Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican Mesa

137 Reviews

$$

1264 S Gilbert Rd

Mesa, AZ 85204

Order Again

Popular Items

Pint of salsa
Any 2 Enchiladas
Crispy Beef Taco

Appetizers

Guacamole a la Mesa

$12.25

Fresh Avocados Mixed with Pico De Gallo and fresh lime Juice, served with chips - Freshly made to order.

Cheese Crisp*

$8.95

Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Folded flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack Cheese

Nachos Mi Amigos

$10.75

Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños

Spicy Bean Dip

$5.25

Spicy refried beans topped with Onions, tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses and Sour Cream

Salad/Soup

Mi Amigos Salad

$13.75

Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh crisp mixed greens with avocado, tomatoes, green onions, and cheese

Taco Salad

$13.50

Tortilla shell filled with your Choice of Protein with mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, cheese, whole pinto beans and sour cream,

Dinner Salad

$5.25

crisp mixed greens topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese

Tortilla Soup

$7.90

A rich tortilla broth made from corn tortillas, tomatoes, garlic, onions & secret mexican spices, grilled chicken, avocados and corn, served with crisp tortilla strips, jack cheese & cilantro

Fajitas

Fajita Uno

$21.50

Charbroiled Angus Skirt Steak or Chicken Breast, Served on a bed of grilled onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, topped with Cilantro, Green Onions, lime, tomatoes, served with flour tortillas, rice , refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Fajita Dos

$21.50

Charbroiled Angus Skirt Steak and Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Served on a bed of grilled onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, topped with Cilantro, Green Onions, lime, tomatoes,served with flour tortillas, rice , refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Burritos

Chicken Breast Burro

$12.50

Charbroiled chicken breast, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Carne Asada Burro

$14.50

Charbroiled Angus steak, pico de gallo and beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Bean & Cheese Burro

$10.50

Refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Green Burro

$12.50

Green chile beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Machaca Burro

$12.50

shredded beef mixed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Red Burro

$12.50

Red chile beef wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Chimichangas

Chimi Chicken Breast

$16.75

Charbroiled chicken burro, deep-fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco, served with refried beans and rice

Chimi Machaca

$16.75

Machaca beef burro, deep-fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco, served with refried beans and rice

Chimi Beans & Cheese

$14.25

Refried bean burro, deep-fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco, served with refried beans and rice

Mini Chimi Platter

$17.95

Mini Chimis Deep-Fried: Beef (2), Chicken(2), Bean(2) topped with Cheese, Tomatoes and onions, Served with sour cream, guacamole, refried beans and rice

Chimi Green beef

$16.75

Green chile beef burro, deep-fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco, served with refried beans and rice

Chimi Red Beef

$16.75

Red chile beef burro, deep-fried, topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions, and queso fresco, served with refried beans and rice

Chimi Carne Asada

$17.95

Charbroiled Angus steak burro deep-fried with pico de gallo , bean dip, wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with refried beans and rice

Chimi fajita steak

$19.00

Chimi fajita Chicken

$19.00

Specialty Platters

Carne Asada Platter

$18.75

Charbroiled Angus steak, served with refried beans, Mexican corn and flour tortillas

Chile Relleno Platter

Chile Relleno Platter

$17.95

Chile poblano stuffed with Charbroiled chicken breast, black beans and monterey cheese, breaded and deep-fried, topped with red sauce and pico de gallo, served with mexican corn and refried beans

Combination Platters

Numero Uno

$14.25

Beef taco (crispy), Bean Tostada and Cheese enchilada

Numero Dos

$15.95

Lightly breaded Anaheim chile stuffed with monterey Jack cheese, (deep-fried), topped with green sauce, pico de gallo & queso fresco, and a Cheese enchilada with red sauce and rice

Numero Tres

$15.95

Two crispy beef tacos, cheese enchilada with rice and beans

Mi Amigos Sampler

$19.95

Crispy taco and MINIS (tostada, chimis, red tamale, enchilada, & rolled chicken taco), with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, cheese, rice and beans

Rolled Chicken Taco Platter

$15.95

Rolled crispy chicken tacos(3), topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and queso fresco, served with rice & beans

Taco platters

TACO PLATTER

$14.50

Two Tacos served with corn and rice

Street Taco Platter

Street Taco Platter

$11.25

Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime

Tamales

Tamale Platter

$15.75

Two tamales (green corn or red beef), topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream, served with rice and beans.

A la Cart Red Tamale

$8.15

One red beef tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream

A la Cart Green Tamale

$8.15

One green corn tamale topped with sauce, cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream

Enchilada Platter

Our hot enchiladas are made with Corn tortillas, melted cheese and your choice of filling.

Any 2 Enchiladas

$13.50

Two enchiladas stuffed with cheese and choice of protein, topped with sauce, served with rice and beans

Tortas & Burger

Torta Monterey

$11.25

Charbroiled chicken breast with melted Jack cheese, chile strips, mayo, & avocado in a Telera roll, served with a pickle and fries or salad

Hamburgesa

$11.25

Beef patty topped with jack cheese, chile strips, lettuce, tomatoes & onions on a telera roll, served with a pickle and fries or salad

A la Carte

Cheese Relleno

$9.50

Lightly breaded Anaheim chile stuffed with cheese, topped with green sauce, pico de gallo & queso fresco

Chicken Relleno

$12.95

Chile poblano stuffed with Charbroiled chicken breast, black beans and monterey cheese, breaded and deep-fried, topped with red sauce and pico de gallo

Crispy Beef Taco

$5.95

Carne Asada Taco

$5.95

Charbroiled steak on a soft corn tortilla with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

Crispy Chicken Taco

$5.95

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.95

Charbroiled Chicken breast on a soft corn tortilla with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

Two Crispy Rolled Chicken Taco

$7.50

Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Green Chile Enchilada

$6.00

Machaca Enchilada

$6.00

Pork Enchilada

$6.00

Sides

Refried Beans

$2.50

Pinto beans refried, made daily

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Guacamole

$3.25

Cheddar Cheese

$2.50

Full bag of chips

$5.25

Half bag of chips

$3.75

Pint of salsa

$6.25

Salsa 12 oz

$4.25

Extra cheese

$1.50

Chorizo

$4.95

Butter

$1.40

Ninos

Nino Burro

$7.95

Small bean burro, served with your choice of one side

Nino Chimi

$7.95

(3) bean mini chimis with sour cream, served with your choice of one side

Nino Pollo Strips

$7.95

(3) pieces of chicken tenders, served with your choice of one side

Desserts

Flan

$7.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Sarsaparilla

$3.95
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa, AZ 85204

Directions

