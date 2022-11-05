Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

1,519 Reviews

$$

100 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Mia's Valentine's Dinner for Two

Lasagna & Bubbles for Two

Lasagna & Bubbles for Two

$89.00

Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake. Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables. Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions. Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Mia's Italian Kitchen Valentine's Menu

Location

100 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

