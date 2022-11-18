Restaurant header imageView gallery

MicGinny's On the Ice 2000 scottsville-chili road

review star

No reviews yet

2000 scottsville-chili road

scottsville, NY 14546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

From the Fryer

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Pizza Logs

$9.00

Wings

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Cookies

$4.50

Everything Else

Burger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

MicGinny's Plate

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Artichoke French

$9.00

Chicken French Melt

$11.00

Pizza

$12.00

Chili

$6.00

Black Heart Fries

$14.00

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 scottsville-chili road, scottsville, NY 14546

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GoodGuys Pizza
orange star4.3 • 229
3313 Chili Ave Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
orange starNo Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Reminisce Soda Fountain
orange star4.5 • 44
3013 Main Street Caledonia, NY 14423
View restaurantnext
MicGinny's
orange starNo Reviews
2246 East River Road Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Patty Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3 Henrietta, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
300 Hylan Drive Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Map
More near scottsville
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston