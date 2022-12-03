Pizza
Italian
American
Mia's Italian Kitchen
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Our menu is rooted in family and filled with homestyle traditional Italian recipes sourced from our owner's Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house made pastas, brick oven pan pizzas, authentic soups, salads and more.
8717 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819
