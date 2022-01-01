Restaurant header imageView gallery

MIBURGERS

4027 E Morada Lane

Stockton, CA 95212

Popular Items

Battered Mushrooms
Mi Burger Fries
Jumbo Wings

MiBurgers

BIG

$8.99

Duo

$11.99

Trio

$14.99

Classic Burger

$8.99

Cowboy Burger

$8.99

Caliente Burger

$8.99

California Burger

$8.99

California Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Angry Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Nashville Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.99

Fish Delight

$8.99

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Vegan Falafel

$8.99

Sharing Boxes

Family Box

$59.99

Party Box

$69.99

Big Box

$69.99

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mozerella Sticks

$6.99

Zuchini

$6.99

Cauliflower

$6.99

Battered Mushrooms

$6.99

Breaded Okra

$6.99

Cheese Curd 6 pcs

$6.99

Macroni Bites 6 pcs

$6.99

Sushi 4 pcs

$6.99

Cheesy Tots 6 pcs

$6.99

Chicken Sides

Jumbo Wings

$10.99+

Chicken Strips

$4.99+

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99+

Regular Wings

$8.99+

Veggie Wings

$6.99+

Sides

Mi Burger Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Shoestring Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Potato Wedges

$5.99

Big Box

$10.99

Styled Fries

$7.99

Seasoned Fries

$4.99

Diced Potatoes

$4.99

Cold Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Salads

House Salad

$5.99+

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Kids Meal

Jr Cheeseburger Kids meal

$9.99

2 pcs Crispy Strips Kids meal

$9.99

4 pcs Nuggets kids meal

$9.99

Soft Drinks

Regular

$2.99

Large

$3.99

Small

$2.29

Sm Coffee

$1.79

Aquafina 16 Oz

$2.50

Fijji Water 1 Litre

$3.50

Shakes.

Small Shake

$4.99

Med Shake

$5.99

Large Shake

$7.99

Smoothies.

Med Smoothie

$5.99

Large Smoothie

$7.99

Frappes

Med Frappe

$5.99

Large Frappe

$7.99

Icee

Cherry

$2.99+

Blueberry

$2.99+

Mixed

$2.99+

Kids Drinks

Small Soft Drink

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Desserts

4 oz Strawberry Icecream

$2.49

4 oz Chocolate Icecream

$2.49

Vanila Cone

$2.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$3.99

Oreo cake

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Mocca

$2.99

Speciality Drinks

Mango Lassi

$3.99+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4027 E Morada Lane, Stockton, CA 95212

Directions

