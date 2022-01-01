Restaurant header imageView gallery

MicGinny's

review star

No reviews yet

2246 East River Road

Rochester, NY 14623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1/2 Order Boneless Wings

$6.50

1/2 Order Rochester Wings

$8.00

Baskets

$6.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Fingers

$9.49

Breadeed chicken strips and fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Deconstructed Nachos

$11.99

Large platter of crispy nachos smothered with white cheddar cheese sauce, black olives, tomatoes, and jalapenos, served with salsa and sour cream. Add grilled chicken, steak or pulled pork @$2.99.

Lou's Blue Balls

$8.99

Breaded chicken bites stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese, served with honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese covered in a hearty breading, seasoned with Italian herbs and spices with our traditionall tomato sauce

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Hot out of the oven Bavarian pretzels served with white cheddar cheese sauce

Rochester Wings

$13.99

Our jumbo wings are prepared extra crispy, then tossed in your choice of sauce: Scorchin', Hot, mild, Country Sweet, Garlic Parmesan, Guinness Gold, BBQ, Bourbon Molasses or Mango Habanero. Served with celery and bleu cheese dressing. Have them grilled $1 more

Tater Skins

$9.99

Loaded potato skins served with bacon and cheddar cheese

River Platter

$29.99

Pierogies

$8.99

Bam Bam Shrimp

$13.99

Black Heart Fries

$13.49

Meatball Alfredo Genovese

$12.99

Soup/Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Ask about our variety of soups made fresh daily

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.99

Ask about our variety of soups made fresh daily

Cup French Onion

$4.99

Bowl French Onion

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, black olives, red onions and croutons with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese. Add char-broiled chicken breast $2.99.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Boneless breaded chicken breast tossed in wing sauce and served over mixed greens with tomatoes, celery and crumbly bleu cheese

Jimmy the Greek Salad

$12.99

Fresh baby spinach topped with feta cheese, banana peppers, red onions, olives, tomatoes and breaded eggplant slices, served with gorgonzola vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Sandy'wiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved steak topped with peppers, onions and melted cheddar cheese.

Chicken French Melt

$12.49

Our signature Chicken French topped with tomato, baby spinach and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Sub

$11.49

Tomato sauce smothered meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese in a toasted sub roll.

Ragin River Chicken

$12.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated and char-grilled to perfection. Try it Cajun-style for just $.50 more.

Corned Beef 'n Swiss

$13.49

Our tender corned beef served reuben-style on rye with sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing.

Steel City Deli

$13.99

A Pittsburgh favorite served Irish style - Tender corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, coleslaw and french fries served on rye bread.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our hot wing sauce, served on a roll with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

MicGinny's Plate

$12.99

Choice of two burgers or dogs served with macaroni salad, home fries, onions and meat hot sauce

MicChicken Sandwich

$13.49

Mic Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Crispy chicken tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and crumbly bleu cheese, rolled in a soft tortilla wrap.

Bacon Cheeseburger Club

$12.99

Our sumptuous cheeseburger with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and American cheese, rolled in a soft tortilla wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.49

1/2 pound char-grilled ground round burger.

Swiss Patty Melt

$12.99

Served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, onions and 1000 Island Dressing.

Blues Burger

$13.49

Topped with bacon and crumbly bleu cheese.

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

Hangover Burger

$13.99

Pierogi Burger

$13.99

Impossible Burger

$14.99

Matteo's Mac'N Cheese

Classic Mac

$12.99

A blend of American and creamy cheddar cheese topped with our signature panko crunchie.

Three Little Pigs Mac

$13.99

Cheesey mac with a load of Italian sausage, ham and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.99

Cheddar and American cheeses with boneless chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Topped with our homemade traditional tomato sauce, fresh shredded Mozzarella and pepperoni.

The "Ginny"

$12.99

Topped with fresh shredded Mozzarella and grated Romano. Perfect for your creativity to build on.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kid Spaghetti

$7.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid Hamburger

$7.99

Kid Hot Dog

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Sd.French Fries

$3.99

French Fries

Sd.Tater Tots

$3.99

Tater Tots

Sd.Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion Rings

Sd.Mac Salad

$3.99

Mac Salad

Sd.Vegetable

$3.99

Vegetable

Sd. Rice

$3.99

Sd.Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

Sd.Buff Chx Mac

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken

Sd.Bacon Cheese Mac

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

Sd.3 Pigs Mac & Cheese

$5.99

3 Pigs Mac & Cheese

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Sd. Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Sd.Slaw

$2.99

Desserts

Funnel Fries

$6.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa in a flour tortilla. Add grilled chicken, beef or pulled pork $2.99

Blackened Chicken Queso

$12.99

Extras

$Bleu Cheese

$0.75

$Ranch

$0.50

$Celery

$0.25

$Add Sauce

$1.00

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$Salsa

$0.50

$2oz Nacho Cheese

$0.75

$4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.50

$2oz Meat Hot Sauce

$0.75

$4oz Meat Hot Sauce

$1.50

$Grilled

$1.00

$Side Marinara

$0.50

$Strawberry Ghost B-Day Wings

$1.00

$Scotch BBQ

$1.00

$Food Prep

$American Cheese

$0.50

$Avocado Ranch

$0.50

$Bacon

$1.49

$Balsamic Vinegrette

$0.50

$Banana Peppers

$0.50

$2oz BBQ

$0.50

$4oz BBQ

$1.00

$1000 Island

$0.50

$Blue Cheese

$0.75

$2oz Bourbon Molasses

$0.50

$4oz Bourbon Molasses

$1.00

$2oz Buffalo Hot

$0.50

$4oz Buffalo Hot

$1.00

$2oz Buffalo Medium

$0.50

$4oz Buffalo Medium

$1.00

$2oz Buffalo Mild

$0.50

$4oz Buffalo Mild

$1.00

$Caesar

$0.50

$Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

$Crumbly Bleu

$1.00

$2oz Country Sweet

$0.50

$4oz Country Sweet

$1.00

$Dinner Roll

$0.50

$Garlic Bread

$2.99

$2oz Garlic Parm

$0.50

$4oz Garlic Parm

$1.00

$Greek Feta

$0.50

$Grilled Chicken

$3.49

$2oz Guinness Gold

$0.50

$4oz Guinness Gold

$1.00

$2oz Gravy

$0.50

$4oz Gravy

$1.00

$Honey Mustard

$0.50

$Italian

$0.50

$Jalapenos

$0.50

$2oz Mango Habenero

$0.50

$4oz Mango Habenero

$1.00

$2oz Marinara

$0.50

$4oz Marinara

$1.00

$Mayo

$0.50

$Meatballs

$2.99

$2oz Meat Hot Sauce

$0.75

$4oz Meat Hot Sauce

$1.50

$2oz Nacho Cheese

$0.75

$4oz Nacho Cheese

$1.50

$Onion

$0.50

$Peppers

$0.50

$Ranch

$0.50

$Roll

$0.50

$Shrimp

$4.99

$2oz Scorchin

$0.75

$4oz Scorchin

$1.50

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$2oz Strawberry Ghost Jam

$0.75

$4oz Strawberry Ghost Jam

$1.50

$Steak

$4.99

$2oz Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00

$4oz Sweet Chili Sauce

$2.00

$Swiss Cheese

$0.75

$ Tartar

$0.50

$Tomatoes

$0.50

Fish Fry Fridays

Breaded Fish Fry

$12.99

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$12.99

Broiled Lemon Fillet

$12.99

Spicy Cajun Broiled Fillet

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Appetizers

Veggie Tray

$3.00

Cheese & Cracker Tray

$3.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$40.00+

Buffet

Classic Buffet

$13.99+

Italian Feast

$14.99

Pig Roast

$13.99+

Sub or Wrap Platter

$9.99

Calabria

$13.99+

Picnic Grille

$10.99+

Clam Bake

$20.99

MicGinny's Plate Buffet

$13.99

Taco Buffet

$14.99

Pizza & Wings

Sheet Pizza

$35.00

Sm Chicken Wing Platter (50)

$70.00

Lg Chicken Wing Platter(100)

$130.00

Sheet Pizza 100 Wing Combo

$150.00

Dessert Trays

Assorted Cookie/Brownie Tray

$3.00

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$25.00+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$40.00+

Chicken Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Greek Salad

$40.00+

Sides/Vegetables

Italian Pasta Salad

$20.00+

Macaroni Salad

$20.00+

Potato Salad

$20.00+

Greens and Beans

$35.00+

Green Bean Almondine

$20.00+

Baked Beans

$25.00+

Tomato and Cucumber Salad

$25.00+

Cajun Corn

$20.00+

Salt Potatoes

$25.00+

Herb Roasted Potatoes

$30.00+

Smashed Potatoes

$30.00+

Glazed Carrots

$20.00+

Vegetable Primavera

$20.00+

Pasta Primavera

$25.00+

Dinner Rolls w/Butter (per dz)

$4.00

Munchies

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$45.00+

Chicken Fingers

$40.00+

Breaded Ravioli

$40.00+

Boneless Chicken Wings

$50.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$40.00+

Potato Skins

$25.00+

Pizza Logs

$50.00+

Pretzel Sticks

$40.00+

MILKSHAKES

MicShake

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

Chocolate

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

BOOZY MILKSHAKES

Peanut Butter Whiskey Shake

$10.00

Baileys Cookies & Cream Shake

$10.00

Salted Caramel Whiskey Shake

$10.00

Small

S Dry Fit Black Short Sleeve

$12.00Out of stock

S Black Long Sleeve

$12.00

Medium

M 1/4 Zip Grey Long Sleeve

$20.00

M Dry Fit Black Short Sleeve

$12.00

M Dry Fit Black Long Sleeve

$12.00

M Orange Hoodie

$25.00

Large

L 1/4 Zip Grey Long Sleeve

$20.00

L Dry Fit Black Short Sleeve

$12.00

L Grey Short Sleeve

$12.00

L Black Short Sleeve

$12.00Out of stock

L Black Long Sleeve

$12.00

L Orange Hoodie

$25.00

L Green Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

L Black Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

L Red Camo

$18.00

XL

XL 1/4 Zip Grey Long Sleeve

$20.00

XL Dry Fit Black Short Sleeve

$12.00

XL Dry Fit Black Long Sleeve

$12.00

XL Grey Short Sleeve

$12.00

XL Black Short Sleeve

$12.00

XL Black Long Sleeve

$12.00

XL Orange Hoodie

$25.00Out of stock

XL Red Camo

$18.00

2XL

2XL 1/4 Zip Grey Long Sleeve

$22.00

2XL Dry Fit Black Short Sleeve

$14.00

2XL Dry Fit Black Long Sleeve

$14.00

2XL Blue Short Sleeve

$14.00Out of stock

2XL Black Long Sleeve

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2246 East River Road, Rochester, NY 14623

Directions

Gallery
MicGinny's image
MicGinny's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
orange starNo Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
300 Hylan Drive Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Patty Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3 Henrietta, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Mt. Hope Family Diner - 1511 Mt Hope Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) - 839 West Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
839 West Avenue Rochester, NY 14611
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
orange star4.1 • 814
1142 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston