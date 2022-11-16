Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go

Mia's Valentine's Dinner for Two

Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Fantinel's "One & Only" Rose Brut Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Chocolate Cheesecake. Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables. Mel will be served cold and include heating instructions. Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.