavenly Iced Coffee Smoothie
A spirit-lifting combination of Dates, Peanut Butter, Coffee, Oat Milk.
Honey Crunch Smoothie
A powder combo of Granola, Almond Milk, Bananas, Peanut Butter, and Honey.
Billionaire Smoothie
Strawberries, Banana, Protein Powder, Oat Milk
Seamoss Smoothie
Seamoss, Peach, Strawberries, Apple
Leelu Smoothie
A smooth combination of Dates, Bananas, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk.
Post Work Out Smoothie
Feel the burn working with Kale, Spinach, Almond Milk, Bananas, and Protein Powder.
Pre Work Out Smoothie
A healthy kick start featuring Spinach, Apples, Bananas, Dates, Cinnamon, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk.
Raspberry Zinger Smoothie
Orange Juice, Ginger, Spinach, Raspberry, Banana
Frozen LEMONADES
HEALTHY SHOTS
OPEN FRIDGE
BREAKFAST
Squeeze Wrap
Eggs, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Avocado & Pesto Wrapped in Spinach or Whole Wheat Wrap
Mediterranean Breakfast Platter
Two eggs any style, four falafels, 2 Oz of hummus, and house salad
305 Breakfast Platter
Scrambled Eggs, mozzarella cheese, avocado, turkey bacon and house salad.
Veggie Omelet
Omelet prepared With Spinach, Mushroom, Onions, Mixed Peppers & Broccoli.
Wake Up Omelet
Omelet Prepared with Turkey Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions & Mixed Peppers.
Avocado Toast
Add 2 eggs any style $4
STARTERS
Best Falafel in Town
Chickpeas, Parsley, Cilantro, Garlic, Spices,
Old-Fashioned Hummus
Mediterranean Hummus Topped with Chickpeas, Spices & Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Served with Pita. Add Carrots & Celery Sticks $2
Carrots & Celery Sticks
Chicken Tacos
3 Warm tacos filled with Chicken Peppers, Onions, Spicy Mayo, and Corn
Mediterranean Sampler
Hummus, Falafel, Israeli Salad Served with Pita.
Seasoned Fries Basket
Sweet Potatoes Fries Basket
Brown Rice
WRAPS
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki. Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Carrots.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with mayo and Celery, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Falafel Wrap
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
Wawa Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Avocado. Substitute rice for quinoa $2
Miami Special Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Avocado.
Salmon Wrap
Regular, Spicy, or Teriyaki. Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage & Carrots.
Turkey Burger Wrap
Choice of Turkey, Tuna or Veggie Burger with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots & Cucumbers.
Gyro Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.
SFC Wrap (Squeeze Fried Chicken)
Squeeze Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
Mexicano Wrap
Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes & Spicy Chipotle Sauce.
Wrap Me Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Gyro, Onions, Peppers with Fresh Spinach.
SALADS
Millionaires Salad
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Chickpeas, Cucumbers & Feta Cheese.
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Mixed Peppers, Carrots & Mushrooms Topped with Sesame Seeds.
Falafel Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, & Homemade Falafels.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mixed Peppers, Red Onions, Parsley, Black Olives, Feta Cheese.
Miami Squeeze Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Feta Cheese with Grilled Chicken & Tofu.
Teriyaki Fish Salmon
Fried Salmon, Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage & Sesame Seeds. Tossed on Teriyaki sauce (Which contains Onions & Mushrooms.)
MELTS
Southwest Chicken Melt
Spicy Chipotle dressing, Chicken & Diced Tomatoes Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Melt
Pesto & Sun-Dried Tomato Spread, Chicken, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes Topped with Mozzarella Cheese.
Meat Me Melt
Prepared with Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chicken & Gyro Topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Tuna Salad Melt
Sun-Dried Tomato Spread & Tuna Salad (Mayo & Celery) with Mozzarella Cheese
PANINIS
BOWL
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Served with House Salad & Brown Rice
Tuna Salad Bowl
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad with Mayo and Celery Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.
Grilled Salmon Bowl
Regular, Spicy or Teriyaki Grilled Salmon Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.
Gyro Bowl
Grilled Lamb Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.
Falafel Bowl
Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.
Turkey Burger Bowl
Turkey Burger Served with House Salad & Brown Rice
Tofu Bowl
Premium Grilled Extra Firm Tofu Served with House Salad & Brown Rice.
Miami Squeeze Rice Bowl
Brown Rice & Avocado Add Protein
SPECIALS
Pineapple Express
Rice, Peppers, Onions, Pineapple, & Grilled Chicken with Sesame Seed & Soy and Honey
Teriyaki Chicken & Brocoli
Brown Rice, Chicken Teriyaki (Contains Mushroom & Onions), Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions
Meat Me Special
Fresh Spinach topped with Grilled Onions, Peppers, Chicken, Gyro
TB Burger
Turkey Burger, Mozzarella, Turkey Bacon, Tomato in a toasted Bun and seasoned French Fries
KIDS MENU 12 AND UNDER
DOG FOOD
VEGAN TACOS
VEGAN WRAPS
VEGAN SQUEEZE FAVORITE
Vegan Philly Cheesesteak
Impossible burger mixed with Peppers & Onions, Vegan Cheese On a Toasted Bread Served with Fries
Impossible Hamburger
Impossible Burger served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Spinach, Sauteed Onions & Spicy Vegan Mayo on a Toasted Bun. Served with Fries
Impossible Burger Bowl
Brown Rice with House Salad topped with Impossible Meat mixed with onions & peppers.
VEGAN DRESSING (Bottles)
ACAI BOWL
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami, FL 33127