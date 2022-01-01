MicGinny's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2246 East River Road, Rochester, NY 14623
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
No Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurant
Mt. Hope Family Diner - 1511 Mt Hope Ave
No Reviews
1511 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurant
Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) - 839 West Avenue
No Reviews
839 West Avenue Rochester, NY 14611
View restaurant