Mia's Bakery & Coffee Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1413 W 14 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Gallery - 1449 W 14 Mile Rd
No Reviews
1449 W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurant
Achatz Pies - Madison Heights - 354 John R Road
No Reviews
354 John R Road Troy, MI 48085
View restaurant
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
No Reviews
31632 John R Rd,Ste A Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurant
More near Madison Heights