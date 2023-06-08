Miccosukee Golf & Country Club 6401 Kendale Lakes Drive
6401 Kendale Lakes Drive
Miami, FL 33183
ALL DAY MENU
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
DOUBLE BOGEY
2 eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, tomato slice, choice of bacon, sausage link or ham.
EGG SANDWICH
Served with a choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon or ham, choice of cheese, and hashbrown.
OMELETTE
Your choice of cheese, and selection of ham, bacon or sausage. Tomato, onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and your choice of toast.
STEAK & EGGS
8 oz Choice Center Cut New York Steak, 2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes, and sliced tomato.
GRITS
OATMEAL
Made with Water or Milk.
SHORT STACK
3 pancakes
WAFFLE
CC BAGEL
with cream cheese
SALMON BAGEL
with cream cheese and smoked salmon, capers and red onions.
ON THE SIDE
FRIES (Regular)
Regular portion of fries
FRIES (Large)
Large portion of fries.
SAUSAGES (3)
3 patties or links
BACON (3)
3 slices of bacon
ONE EGG
SLICED TOMATO
HASH BROWN
HAM
TURKEY
TOAST
CUBAN TOAST
BLUE CHEESE
RANCH
COLD SLAW
GUAC
4 OZ GUAC
PICO DE GIO 2 0Z
PICO DE GIO 4 0Z
JALEPENO
HONEY MUSTARD
APPETIZERS
MOZZ STICKS
Served with Marinara sauce
POTATO SKINS
2-topped with cheddar cheese, fried pork belly, green onion, sour cream & pickled jalapeños
CONCH FRITTERS
With Tartar sauce and Chipotle aioli
SHRIMP TEMPURA
With Tartar sauce and Coleslaw
CHICKEN WINGS (8)
Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)
CHICKEN WINGS (12)
Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)
FRIED PORK CHUNKS
SALADS & SOUPS
SPECIALTIES & TACOS
CHICKEN TACOS (3)
3 Tacos with dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Con pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.
FISH TACOS (3)
3 Tacos with Mahi-mahi, dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.
MAHI W/ SIDE SALAD
Served with Chipotle aioli, and choise of dressing.
STEAK DINNER
8 oz. Choice Center Cut New York Steak
CHICKEN TENDERS (6)
Served with French fries and your choice or sauce (Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, or Ranch).
HOT DOG
All Beef, Kosher Frank
HOT DOG WITH FRIES
All Beef, Kosher Frank
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
CEASAR SALAD
CHICKEN SANDWICH
7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
CHICKEN WRAP
7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
TURKEY SANDWICH
With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
TURKEY WRAP
With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Tuna salad on Challah bread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
TUNA SALAD WRAP
Tuna salad wrapped in your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach), with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
STEAK PHILLY
Hoagie bread, green and red peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
MAHI SANDWICH
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
CLUB SANDWICH
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Chipotle aioli sauce, ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone, guacamole, and choice of bread. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
PAN CON BISTEC
Palomilla' steak (butterflied beefsteak), mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed onion.
HAM & CHEESE
Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
GRILLED CHEESE
Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.
BLT SANDWICH
BURGERS & SLIDERS
BEEF SLIDERS (2)
Served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, smoky sauce.
BRISKET BURGER
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, Challah bread, smoky sauce.
CHEESE BURGER
With lettuce, tomato, red onion, Challah bread, smoky sauce.
CHEF'S BURGER
With lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, Challah smoky home sauce, fried egg, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese and guacamole.
DESSERT
BAR
LIQUOR
SMIRNOFF
TITO'S
ABSOLUT
GREY GOOSE
SMIRNOFF DBL
TITO'S DBL
ABSOLUT DBL
GREY GOOSE DBL
BEEFEATER
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE
TANQUERAY
NOLET'S SILVER
BEEFEATER DBL
BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL
TANQUERAY DBL
NOLET'S SILVER DBL
BACARDI BLACK
BACARDI SUPERIOR
MALIBU
CAPTAIN MORGAN
BACARDI BLACK DBL
BACARDI SUPERIOR DBL
MALIBU DBL
CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL
JOSE CUERVO SILVER
JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD
PATRON SILVER
DON JULIO ANEJO
PATRON ANEJO
JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL SILVER DBL
JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD DBL
PATRON SILVER DBL
DON JULIO ANEJO DBL
PATRON ANEJO DBL
AMERICAN HONEY
SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN
SEAGRAM'S V.O.
CANADIAN CLUB
FIREBALL
CROWN ROYAL
CROWN APPLE
CROWN PEACH
JACK DANIEL'S
JAMESON
AMERICAN HONEY DBL
SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN DBL
SEAGRAM'S V.O. DBL
CANADIAN CLUB DBL
FIREBALL DBL
CROWN ROYAL BLEND DBL
CROWN ROYAL APPLE DBL
CROWN ROYAL PEACH DBL
JACK DANIEL'S DBL
JAMESON DBL
JIM BEAM
DEWAR'S WHITE
WILD TURKEY 81
WILD TURKEY 101
JOHNNIE WALKER RED
J & B RARE
OLD PARR
CHIVAS REGAL 12
DEWAR'S 12 YR
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK
GLENMORANGIE
GLENFIDDICH 12
GLENLIVET 12
MACALLAN 12
JIM BEAM DBL
DEWAR'S WHITE DBL
WILD TURKEY 81 DBL
WILD TURKEY 101 DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER RED DBL
J & B RARE DBL
OLD PARR DBL
CHIVAS REGAL 12 DBL
DEWAR'S 12 YR DBL
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL
GLENMORANGIE DBL
GLENFIDDICH 12 DBL
GLENLIVET 12 DBL
MACALLAN 12 DBL
BAILEYS
BAILEYS
MEMBER BOTTLE
SMIRNOFF BOT
ABSOLUT BOT
GREY GOOSE BOT
BACARDI BLACK BOT
BACARDI SUPERIOR BOT
CAPTAIN MORGAN BOT
JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD BOT
CROWN ROYAL BLEND BOT
CROWN ROYAL APPLE BOT
JACK DANIEL'S BOT
DEWAR'S WHITE BOT
JOHNNIE WALKER RED BOT
CHIVAS REGAL 12 BOT
DEWAR'S 12 YR BOT
JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK BOT
GLENMORANGIE BOT
GLENFIDDICH 12 BOT
GLENLIVET 12 BOT
MACALLAN 12 BOT
COCKTAILS
BEER
BUDLIGHT
SHOCK TOP
YUENGLING
WYN LA RUBIA
HEINEKEN
STELLA ARTOIS
BUDLIGHT
SHOCK TOP
YUENGLING
WYN LA RUBIA
HEINEKEN
STELLA ARTOIS
BUDLIGHT
BUDWEISER
GOOSE ISLAND IPA
MICHELOB ULTRA
ULTRA PURE GOLD
O'DOUL'S PREMIUM
STELLA ARTOIS
AMSTEL LIGHT
CORONA
FAT TIRE
HEINEKEN ORIGINAL
MILLER LITE
YUENGLING
YUENGLING GOLDEN
BUDLIGHT
BUDWEISER
GOOSE ISLAND IPA
KONA BIG WAVE
LAND SHARK
MICHELOB ULTRA
ULTRA PURE GOLD
SHOCK TOP
STELLA ARTOIS
AMSTEL LIGHT
ANGRY ORCHARD
COORS LIGHT
CORONA EXTRA
CORONA PREMIER
FAT TIRE
HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN LIGHT
HEINEKEN SILVER
MILLER LITE
MODELO ESPECIAL
YUENGLING
YUENGLING GOLDEN
NUTRL SELTZER
WHITE CLAW CHERRY
WHITE CLAW MANGO
WINE
FRANCIS COPPOLA Cabernet Sauvignon
1000 STORIES Zinfandel
BERINGER
SUTTER HOME
STONE CELLARS
JOSH CELLARS
FRANCIS COPPOLA Pinot Noir
FRANCIS COPPOLA Cabernet Sauvignon DBL
1000 STORIES Zinfandel DBL
BERINGER DBL
SUTTER HOME DBL
STONE CELLARS DBL
JOSH CELLARS DBL
FRANCIS COPPOLA Pinot Noir DBL
REAL SANGRIA Cruz Garcia DBL
SANGRIA Carlo Rossi DBL
LOVE JUICE Chardonnay
SAN GIUSEPPE Pinot Grigio
LUNA NUDA Pinot Grigio
MURANO Pinot Grigio
CHATEAU SAINTE MICHELLE Riesling
BERINGER
SUTTER HOME
STONE CELLARS
JOSH CELLARS
LOVE JUICE Chardonnay DBL
SAN GIUSEPPE Pinot Grigio DBL
LUNA NUDA Pinot Grigio DBL
MURANO Pinot Grigio DBL
CHATEAU SAINTE MICHELLE Riesling DBL
BERINGER DBL
SUTTER HOME DBL
STONE CELLARS DBL
JOSH CELLARS DBL
WHITE SANGRIA Santos DBL
DOMAINE DE LA FORET
OJALA White Zinfandel
CRANE LAKE White Zinfandel
MENAGE A TROIS
BERINGER
SUTTER HOME
STONE CELLARS
JOSH CELLARS
DOMAINE DE LA FORET DBL
OJALA White Zinfandel DBL
CRANE LAKE White Zinfandel DBL
MENAGE A TROIS DBL
BERINGER DBL
SUTTER HOME DBL
STONE CELLARS DBL
JOSH CELLARS DBL
FREIXENET BRUT Blanc de Blancs
iHEART Prosecco Extra Dry
JAUME SERRA CRISTALINO Cava Rosé Brut DBL
NECTAROSE Vin Mousseux Rosé DBL
FREIXENET BRUT Blanc de Blancs DBL
FREIXENET CORDON NEGRO Brut DBL
J. ROGERT Brut Champagne American DBL
COOK'S Brut Champagne DBL
iHEART Prosecco Extra Dry DBL
VAL D'OCA Prosecco Extra Dry DBL
DOMAINE STE. MICHELLE Brut DBL
SPARKLING CIDER Martinelli's DBL
SIDRA EL GAITERO DBL
SIDRA IBERIA DBL
N/A BEV.
RED BULL Regular
RED BULL SUGAR FREE
RED BULL YELLOW
MONSTER ENERGY
MONSTER ZERO
MONSTER RESERVE
REIGN STORM
COKE can
DIET COKE can
COKE ZERO can
FANTA ORANGE can
SPRITE can
TONIC WATER can
COKE btl
DIET COKE btl
COKE ZERO btl
SPRITE btl
VITAMIN WATER POWER C
VITAMIN WATER ZERO LEMONADE
VITAMIN WATER XXX
VITAMIN WATER GUTZY ZERO
CLUB SODA can
BODYARMOR
POWERADE
WATER 20 OZ btl
GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA
GOLD PEAK GREEN TEA
GOLD PEAK UNSWEETENED TEA
COCONUT WATER
JUICE 5.5 oz can
ORANGE JUICE 6 OZ
ORANGE JUICE 8 OZ
COKE fountain
DIET COKE fountain
PINK LEMONADE fountain
CRAMBERRY JUICE fountain
GINGER ALE fountain
FUZ TEA SWEET fountain
ARIZONA LEMONADE
ARIZONA GRAPEADE
ARIZONA GREEN TEA
ARIZONA LEMON ICED TEA
ARIZONA MUCHO MANGO
ARIZONA ORANGEADE
ARIZONA PEACH ICED TEA
ARIZONA WATERMELON
ARNOLD PALMER STRAWBERRY
ARNOLD PALMER LITE
ARNOLD PALMER ZERO
ARNOLD PALMER DIET
ARNOLD PALMER PEACH
COFFEE regular
COFFEE large
TEA hot
TEA cold
EXPRESSO
WHITE COFFEE (Cortado)
CAFE CON LECHE (Coffee with Milk)
HOT CHOCOLATE with Water
HOT CHOCOLATE with Milk
MILK by the glass
HOT MILK
SNACKS
EMPL. MENU AND BEV.
