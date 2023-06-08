Miccosukee Golf & Country Club 6401 Kendale Lakes Drive

  • Home
ALL DAY MENU

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

DOUBLE BOGEY

$7.00

2 eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, tomato slice, choice of bacon, sausage link or ham.

EGG SANDWICH

$7.50

Served with a choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon or ham, choice of cheese, and hashbrown.

OMELETTE

$8.00

Your choice of cheese, and selection of ham, bacon or sausage. Tomato, onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and your choice of toast.

STEAK & EGGS

$17.00

8 oz Choice Center Cut New York Steak, 2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes, and sliced tomato.

GRITS

$3.00

OATMEAL

$4.00

Made with Water or Milk.

SHORT STACK

$6.00

3 pancakes

WAFFLE

$4.00

CC BAGEL

$4.00

with cream cheese

SALMON BAGEL

$3.00

with cream cheese and smoked salmon, capers and red onions.

ON THE SIDE

FRIES (Regular)

$3.00

Regular portion of fries

FRIES (Large)

$4.50

Large portion of fries.

SAUSAGES (3)

$3.50

3 patties or links

BACON (3)

$3.75

3 slices of bacon

ONE EGG

$1.75

SLICED TOMATO

$1.00

HASH BROWN

$2.00

HAM

$2.00

TURKEY

$2.00

TOAST

$1.00

CUBAN TOAST

$2.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

RANCH

$1.00

COLD SLAW

$2.00

GUAC

$2.00

4 OZ GUAC

$4.00

PICO DE GIO 2 0Z

$1.50

PICO DE GIO 4 0Z

$2.50

JALEPENO

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

APPETIZERS

MOZZ STICKS

$8.00

Served with Marinara sauce

POTATO SKINS

$8.00

2-topped with cheddar cheese, fried pork belly, green onion, sour cream & pickled jalapeños

CONCH FRITTERS

$9.00

With Tartar sauce and Chipotle aioli

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

With Tartar sauce and Coleslaw

CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$13.50

Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)

CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$16.00

Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)

FRIED PORK CHUNKS

$8.00

SALADS & SOUPS

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onions and a choise of dressings (Balsamic, French, Ranch)

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$6.00

7 oz cup

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$7.50

12 oz bowl

SPECIALTIES & TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS (3)

$11.00

3 Tacos with dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Con pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.

FISH TACOS (3)

$14.00

3 Tacos with Mahi-mahi, dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.

MAHI W/ SIDE SALAD

$16.00

Served with Chipotle aioli, and choise of dressing.

STEAK DINNER

$17.00

8 oz. Choice Center Cut New York Steak

CHICKEN TENDERS (6)

$10.00

Served with French fries and your choice or sauce (Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, or Ranch).

HOT DOG

$7.00

All Beef, Kosher Frank

HOT DOG WITH FRIES

$8.00

All Beef, Kosher Frank

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

CEASAR SALAD

$9.00

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.50

7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TURKEY WRAP

$10.00

With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.50

Tuna salad on Challah bread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$11.50

Tuna salad wrapped in your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach), with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

STEAK PHILLY

$12.50

Hoagie bread, green and red peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

MAHI SANDWICH

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, Chipotle aioli sauce, ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone, guacamole, and choice of bread. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

PAN CON BISTEC

$11.00

Palomilla' steak (butterflied beefsteak), mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed onion.

HAM & CHEESE

$9.50

Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

BLT SANDWICH

$8.00

BURGERS & SLIDERS

BEEF SLIDERS (2)

$10.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, smoky sauce.

BRISKET BURGER

$12.50

With lettuce, tomato, red onion, Challah bread, smoky sauce.

CHEESE BURGER

$13.50

With lettuce, tomato, red onion, Challah bread, smoky sauce.

CHEF'S BURGER

$15.00

With lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, Challah smoky home sauce, fried egg, bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese and guacamole.

DESSERT

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.00

BAR

LIQUOR

SMIRNOFF

$6.08

TITO'S

$6.54

ABSOLUT

$6.54

GREY GOOSE

$8.41

SMIRNOFF DBL

$10.08

TITO'S DBL

$10.54

ABSOLUT DBL

$10.54

GREY GOOSE DBL

$12.41

BEEFEATER

$6.54

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$6.54

TANQUERAY

$7.01

NOLET'S SILVER

$8.88

BEEFEATER DBL

$10.54

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE DBL

$10.54

TANQUERAY DBL

$11.01

NOLET'S SILVER DBL

$12.88

BACARDI BLACK

$6.54

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$6.07

MALIBU

$6.54

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.08

BACARDI BLACK DBL

$10.54

BACARDI SUPERIOR DBL

$10.07

MALIBU DBL

$10.54

CAPTAIN MORGAN DBL

$10.08

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$6.08

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD

$6.08

PATRON SILVER

$11.22

DON JULIO ANEJO

$12.62

PATRON ANEJO

$12.62

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL SILVER DBL

$10.08

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD DBL

$10.08

PATRON SILVER DBL

$15.22

DON JULIO ANEJO DBL

$16.62

PATRON ANEJO DBL

$16.62

AMERICAN HONEY

$6.08

SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN

$6.08

SEAGRAM'S V.O.

$6.54

CANADIAN CLUB

$6.08

FIREBALL

$6.54

CROWN ROYAL

$8.88

CROWN APPLE

$8.41

CROWN PEACH

$8.41

JACK DANIEL'S

$7.48

JAMESON

$7.48

AMERICAN HONEY DBL

$10.08

SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN DBL

$10.08

SEAGRAM'S V.O. DBL

$10.54

CANADIAN CLUB DBL

$10.08

FIREBALL DBL

$10.54

CROWN ROYAL BLEND DBL

$12.88

CROWN ROYAL APPLE DBL

$12.41

CROWN ROYAL PEACH DBL

$12.41

JACK DANIEL'S DBL

$11.48

JAMESON DBL

$11.48

JIM BEAM

$6.08

DEWAR'S WHITE

$7.48

WILD TURKEY 81

$6.08

WILD TURKEY 101

$6.54

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$6.54

J & B RARE

$6.54

OLD PARR

$7.48

CHIVAS REGAL 12

$9.35

DEWAR'S 12 YR

$9.35

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$9.35

GLENMORANGIE

$10.28

GLENFIDDICH 12

$10.28

GLENLIVET 12

$11.22

MACALLAN 12

$14.02

JIM BEAM DBL

$10.08

DEWAR'S WHITE DBL

$11.48

WILD TURKEY 81 DBL

$10.08

WILD TURKEY 101 DBL

$10.54

JOHNNIE WALKER RED DBL

$10.54

J & B RARE DBL

$10.54

OLD PARR DBL

$11.48

CHIVAS REGAL 12 DBL

$13.35

DEWAR'S 12 YR DBL

$13.35

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK DBL

$13.35

GLENMORANGIE DBL

$14.28

GLENFIDDICH 12 DBL

$14.28

GLENLIVET 12 DBL

$15.22

MACALLAN 12 DBL

$18.02

BAILEYS

$7.01

BAILEYS

$11.01

MEMBER BOTTLE

SMIRNOFF BOT

$40.00

ABSOLUT BOT

$72.00

GREY GOOSE BOT

$95.00

BACARDI BLACK BOT

$35.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR BOT

$45.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN BOT

$45.00

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL GOLD BOT

$60.00

CROWN ROYAL BLEND BOT

$100.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE BOT

$100.00

JACK DANIEL'S BOT

$85.00

DEWAR'S WHITE BOT

$70.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED BOT

$70.00

CHIVAS REGAL 12 BOT

$105.00

DEWAR'S 12 YR BOT

$90.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK BOT

$110.00

GLENMORANGIE BOT

$113.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 BOT

$136.00

GLENLIVET 12 BOT

$159.00

MACALLAN 12 BOT

$148.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$8.18

CUBATA

$7.48

GIN & TONIC

$8.18

JACK & COKE

$8.18

JOHN DALY

$8.18

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$9.35

MARGARITA

$9.00

MIMOSA

$6.00

RUM & COKE

$7.48

SCREW DRIVER

$8.18

SUSY SPICY MARY

$8.88

VODKA CRAMBERRY

$8.18

VODKA SODA

$8.18

VODKA TONIC

$8.18

CANNED COCKTAIL

$6.54

DRINK OF THE DAY

$8.00

BEER

BUDLIGHT

$3.74

SHOCK TOP

$3.74

YUENGLING

$4.67

WYN LA RUBIA

$5.61

HEINEKEN

$5.61

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.61

BUDLIGHT

$14.02

SHOCK TOP

$14.02

YUENGLING

$15.89

WYN LA RUBIA

$17.76

HEINEKEN

$17.76

STELLA ARTOIS

$17.76

BUDLIGHT

$4.67

BUDWEISER

$4.67

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$4.67

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.67

ULTRA PURE GOLD

$4.67

O'DOUL'S PREMIUM

$4.67

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.67

AMSTEL LIGHT

$4.67

CORONA

$4.67

FAT TIRE

$4.67

HEINEKEN ORIGINAL

$4.67

MILLER LITE

$4.67

YUENGLING

$4.67

YUENGLING GOLDEN

$4.67

BUDLIGHT

$4.67

BUDWEISER

$4.67

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$4.67

KONA BIG WAVE

$4.67

LAND SHARK

$4.67

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.67

ULTRA PURE GOLD

$4.67

SHOCK TOP

$4.67

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.67

AMSTEL LIGHT

$4.67

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.67

COORS LIGHT

$4.67

CORONA EXTRA

$4.67

CORONA PREMIER

$4.67

FAT TIRE

$4.67

HEINEKEN

$4.67

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$4.67

HEINEKEN SILVER

$4.67

MILLER LITE

$4.67

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.67

YUENGLING

$4.67

YUENGLING GOLDEN

$4.67

NUTRL SELTZER

$4.67

WHITE CLAW CHERRY

$4.67

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$4.67

WINE

FRANCIS COPPOLA Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.48

1000 STORIES Zinfandel

$8.41

BERINGER

$4.67

SUTTER HOME

$4.67Out of stock

STONE CELLARS

$8.41

JOSH CELLARS

$8.41

FRANCIS COPPOLA Pinot Noir

$7.48

FRANCIS COPPOLA Cabernet Sauvignon DBL

$31.78

1000 STORIES Zinfandel DBL

$31.78

BERINGER DBL

$14.02

SUTTER HOME DBL

$14.02

STONE CELLARS DBL

$31.78

JOSH CELLARS DBL

$31.78

FRANCIS COPPOLA Pinot Noir DBL

$31.78

REAL SANGRIA Cruz Garcia DBL

$14.95

SANGRIA Carlo Rossi DBL

$29.91

LOVE JUICE Chardonnay

$4.67

SAN GIUSEPPE Pinot Grigio

$6.54

LUNA NUDA Pinot Grigio

$4.67

MURANO Pinot Grigio

$4.67

CHATEAU SAINTE MICHELLE Riesling

$6.54

BERINGER

$4.67

SUTTER HOME

$4.67

STONE CELLARS

$6.54

JOSH CELLARS

$7.48

LOVE JUICE Chardonnay DBL

$14.95

SAN GIUSEPPE Pinot Grigio DBL

$27.10

LUNA NUDA Pinot Grigio DBL

$18.69

MURANO Pinot Grigio DBL

$14.95

CHATEAU SAINTE MICHELLE Riesling DBL

$27.10

BERINGER DBL

$14.02

SUTTER HOME DBL

$14.02

STONE CELLARS DBL

$18.69

JOSH CELLARS DBL

$31.78

WHITE SANGRIA Santos DBL

$21.50

DOMAINE DE LA FORET

$4.67

OJALA White Zinfandel

$4.67

CRANE LAKE White Zinfandel

$4.67

MENAGE A TROIS

$6.54

BERINGER

$4.67

SUTTER HOME

$4.67

STONE CELLARS

$6.54

JOSH CELLARS

$7.48

DOMAINE DE LA FORET DBL

$14.95

OJALA White Zinfandel DBL

$17.76

CRANE LAKE White Zinfandel DBL

$16.82

MENAGE A TROIS DBL

$27.10

BERINGER DBL

$14.02

SUTTER HOME DBL

$14.02

STONE CELLARS DBL

$18.69

JOSH CELLARS DBL

$31.78

FREIXENET BRUT Blanc de Blancs

$4.67

iHEART Prosecco Extra Dry

$4.67

JAUME SERRA CRISTALINO Cava Rosé Brut DBL

$21.50

NECTAROSE Vin Mousseux Rosé DBL

$25.23

FREIXENET BRUT Blanc de Blancs DBL

$20.56

FREIXENET CORDON NEGRO Brut DBL

$27.10

J. ROGERT Brut Champagne American DBL

$20.56

COOK'S Brut Champagne DBL

$25.23

iHEART Prosecco Extra Dry DBL

$18.00

VAL D'OCA Prosecco Extra Dry DBL

$29.91

DOMAINE STE. MICHELLE Brut DBL

$35.51

SPARKLING CIDER Martinelli's DBL

$9.35

SIDRA EL GAITERO DBL

$9.35

SIDRA IBERIA DBL

$9.35

N/A BEV.

RED BULL Regular

$5.61

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.61

RED BULL YELLOW

$5.61

MONSTER ENERGY

$5.61

MONSTER ZERO

$5.61

MONSTER RESERVE

$5.61

REIGN STORM

$5.61

COKE can

$2.34

DIET COKE can

$2.34

COKE ZERO can

$2.34

FANTA ORANGE can

$2.34

SPRITE can

$2.34

TONIC WATER can

$2.34

COKE btl

$3.50

DIET COKE btl

$3.50

COKE ZERO btl

$3.50

SPRITE btl

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER POWER C

$4.44

VITAMIN WATER ZERO LEMONADE

$4.44

VITAMIN WATER XXX

$4.44

VITAMIN WATER GUTZY ZERO

$4.44

CLUB SODA can

$2.34

BODYARMOR

$4.21

POWERADE

$3.50

WATER 20 OZ btl

$2.80

GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

$3.97

GOLD PEAK GREEN TEA

$3.97

GOLD PEAK UNSWEETENED TEA

$3.97

COCONUT WATER

$4.67

JUICE 5.5 oz can

$1.87

ORANGE JUICE 6 OZ

$2.57

ORANGE JUICE 8 OZ

COKE fountain

$2.34

DIET COKE fountain

$2.34

PINK LEMONADE fountain

$2.34

CRAMBERRY JUICE fountain

$2.34

GINGER ALE fountain

$2.34

FUZ TEA SWEET fountain

$2.34

ARIZONA LEMONADE

$3.27

ARIZONA GRAPEADE

$3.27

ARIZONA GREEN TEA

$3.27

ARIZONA LEMON ICED TEA

$3.27

ARIZONA MUCHO MANGO

$3.27

ARIZONA ORANGEADE

$3.27

ARIZONA PEACH ICED TEA

$3.27

ARIZONA WATERMELON

$3.27

ARNOLD PALMER STRAWBERRY

$3.27

ARNOLD PALMER LITE

$3.27

ARNOLD PALMER ZERO

$3.27

ARNOLD PALMER DIET

$3.27

ARNOLD PALMER PEACH

$3.27

COFFEE regular

$1.64

COFFEE large

$2.10

TEA hot

$1.64

TEA cold

$1.64

EXPRESSO

$1.64

WHITE COFFEE (Cortado)

$1.64

CAFE CON LECHE (Coffee with Milk)

$2.10

HOT CHOCOLATE with Water

$2.10

HOT CHOCOLATE with Milk

$2.80

MILK by the glass

$1.40

HOT MILK

$1.64

SNACKS

CRACKERS

$0.93

POTATO CHIPS

$1.87

PEANUTS

$1.87

GRANOLA BAR

$2.80

CANDY BAR

$3.74

CASHEWS

$3.74

SLIM JIM

$4.67

EMPL. MENU AND BEV.

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

DOUBLE BOGEY

$5.00

2 eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, tomato slice, choice of bacon, sausage link or ham.

EGG SANDWICH

$5.00

Served with a choice of bread, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon or ham, choice of cheese, and hashbrown.

OMELETTE

$5.00

Your choice of cheese, and selection of ham, bacon or sausage. Tomato, onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, and your choice of toast.

STEAK & EGGS

$17.00

8 oz Choice Center Cut New York Steak, 2 Eggs, breakfast potatoes, and sliced tomato.

GRITS

$3.00

OATMEAL

$4.00

Made with Water or Milk.

SHORT STACK

$5.00

3 pancakes

WAFFLE

$4.00

CC BAGEL

$4.00

with cream cheese

SALMON BAGEL

$5.00

with cream cheese and smoked salmon, capers and red onions.

ON THE SIDE

FRIES (Regular)

$3.00

Regular portion of fries

FRIES (Large)

$4.50

Large portion of fries.

SAUSAGES (3)

$3.50

3 patties or links

BACON (3)

$3.75

3 slices of bacon

ONE EGG

$1.75

SLICED TOMATO

$1.00

HASH BROWN

$2.00

HAM

$2.00

TURKEY

$2.00

TOAST

$1.00

APPETIZERS

MOZZ STICKS

$5.00

Served with Marinara sauce

POTATO SKINS

$7.00

2-topped with cheddar cheese, fried pork belly, green onion, sour cream & pickled jalapeños

CONCH FRITTERS

$9.00

With Tartar sauce and Chipotle aioli

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.00

With Tartar sauce and Coleslaw

CHICKEN WINGS (8)

$5.00

Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)

CHICKEN WINGS (12)

$16.00

Served with celery, carrot sticks, bleu cheese dip, and a choise of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ or Lemon-pepper)

PORK CHUNKS

$5.00

SALADS & SOUPS

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onions and a choise of dressings (Balsamic, French, Ranch)

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

SOUP OF THE DAY (CUP)

$5.00

7 oz cup

SOUP OF THE DAY (BOWL)

$5.00

12 oz bowl

SPECIALTIES & TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS (3)

$5.00

2 Tacos with dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.2

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

Con pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.

FISH TACOS (3)

$14.00

3 Tacos with Mahi-mahi, dry slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle aioli and cilantro leaves.

MAHI W/ SIDE SALAD

$16.00

Served with Chipotle aioli, and choise of dressing.

STEAK DINNER

$17.00

8 oz. Choice Center Cut New York Steak

CHICKEN TENDERS (6)

$10.00

Served with French fries and your choice or sauce (Honey Mustard, Bleu Cheese, or Ranch).

HOT DOG

$5.00

All Beef, Kosher Frank

HOT DOG WITH FRIES

$5.00

All Beef, Kosher Frank

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

CHICKEN WRAP

$7.00

7 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TURKEY SANDWICH

$5.00

With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TURKEY WRAP

$5.00

With lettuce, tomato, onions, and Provolone. Choose your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach). Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$6.00

Tuna salad on Challah bread, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$6.00

Tuna salad wrapped in your option of tortilla (white, wheat, or spinach), with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

STEAK PHILLY

$12.50

Hoagie bread, green and red peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, and Provolone. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

MAHI SANDWICH

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, and Chipotle aioli sauce. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, Chipotle aioli sauce, ham, turkey, bacon, Provolone, guacamole, and choice of bread. Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

PAN CON BISTEC

$11.00

Palomilla' steak (butterflied beefsteak), mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sautéed onion.

HAM & CHEESE

$5.00

Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Choice of French fries, Chips, or Coleslaw.

BLT SANDWICH

$5.00

DESSERT

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.00

EMPLOYEE'S BEV.

WATER 20 oz btl

$0.50

COKE fountain

DIET COKE fountain

PINK LEMONADE fountain

CRAMBERRY JUICE fountain

GINGER ALE fountain

FUZ TEA SWEET fountain

COFFEE regular

COFFEE large

TEA hot

TEA cold

EXPRESSO (COLADA)

WHITE COFFEE (Cortado)

$0.50

CAFE CON LECHE (Coffee with Milk)

$0.50

HOT CHOCOLATE with Water

$0.50

HOT CHOCOLATE with Milk

$0.50

MILK by the glass

$0.50

HOT MILK

$0.50

DRIVING RANGE

BUCKETS

SMALL

$5.60

MEDIUM

$9.35

LARGE

$14.02

BEV. CART

SNACKS B.C.

SANDWICH CRACKERS

$1.00

POTATO CHIPS

$2.00

PEANUTS INDIV. PACK

$2.00

GRANOLA BAR

$3.00

CANDY BAR

$4.00

CASHEWS INDIV. PACK

$4.00

SLIM JIM MONTER ORIGINAL

$5.00

HOT DOG

$5.00

NA BEV. B.C.

RED BULL

$6.00

SODA can

$2.80

RED BULL

$6.00

SODA btl

$4.00

SODA can

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$5.00

GINGER ALE can

$3.00

TONIC WATER can

$3.00

CLUB SODA can

$3.00

BODYARMOR

$5.00

WATER 20 OZ btl

$4.00

POWERADE

$4.00

GOLD PEAK TEA

$5.00

COCONUT WATER

$6.00

ARIZONA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

FRUIT JUICES CAN

$3.00

MINI-LIQ. + BEERS B.C.

ABSOLUT

$8.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$7.00

BEEFEATER

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL

$9.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

J & B RARE

$8.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$9.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$10.00

JOSE CUERVO ESPECIAL SILVER

$8.00

SMIRNOFF

$7.00

TITO'S

$8.00

FIREBALL

$6.00

MACALLAN 12 YR

$17.00

CANNED COCKTAIL

$7.00

HARD SELTZER

$6.00