Angela's Miami Grill 509 Madison Avenue

509 Madison Avenue
Athens, TN 37303
Appetizers
Havana Sampler
Ham Croquettes, Fried Yuca Sticks, Tostones and Masitas (fried pork) topped with pickled onions and garlic. Served with Angela's house made Japaleno Lime Sauce.
Miami Nachos
A very shareable pile of freshly fried corn chips topped house made Picadillo (beef) or Mojo Pork then smothered with pico-de-gallo, seasoned black beans & cheddar-jack cheese. Drizzled with Angela's Jalapeño-Lime sauce & served with house made salsa.
Tostones Rellenos
Crispy fried tostones topped with house made picadillo ground beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, pica-de-gallo & jalapeño-lime sauce,
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Made right here at Angela's with five cheeses and fresh spinach, premium artichoke hearts, served with Fresh Yellow Corn Chips or Toasted Cuban Bread.
LOADED!
Homemade Mac & Cheese -or- Fresh Crispy Fries piled high with with our Mojo Pork, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream and Fresh Chives. 2 sizes Regular (1-2 people) Large (2-4 people)
Bacon Cheddar Fries
Fresh Crispy Fries piled high with with shredded sharp cheddar cheese & hardwood smoked bacon, topped with fresh chives.
Ham Croquettes
Crispy fried ham croquettes served with Angela's Jalapeño Lime Sauce.
Toasted Cuban Bread
Thinly Sliced Cuban Bread, Buttered and Toasted.
Chips & Salsa
Freshly Fried Corn Chips served with our house made salsa.
Sweet Plantains
Perfectly ripe plantains, freshly fried to bring out their naturally sweet flavor.
Tostones
Smashed green plantains freshly fried and tossed in garlic mojito for that perfect flavor.
6 Cuban Slider App
Salads
Peppercorn Steak
Dry Aged Ribeye, seasoned and char-grilled. Served over mixed greens. Served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & parmesan cheese. Dressing recommendation: Parmesan-Peppercorn
The Beautiful Salad
Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions & Almond Slivers over a bed of Baby Spinach and Romaine. Dressing recommendation: Poppyseed
Classic Chef Salad
Fresh greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Onions, served with sliced ham, sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese & fresh bacon pieces.
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, topped with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives & feta cheese. Served with our house made Greek Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Burgers
The Beast
2-8oz patties with Cheddar, American & Swiss Cheese sandwiched throughout the burger. Topped with Grilled Onions and Bacon all on a Toasted Kaiser Roll.
Cheesy Bacon Burger
Loaded up with a XTRA bacon, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, grilled onions. Topped with our house made honey roasted BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh Grilled Mushrooms & Melted Swiss on a Toasted Kaiser Roll. Served with your choice of burger toppers.
Philly Burger
Classic Cheeseburger
Our 8oz ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and burger toppers.
Classic Hamburger
Our 8oz ground beef patty served with your favorite burger toppers.
Melts
Patty Melt
Our 8oz beef patty, a slice of Swiss & cheddar cheeses, topped with grilled onions and you choice of White or Wheat Bread.
Chicken Melt
Our 7oz double breasted chicken breast, house marinated and char-grilled to perfection topped with grilled onions and you choice of White or Wheat Bread.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Grilled Ham, American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese melted between your choice of White, Wheat Bread.
Gourmet Grill Cheese
American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese melted between your choice of White or Wheat Bread.
Sandwiches
Angela's Famous Cuban Sandwich
House made, slow roasted pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles, Mustard & Mayonnaise on Authentic Cuban Bread or Sweet Bread. Pressed to a crispy, buttery perfection. This might be the BEST Cuban Sandwich you have ever had!
Cuban Sliders
Miami Steak Sandwich
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and our house-made chimi sauce.
Char-Grilled Chicken Club
Char-Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and our special sauce on a toasted bun.
The Captain Kenny
Blackened Fish Filet with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese and topped with Angela's Jalapéno Lime Sauce.
The Philly
Choose a Philly Steak or a Philly Chicken grilled with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Provolone Cheese. Served on crispy Cuban Bread.
MOJO Pork
House Roasted Mojo Pork & Grilled Onions pressed between real Cuban Bread.
The Club
Ham, Turkey & Bacon topped with Swiss, Cheddar and American Cheeses and served with Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of White or Wheat Toast.
Classic BLT
Crispy Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayonnaise on toasted White or Wheat
Ham Sandwich
Smoked Ham, your choice of Swiss -or- Cheddar Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat.
Turkey Sanwich
Oven Roasted Turkey, your choice of Swiss -or- Cheddar Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat.
Tex Mex
Fajita Bowl
Rice & Beans topped with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, your choice of Protein/Veggie and Angela's Jalapeño-Lime Sauce.
The "BIG" Burrito
The "BIG" BURRITO is your Choice of Protein/Veggie, Lettuce, Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Onions Peppers, Mushrooms & Angela's Jalapeño-Lime Sauce. Served with a side of Rice & Beans
Angela's Tacos
3 Tacos, with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas. Choose your Protein/Veggie, topped with Lettuce & Jalapeño Lime Sauce and served with Rice & Beans
Street Tacos
3 Tacos with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas. Your Protein/Veggie choice, Cilantro & Onions. Served with Limes, Angela's Habanero Taco Sauce & a side of Rice & Beans
Quesadilla
Cheddar-Jack Cheese with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms melted between a folded flour tortilla. Served with our fresh made Pico de Gallo and a side of Rice & Beans
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Things
Cuban
Entrees
Sides, Dips & Sauces
Kids
SODA
