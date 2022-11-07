- Home
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
1,519 Reviews
$$
100 King St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Order Again
Mia's Marketplace
Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 4-6
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 6-8.
Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 2-4
Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4.
Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 4-6
Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 6-8. Vegetarian
Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 2-4
Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian
Chicken Parmigiana for 4-6
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 6-8.
Chicken Parmigiana for 2-4
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 2-4.
Eggplant Parmigiana for 4-6
Breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 4-6. Vegetarian.
Eggplant Parmigiana for 2-4
Breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian.
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 4-6
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 6-8.
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 2-4
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 2-4.
Spaghetti & Meatballs for 4-6
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 6-8.
Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2-4
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 2-4.
Stuffed Long Hot Peppers Starter
Heat & Serve. Sweet italian sausage, mozzarella, san marzano marinara sauce, fresh herbs. Appetizer. Serves 4.
Pizza Night Pack for Four
Includes a whole pizza pie, choice of caesar or sunday salad & cannolis for four
Mia's Antipasto Starter
Marinated & grilled vegetables, olives, house giardiniera, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, prosciutto di parma, fincchiona, hot sopressata, house flatbread
Sunday Salad for Four
Iceberg, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Vegetarian
Caesar Salad for Four
Chopped hearts of romaine, grates parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dessing served on the side)
Cannoli for Four
Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian
Tiramisu for Four
Ladyfingers, espresso, marsala, mascarpone, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian
Beef Bolognese Sauce
Quart-sized. Pair with one of our fresh pastas.
San Marzano Marinara Sauce
Quart-sized. Pair with one of our fresh pastas.
Fresh Fettuccine Pasta
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
Fresh Rigatoni Pasta
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
Fresh Spaghetti Pasta
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
Fresh Minestrone Soup
Quart-sized
House Made Giardiniera
Pint-sized
Marinated Mixed Olives
Pint-sized
Mediterrania Polenta
Pomodori Con Basilico Whole Peeled Tomato
Taggiasca Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Taralli Rosemary Italian Snack Crackers
Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Yellow Datterino Tomato Ketchup
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Taggiasche Pitted Olives
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Lemon Marmalade
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Artichokes in EVOO
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Capers
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Peperoncino
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Garlic & Parsley
Citterio Prosciutto
Maestri Calabrese Salami
Maestri Speck Italiano
Pizza-Personal Size & Whole
Margherita Personal Size Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
Whole Margherita Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
Nonna's Personal Size Pizza
Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian
Whole Nonna's Pizza
Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Whole Pepperoni Pizza
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Sausage & Peppers Personal Size Pizza
Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs
Whole Sausage & Peppers Pizza
Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs
Mediterranean Personal Size Pizza
Mozzarella, cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, shaved red onions, feta, mixed herbs. Vegetarian
Whole Mediterranean Pizza
Mozzarella, cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, shaved red onions, feta, mixed herbs. Vegetarian
Diavola Personal Size Pizza
Hot sopressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese hot honey
Whole Diavola Pizza
Hot sopressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese hot honey
Funghi & Tartufo Personal Size Pizza
Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, confit garlic, black truffle-buttermilk crema, herbs. Vegetarian
Whole Funghi & Tartufo Pizza
Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, confit garlic, black truffle-buttermilk crema, herbs. Vegetarian
Fig & Prosciutto Personal Size Pizza
Prosciutto di parma, roasted figs, gorgonzola, asiago, parmigiano, saba
Whole Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
Prosciutto di parma, roasted figs, gorgonzola, asiago, parmigiano, saba
Mortadella & Burrata Personal Size Pizza
confit tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, toasted black pepper
Whole Mortadella & Burrata Pizza
confit tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, toasted black pepper
Chicken & Artichoke Personal Size Pizza
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
Whole Chicken & Artichoke Pizza
grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs
Cheese Personal Size Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Vegetarian
Whole Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Vegetarian
Starters
Arancini
crispy fried risotto, house made italian sausage, mozzarella, black aioli, parmigiano, herbs
Beef Carpaccio
thinly sliced rare beef, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, capers, crispy parmigiano reggiano, olive oil, arugula
Blue Mussels
san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast
Burrata
Heirloom tomatoes, smoked salt, roasted figs, saba, basil, toasted black pepper. Vegetarian
Caprese
Flor di latte, confit cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Giant Meatball
18 ounce house made all-beef meatball, marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast
Mia's Minestrone
Chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano
Pane Al Formaggio
Stuffed rustic demi loaf with roasted garlic butter, mixed herbs, mozzarella. Vegetarian
Sicilian Crudo
striped bass, toasted pistachios, castelvetrano olives, leeks, citrus
Stuffed Long Hot Peppers
Sweet italian sausage, mozzarella, san marzano marinara, cheese, herbs
Zucchini Fries
Parmesan battered zucchini, charred lemon aioli. Vegetarian.
Salads
Sunday Salad Con Pollo
Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Gluten-Free
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Marinated grilled shrimp, chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
Italian Cobb
Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorzonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing (dressing served on the side)
Caesar Side Salad
Chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
Sunday Side Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Entrees
Fettuccine Ai Funghi
Roasted cremini, black trumpet & porcini mushrooms, mascarpone cheese, mixed herbs. Vegetarian
Shrimp Cavatelli
black garlic confit, charred broccoli, white wine, butter, bottarga, pickled chiles, herbs
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro
San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
Guanciale, cafe free eggs, pecorino romano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Nonna's Sunday Gravy
Sweet italian sausage, meatballs, braciole, chicken thighs, slow simmered tomato gravy, rigatoni, grated parmigiano
All-Beef Meatball Sandwich
San marzano marinara, mozzarella, served on a hoagie roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Crispy breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara, basil, mozzarella, on a hoagie roll. Vegetarian
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella on a hoagie roll
Mia's Italian Grinder Sandwich
Prosciutto cotto, fennel salami, calabrese salami, fontina cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled red onions, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, zesty italian dressing on a hoagie roll
Braciole Di Manzo
Stuffed & braised flank steak, tomato gravy, horseradish gremolata, creamy parmigiano polenta, garlic broccolini
Chargrilled Branzino
Puttanesca sauce, fried capers, garlic broccolini
Chicken Cacciatore
mafaldine pasta, slow cooked chicken thighs, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, herbs, parmigiano
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded, crispy eggplant, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chilies. Vegetarian
Frutti Di Mare
littleneck clams, mussels, swordfish, lobster broth, san marzano tomatoes, fennel, radiatori pasta, herbs, rustic garlic toast
Lasagna Bolognese
slow simmered beef bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, sharp provolone, parmigiano, herbs, house made pasta
Pesto Shrimp & Gnocchi
jumbo shrimp, potato & ricotta gnocchi, leeks, basil pesto, crispy guanciale, shaved pecorino
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
seasonal roasted vegetables, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes, herbs, house made pasta. Vegetarian
Seared Scallop Risotto
creamy arborio rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, charred pearl onions, citrus salad. Gluten Free
Steak Alla Pizzaiola
chargrilled ny strip, peperonata, caramelized onions, herbs, crispy smashed potatoes
Kids
Kid's Cheese Pizza
Kid's Chicken Strips
served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges
Kid's Grilled Chicken
served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges
Kid's Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta, meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Kid's Penne Burro
Penne pasta, butter, parmesan cheese
Kid's Penne Pomodoro
Penne pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese