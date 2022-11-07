Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Mia's Italian Kitchen

1,519 Reviews

$$

100 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

Popular Items

Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
Caesar Side Salad
Margherita Personal Size Pizza

Mia's Marketplace

Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 4-6

$59.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 6-8.

Bolognese Meat Lasagna for 2-4

$39.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4.

Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 4-6

$59.00

Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 6-8. Vegetarian

Seasonal Vegetable Lasagna for 2-4

$39.00

Seasonal vegetables, house made noodles, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, sharp provolone, fresh herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian

Chicken Parmigiana for 4-6

Chicken Parmigiana for 4-6

$55.00

Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 6-8.

Chicken Parmigiana for 2-4

$35.00

Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 2-4.

Eggplant Parmigiana for 4-6

Eggplant Parmigiana for 4-6

$45.00

Breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 4-6. Vegetarian.

Eggplant Parmigiana for 2-4

$25.00

Breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara sauce, mozzarella, herbs. Serves 2-4. Vegetarian.

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 4-6

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 4-6

$49.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 6-8.

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 2-4

$29.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 2-4.

Spaghetti & Meatballs for 4-6

Spaghetti & Meatballs for 4-6

$49.00

House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 6-8.

Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2-4

$29.00

House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 2-4.

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers Starter

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers Starter

$24.00

Heat & Serve. Sweet italian sausage, mozzarella, san marzano marinara sauce, fresh herbs. Appetizer. Serves 4.

Pizza Night Pack for Four

Pizza Night Pack for Four

$49.00

Includes a whole pizza pie, choice of caesar or sunday salad & cannolis for four

Mia's Antipasto Starter

Mia's Antipasto Starter

$32.00

Marinated & grilled vegetables, olives, house giardiniera, fresh mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, prosciutto di parma, fincchiona, hot sopressata, house flatbread

Sunday Salad for Four

Sunday Salad for Four

$24.00

Iceberg, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Vegetarian

Caesar Salad for Four

Caesar Salad for Four

$24.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, grates parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dessing served on the side)

Cannoli for Four

Cannoli for Four

$15.00

Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian

Tiramisu for Four

$24.00

Ladyfingers, espresso, marsala, mascarpone, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian

Beef Bolognese Sauce

Beef Bolognese Sauce

$19.00

Quart-sized. Pair with one of our fresh pastas.

San Marzano Marinara Sauce

San Marzano Marinara Sauce

$12.00

Quart-sized. Pair with one of our fresh pastas.

Fresh Fettuccine Pasta

$5.00

Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.

Fresh Rigatoni Pasta

$5.00

Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.

Fresh Spaghetti Pasta

Fresh Spaghetti Pasta

$5.00

Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.

Fresh Minestrone Soup

Fresh Minestrone Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Quart-sized

House Made Giardiniera

$8.00

Pint-sized

Marinated Mixed Olives

$10.00

Pint-sized

Mediterrania Polenta

Mediterrania Polenta

$5.99
Pomodori Con Basilico Whole Peeled Tomato

Pomodori Con Basilico Whole Peeled Tomato

$5.50
Taggiasca Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Taggiasca Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$15.99
Taralli Rosemary Italian Snack Crackers

Taralli Rosemary Italian Snack Crackers

$3.99
Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$13.99
Yellow Datterino Tomato Ketchup

Yellow Datterino Tomato Ketchup

$8.99
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Taggiasche Pitted Olives

Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Taggiasche Pitted Olives

$9.99
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Lemon Marmalade

Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Lemon Marmalade

$7.99
Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Artichokes in EVOO

Frantonio Di Sant' Agata Artichokes in EVOO

$14.99
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Capers

U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Capers

$14.99
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Peperoncino

U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Peperoncino

$14.99
U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Garlic & Parsley

U Salaturi Whole Anchovies with Garlic & Parsley

$14.99
Citterio Prosciutto

Citterio Prosciutto

$6.99
Maestri Calabrese Salami

Maestri Calabrese Salami

$6.99
Maestri Speck Italiano

Maestri Speck Italiano

$7.99

Pizza-Personal Size & Whole

Margherita Personal Size Pizza

Margherita Personal Size Pizza

$8.50

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian

Whole Margherita Pizza

Whole Margherita Pizza

$28.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian

Nonna's Personal Size Pizza

Nonna's Personal Size Pizza

$8.50

Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian

Whole Nonna's Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian

Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza

Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza

$9.50

San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano

Whole Pepperoni Pizza

Whole Pepperoni Pizza

$31.00

San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano

Sausage & Peppers Personal Size Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Personal Size Pizza

$9.50

Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs

Whole Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$31.00

Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs

Mediterranean Personal Size Pizza

Mediterranean Personal Size Pizza

$8.50

Mozzarella, cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, shaved red onions, feta, mixed herbs. Vegetarian

Whole Mediterranean Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, shaved red onions, feta, mixed herbs. Vegetarian

Diavola Personal Size Pizza

Diavola Personal Size Pizza

$9.50

Hot sopressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese hot honey

Whole Diavola Pizza

$31.00

Hot sopressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese hot honey

Funghi & Tartufo Personal Size Pizza

Funghi & Tartufo Personal Size Pizza

$10.50

Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, confit garlic, black truffle-buttermilk crema, herbs. Vegetarian

Whole Funghi & Tartufo Pizza

$34.00

Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, confit garlic, black truffle-buttermilk crema, herbs. Vegetarian

Fig & Prosciutto Personal Size Pizza

Fig & Prosciutto Personal Size Pizza

$10.50

Prosciutto di parma, roasted figs, gorgonzola, asiago, parmigiano, saba

Whole Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$34.00

Prosciutto di parma, roasted figs, gorgonzola, asiago, parmigiano, saba

Mortadella & Burrata Personal Size Pizza

Mortadella & Burrata Personal Size Pizza

$9.50

confit tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, toasted black pepper

Whole Mortadella & Burrata Pizza

$31.00

confit tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, toasted black pepper

Chicken & Artichoke Personal Size Pizza

Chicken & Artichoke Personal Size Pizza

$10.50

grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs

Whole Chicken & Artichoke Pizza

$34.00

grilled chicken breast, artichoke hearts, pecorino cream, mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs

Cheese Personal Size Pizza

Cheese Personal Size Pizza

$8.50

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Vegetarian

Whole Cheese Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce. Vegetarian

Starters

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00

crispy fried risotto, house made italian sausage, mozzarella, black aioli, parmigiano, herbs

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$14.00

thinly sliced rare beef, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, capers, crispy parmigiano reggiano, olive oil, arugula

Blue Mussels

Blue Mussels

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, calabrese peppers, fennel, garlic, white wine, rustic garlic toast

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Heirloom tomatoes, smoked salt, roasted figs, saba, basil, toasted black pepper. Vegetarian

Caprese

Caprese

$9.00

Flor di latte, confit cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Giant Meatball

Giant Meatball

$15.75

18 ounce house made all-beef meatball, marinara, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast

Mia's Minestrone

Mia's Minestrone

$8.00

Chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano

Pane Al Formaggio

Pane Al Formaggio

$13.50

Stuffed rustic demi loaf with roasted garlic butter, mixed herbs, mozzarella. Vegetarian

Sicilian Crudo

Sicilian Crudo

$15.00Out of stock

striped bass, toasted pistachios, castelvetrano olives, leeks, citrus

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers

Stuffed Long Hot Peppers

$14.00

Sweet italian sausage, mozzarella, san marzano marinara, cheese, herbs

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$12.00

Parmesan battered zucchini, charred lemon aioli. Vegetarian.

Salads

Sunday Salad Con Pollo

Sunday Salad Con Pollo

$17.00

Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Gluten-Free

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

Marinated grilled shrimp, chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)

Italian Cobb

Italian Cobb

$17.00

Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorzonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing (dressing served on the side)

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)

Sunday Side Salad

$8.00

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing (dressing served on the side). Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Entrees

Fettuccine Ai Funghi

Fettuccine Ai Funghi

$22.00

Roasted cremini, black trumpet & porcini mushrooms, mascarpone cheese, mixed herbs. Vegetarian

Shrimp Cavatelli

Shrimp Cavatelli

$24.00

black garlic confit, charred broccoli, white wine, butter, bottarga, pickled chiles, herbs

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$22.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro

Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$20.00

Guanciale, cafe free eggs, pecorino romano

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

$20.00

Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

$28.00

Sweet italian sausage, meatballs, braciole, chicken thighs, slow simmered tomato gravy, rigatoni, grated parmigiano

All-Beef Meatball Sandwich

All-Beef Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

San marzano marinara, mozzarella, served on a hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara, basil, mozzarella, on a hoagie roll. Vegetarian

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella on a hoagie roll

Mia's Italian Grinder Sandwich

Mia's Italian Grinder Sandwich

$17.00

Prosciutto cotto, fennel salami, calabrese salami, fontina cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled red onions, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, zesty italian dressing on a hoagie roll

Braciole Di Manzo

Braciole Di Manzo

$28.00

Stuffed & braised flank steak, tomato gravy, horseradish gremolata, creamy parmigiano polenta, garlic broccolini

Chargrilled Branzino

Chargrilled Branzino

$29.00

Puttanesca sauce, fried capers, garlic broccolini

Chicken Cacciatore

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

mafaldine pasta, slow cooked chicken thighs, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, herbs, parmigiano

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.00

Breaded, crispy eggplant, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chilies. Vegetarian

Frutti Di Mare

Frutti Di Mare

$28.00

littleneck clams, mussels, swordfish, lobster broth, san marzano tomatoes, fennel, radiatori pasta, herbs, rustic garlic toast

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$22.00

slow simmered beef bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, sharp provolone, parmigiano, herbs, house made pasta

Pesto Shrimp & Gnocchi

Pesto Shrimp & Gnocchi

$24.00

jumbo shrimp, potato & ricotta gnocchi, leeks, basil pesto, crispy guanciale, shaved pecorino

Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

$19.00

seasonal roasted vegetables, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, san marzano tomatoes, herbs, house made pasta. Vegetarian

Seared Scallop Risotto

Seared Scallop Risotto

$34.00

creamy arborio rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, charred pearl onions, citrus salad. Gluten Free

Steak Alla Pizzaiola

Steak Alla Pizzaiola

$39.00

chargrilled ny strip, peperonata, caramelized onions, herbs, crispy smashed potatoes

Kids

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$6.00

served with choice of Sunday Salad or Potato Wedges

Kid's Penne Bolognese

$6.00

Penne pasta, meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Kid's Penne Burro

$5.00

Penne pasta, butter, parmesan cheese

Kid's Penne Pomodoro

$5.00

Penne pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Desserts

Apple Ricotta Donuts

Apple Ricotta Donuts

$8.00

Half dozen cinnamon sugar dusted donuts, creme anglaise. Vegetarian