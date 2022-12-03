Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
American

Mia's Italian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

8717 International Dr.

Orlando, FL 32819

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Pepperoni Personal Pan Pizza
Side Caesar Salad

STARTERS

Beef Carpaccio

Beef Carpaccio

$13.00

Thinly sliced rare beef, giardiniera, calabrese pepper aioli, capers, crispy parmigiano reggiano, olive oil, arugula

Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Confit tomatoes, basil, balsamic, olive oil, course salt. Vegetarian

Giant Meatball

Giant Meatball

$14.75

Giant 18 ounce house made, all beef meatball, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmigiano, rustic garlic toast

Mia's Minestrone Soup

Mia's Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Made to Order. chicken broth, zucchini, tomatoes, cannellini beans, pasta, basil, grated parmigiano

Pane Al Formaggio

Pane Al Formaggio

$13.50

Stuffed rustic demi loaf with roasted garlic butter, mixed herbs, mozzarella Vegetarian

Potato Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$13.00

San marzano tomatoes, vodka, cream, herbs, parmigiana

Salumi & Formaggi Board

Salumi & Formaggi Board

$24.00

Daily selection of cured italian meats, artisan cheese, pickles, mustard, house made brick oven garlic bread, fruit jam, roasted nuts

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.50

Parmesan battered zucchini, charred lemon aioli. Vegetarian

SALADS

Side Sunday Salad

$8.00

Iceberg lettuce, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing Gluten-Free

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons

Italian Cobb Salad

Italian Cobb Salad

$17.50

Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, arugula, marinated beans, gorgonzola, olives, confit tomatoes, focaccia croutons, giardiniera, buttermilk-oregano dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Marinated grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$17.00

Marinated grilled shrimp, hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons

Sunday Salad Con Pollo

Sunday Salad Con Pollo

$17.00

Grilled herb chicken, iceberg, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated cannellini beans, picked red onions, zesty italian dressing. Gluten Free

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

SANDWICHES

All-Beef Meatball Sandwich

All-Beef Meatball Sandwich

$15.75

San marzano marinara, mozzarella, hoagie roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.75

Crispy breaded eggplant, san marzano marinara, basil, mozzarella, hoagie roll. Vegetarian

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.75

Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, hoagie roll

Mia's Italian Grinder

Mia's Italian Grinder

$16.00

Prosciutto cotta, fennel salami, calabrese salami, fontina cheese, giadiniera, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, calabrese pepper aioli, zesty italian dressing, hoagie roll

BRICK OVEN PAN PIZZA

Pepperoni Personal Pan Pizza

Pepperoni Personal Pan Pizza

$9.25

San marzano tomato sauce, hand cut pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano

Whole Pepperoni

Whole Pepperoni

$30.00

San marzano tomato sauce, hand cut pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano

Margherita Personal Pan Pizza

Margherita Personal Pan Pizza

$8.50

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil Vegetarian

Whole Margherita Pizza

Whole Margherita Pizza

$28.00

San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Sausage & Peppers Personal Pan Pizza

Sausage & Peppers Personal Pan Pizza

$9.25

Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, mixed herbs

Whole Sausage & Peppers

$30.00

Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, mixed herbs

Nonna's Personal Pan Pizza

Nonna's Personal Pan Pizza

$8.50

Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano Vegetarian

Whole Nonna's Pizza

$28.00

Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano

Slice Mediterranean

Slice Mediterranean

$8.50

cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, feta, shaved red onions, mozzarella, mixed herbs. Vegetarian.

Whole Mediterranean

$28.00

cherry tomato confit, kalamata olives, feta, shaved red onions, mozzarella, mixed herbs

Slice Prosciutto & Pesto

Slice Prosciutto & Pesto

$9.00

Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella

Whole Prosciutto & Pesto

$29.00

Arugula pesto, pine nuts, caramelized onions, mozzarella

Diavola Personal Pan Pizza

Diavola Personal Pan Pizza

$9.00

Hot soppressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese chili honey

Whole Diavola

$29.00

Hot soppressata salami, calabrese chiles, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, calabrese chili honey

Funghi & Tartufo Personal Pan Pizza

Funghi & Tartufo Personal Pan Pizza

$10.00

Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, herbs, black truffle-buttermilk crema. Vegetarian

Whole Funghi & Tartufo

$31.00

Roasted mushrooms, mozzarella, basil, herbs, black truffle-buttermilk crema

Di Carne Personal Pan Pizza

Di Carne Personal Pan Pizza

$10.25

Meatballs, pepperoni, hot sopressata, house made sausage, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce

Whole Di Carne

$32.00

Meatballs, pepperoni, hot sopressata, house made sausage, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce

Cheese Personal Pan Pizza

$8.50

Whole Cheese

$28.00

HOUSE MADE PASTA

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

Bucatini Cacio E Pepe

$19.00

Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian.

Fettuccine Ai Funghi

Fettuccine Ai Funghi

$19.00

Roasted cremini, black trumpet & porcini mushrooms, mascarpone, mixed herbs. Vegetarian.

Jumbo Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Jumbo Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Fettuccini, san marzano tomato-lobster sauce, basil, garlic, calabrese peppers

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

Nonna's Sunday Gravy

$28.00

Rigatoni, slow simmered tomato gravy, sweet italian sausage, meatballs, braciole, chicken thighs, grated parmigiano

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

Rigatoni Alla Bolognese

$22.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

$19.00

Guanciale, cage free eggs, pecorino romano

Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro

Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro

$18.00

San marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian

ENTREES

Beef Bolognese Lasagna

Beef Bolognese Lasagna

$21.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, house made noodles, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs

Chargrilled Branzino

Chargrilled Branzino

$31.00

Puttanesca sauce, garlic broccolini, fried capers. Gluten-Free

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Crispy chicken breast, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Lemon-caper sauce, garlic broccolini, creamy parmigiano polenta

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Breaded, crispy eggplant, mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles. Vegetarian.

Mussels Alla Birra

Mussels Alla Birra

$20.00

Blue mussels, Big City Brewing Amber Ale, house-made Italian sausage, calabrese chiles, roasted san marzano tomatoes, fennel, grilled rustic bread

Roasted Mushroom Lasagna

$19.00

Brick oven roasted mushrooms, sun gold tomatoes, ricotta, sharp provolone, mozzarella, parmigiano, herbs. Vegetarian.

Veal Chop Marsala

Veal Chop Marsala

$39.00

Crispy smashed potatoes, garlic butter, mushrooms, garlic green beans. Gluten-Free

Braciole Di Manzo

Braciole Di Manzo

$28.00

Stuffed and braised flank steak, garlic broccolini, creamy parmigiano polenta, tomato gravy, horseradish gremolata

KIDS

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella. Vegetarian

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella

Kid's Penne Burro

$7.00

Penne pasta, butter, parmesan cheese. Vegetarian

Kid's Penne Pomodorro

$7.00

Penne pasta, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese. Vegetarian

Kid's Penne Bolognese

$7.00

Penne pasta, meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with sunday salad or house-made chips

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Served with sunday salad or house-made chips

DESSERTS

Apple Ricotta Donuts

Apple Ricotta Donuts

$7.00

Half dozen cinnamon sugar dusted donuts, creme anglaise. Vegetarian

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

Sweet amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.

Limoncello Tiramisu

Limoncello Tiramisu

$7.00

Blueberry compote, candied lemon peels, mascarpone, ladyfingers. Vegetarian

Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Slow roasted strawberries, mascarpone frosting, macerated seasonal fruit. Vegetarian

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfingers, espresso, marsala wine, mascarpone, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian.

Family-Style for Four

Caesar Salad for Four

$15.00

Chopped hearts of romaine, creamy garlic dressing, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons

Sunday Salad for Four

$15.00

Iceberg, romaine, roma tomatoes, cucumbers. marinated cannellini beans, pickled red onions, zesty italian dressing. Vegatarian.

Chicken Parmigiana for Four

$59.00

Crispy chicken breasts, san marzano marinara, mozzarella. Serves four.

Eggplant Parmigiana for Four

$49.00

Breaded, crispy eggplant, san marzano marinara, mozzarella. Vegetarian. Serves four.

Parmigiana Combo for Four

$55.00Out of stock

Two breaded, crispy eggplant and two crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella. Serves four

Baked Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for Four

$59.00

Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves four.

Penne Al Forno Con Pollo for Four

$59.00

Grilled chicken, roasted cremini mushrooms, ricotta, creamy parmesan sauce, mozzarella. Serves four.

Chicken Piccata for Four

$49.00

Pan seared chicken breast, lemon-caper butter sauce. Serves four.

Cannolis for Four

$10.00

Sweet-amaretto-candied orange peel-ricotta filling, chocolate chips, whipped cream. Vegetarian.

Bottled Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water (1 liter)

$6.00Out of stock

Saratoga Sparkling Water (1/2 liter)

$4.00Out of stock

Saratoga Still Water (1 liter)

$6.00

Saratoga Still Water (1/2 liter)

$4.00

Soda

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$3.00

Sprite Can

$3.00

Beer & Wine

Bud Light (12 oz)

$5.25Out of stock

Stella Artois (12 oz)

$5.25

Miller Lite (12 oz)

$5.25

Yuengling (12 oz)

$5.25

Prosecco, La Marca (25.4 oz)

$33.00

Chardonnay, Cambria "Clone 4" (25.4 oz)

$44.00

Pinot Grigio, Piccini (25.4 oz)

$28.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Musita (25.4 oz)

$36.00

Chianti, DaVinci (25.4 oz)

$36.00

Pinot Noir, Storypoint (25.4 oz)

$32.00

Italian Red Sangria Bottle

$24.00

Our original house made citrus-infused blend with chianti wine. 750 ml Bottle

Summer Citrus White Sangria Bottle

$24.00

Deliciously sweet and refreshing with moscato wine and citrus fruits. 750 ml Bottle

Sam Adams

$8.00

Stone IPA

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Our menu is rooted in family and filled with homestyle traditional Italian recipes sourced from our owner's Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house made pastas, brick oven pan pizzas, authentic soups, salads and more.

8717 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando image

