  • Athens
  • Angela's Miami Grill - 509 Madison Avenue
Angela's Miami Grill 509 Madison Avenue

No reviews yet

509 Madison Avenue

Athens, TN 37303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Appetizers

Havana Sampler

$16.00

Ham Croquettes, Fried Yuca Sticks, Tostones and Masitas (fried pork) topped with pickled onions and garlic. Served with Angela's house made Japaleno Lime Sauce.

Miami Nachos

$14.00

A very shareable pile of freshly fried corn chips topped house made Picadillo (beef) or Mojo Pork then smothered with pico-de-gallo, seasoned black beans & cheddar-jack cheese. Drizzled with Angela's Jalapeño-Lime sauce & served with house made salsa.

Tostones Rellenos

$14.00

Crispy fried tostones topped with house made picadillo ground beef, Cheddar-Jack cheese, pica-de-gallo & jalapeño-lime sauce,

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Made right here at Angela's with five cheeses and fresh spinach, premium artichoke hearts, served with Fresh Yellow Corn Chips or Toasted Cuban Bread.

LOADED!

$9.00+

Homemade Mac & Cheese -or- Fresh Crispy Fries piled high with with our Mojo Pork, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar-Jack Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Sour Cream and Fresh Chives. 2 sizes Regular (1-2 people) Large (2-4 people)

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$9.00+

Fresh Crispy Fries piled high with with shredded sharp cheddar cheese & hardwood smoked bacon, topped with fresh chives.

Ham Croquettes

$8.00

Crispy fried ham croquettes served with Angela's Jalapeño Lime Sauce.

Toasted Cuban Bread

$3.00

Thinly Sliced Cuban Bread, Buttered and Toasted.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Freshly Fried Corn Chips served with our house made salsa.

Sweet Plantains

$8.00

Perfectly ripe plantains, freshly fried to bring out their naturally sweet flavor.

Tostones

$8.00

Smashed green plantains freshly fried and tossed in garlic mojito for that perfect flavor.

6 Cuban Slider App

$15.00

Salads

Peppercorn Steak

$17.00

Dry Aged Ribeye, seasoned and char-grilled. Served over mixed greens. Served with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & parmesan cheese. Dressing recommendation: Parmesan-Peppercorn

The Beautiful Salad

$10.00+

Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Red Onions & Almond Slivers over a bed of Baby Spinach and Romaine. Dressing recommendation: Poppyseed

Classic Chef Salad

$9.00+

Fresh greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Onions, served with sliced ham, sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese & fresh bacon pieces.

Greek Salad

$9.00+

Fresh greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, topped with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives & feta cheese. Served with our house made Greek Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Burgers

The Beast

$17.00

2-8oz patties with Cheddar, American & Swiss Cheese sandwiched throughout the burger. Topped with Grilled Onions and Bacon all on a Toasted Kaiser Roll.

Cheesy Bacon Burger

$17.00

Loaded up with a XTRA bacon, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese, grilled onions. Topped with our house made honey roasted BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Fresh Grilled Mushrooms & Melted Swiss on a Toasted Kaiser Roll. Served with your choice of burger toppers.

Philly Burger

$15.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.00

Our 8oz ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and burger toppers.

Classic Hamburger

$11.00

Our 8oz ground beef patty served with your favorite burger toppers.

Melts

Patty Melt

$12.00

Our 8oz beef patty, a slice of Swiss & cheddar cheeses, topped with grilled onions and you choice of White or Wheat Bread.

Chicken Melt

$12.00

Our 7oz double breasted chicken breast, house marinated and char-grilled to perfection topped with grilled onions and you choice of White or Wheat Bread.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$11.00

Grilled Ham, American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese melted between your choice of White, Wheat Bread.

Gourmet Grill Cheese

$9.00

American, Swiss and Cheddar Cheese melted between your choice of White or Wheat Bread.

Sandwiches

Angela's Famous Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

House made, slow roasted pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Pickles, Mustard & Mayonnaise on Authentic Cuban Bread or Sweet Bread. Pressed to a crispy, buttery perfection. This might be the BEST Cuban Sandwich you have ever had!

Cuban Sliders

$14.00

Miami Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions, Shoestring Potatoes, Lettuce, Tomato and our house-made chimi sauce.

Char-Grilled Chicken Club

$13.00

Char-Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and our special sauce on a toasted bun.

The Captain Kenny

$15.00

Blackened Fish Filet with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese and topped with Angela's Jalapéno Lime Sauce.

The Philly

$13.00

Choose a Philly Steak or a Philly Chicken grilled with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Melted Provolone Cheese. Served on crispy Cuban Bread.

MOJO Pork

$11.00

House Roasted Mojo Pork & Grilled Onions pressed between real Cuban Bread.

The Club

$13.00

Ham, Turkey & Bacon topped with Swiss, Cheddar and American Cheeses and served with Lettuce, Tomato on your choice of White or Wheat Toast.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Crispy Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and mayonnaise on toasted White or Wheat

Ham Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Ham, your choice of Swiss -or- Cheddar Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat.

Turkey Sanwich

$11.00

Oven Roasted Turkey, your choice of Swiss -or- Cheddar Cheese. Served with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo on your choice of White or Wheat.

Tex Mex

Fajita Bowl

Rice & Beans topped with Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, your choice of Protein/Veggie and Angela's Jalapeño-Lime Sauce.

The "BIG" Burrito

The "BIG" BURRITO is your Choice of Protein/Veggie, Lettuce, Cheese, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Onions Peppers, Mushrooms & Angela's Jalapeño-Lime Sauce. Served with a side of Rice & Beans

Angela's Tacos

3 Tacos, with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas. Choose your Protein/Veggie, topped with Lettuce & Jalapeño Lime Sauce and served with Rice & Beans

Street Tacos

3 Tacos with your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas. Your Protein/Veggie choice, Cilantro & Onions. Served with Limes, Angela's Habanero Taco Sauce & a side of Rice & Beans

Quesadilla

Cheddar-Jack Cheese with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms melted between a folded flour tortilla. Served with our fresh made Pico de Gallo and a side of Rice & Beans

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Things

Basket of Things

$9.00+

Chicken Thing Dinner

$9.00+

Cuban

Caribbean Creole

Ropa Vieja

$16.00

Chuleta

$13.00

Cuban Roast Pork

$13.00

Picadillo Cubano

$14.00

Steak Tips Cuban Style

$18.00

Chimmi Chicken

$16.00

Macitas Dinner

$16.00

Entrees

Aged Ribeye

$23.00

Greek Chicken

$17.00

Fish Fillet

$15.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Sides, Dips & Sauces

Chips

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$3.00+

Rice

$2.00+

Beans

$3.00+

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Fried Tostones

$4.00

Fried Yucca

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dressings & Sauces

$0.75

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Alfredo

$6.00

Little Pork Bowl

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

TEA & Water

Water

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UN-Sweet

$3.00

HALF & HALF

$3.00

SODA

Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

DIET Dr Pepper

$3.00

DIET Mt Dew

$3.00

TOGO Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

UNsweet Tea

$2.50+

Half & Half

$2.50+

Water

BOTTLES

DIET Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi ZERO

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

GALLONS

Sweet Tea

$4.00+

UNsweet Tea

$4.00+

Half & Half Tea

$4.00+

Angela's Pink Lemonade

$4.00+

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$6.50+

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00+

Chocolate Insanity

$8.50+

Bourbon Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50+

Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

$7.50+

Other

Tres Leches

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

509 Madison Avenue, Athens, TN 37303

