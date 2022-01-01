Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Michael's 50's Diner

review star

No reviews yet

123 Pittsburgh St

Scottdale, PA 15683

Popular Items

French Toast
Breakfast Sandwich

QUESADILLAS MEALS

CHOOSE FROM ANY OF OUR 5 QUESADILLAS COMES WITH CHIPS SALSA AND SOUR CREAM AND ANY OF OUR SODAS

QUESADILLAS MEALS

$49.99

BURGER AND HOAGIE MEAL

CHOOSE 4 PLUS 4 SODAS COMES WITH FRIES

BURGER AND HOAGIE MEAL

$49.99

Pick 4 of our burgers or hoagies comes with fries, and choice of soda

Breakfast

breakfast quesadila

$10.99

Buttermilk Biscuits and gravy

$8.99

Cruisin for a bruisin

$10.99

GREASER breakfast

$11.99

Marks groovy sunrise

$7.99

2 Eggs, bacon strips, 2 piece of toast

French Toast

$6.99

2 Pancakes

Full Belgian Waffle

$6.99

The Pancake Stack

$6.99

3 Pancakes, choice of sausage, ham or bacon

French Toast Sp W Bacon

$10.99

Bananna Foster Toast

$9.99

Omelett

$9.50

Hasbrown

$2.99

Birds Nest

$10.99

home fries

$2.99

Meat

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

Breakfast bowl

$10.99

eggs

$2.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

toast

$2.99

English muffin

$2.99

Appetizers

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$6.25

Fries smothered in cheese and bacon

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.25

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fries

$2.99

Broccoli bacon poppers

$6.25

Jalapeno popper

$7.50

Soups

Italian wedding

$4.25

Chicken noodle

$4.25

Vegetable

$4.25

Ham Potato Green Bean

$4.25

Tomatoe

$4.25

Chili

$4.99

soup of the day

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions and hard boiled egg.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Delicious tender grilled chicken, served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions and hard boiled egg, topped with cheddar cheese.

Steak Salad

$12.99

Philly steak strips, served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions and hard boiled egg, topped with cheddar cheese.

Side Salad

$2.99

Burgers and Sandwiches

All American

$10.99

Elvis Burger

$12.99

Enjoy one of The King's favorites: ground beef patty, fried bananas, peanut butter and diced bacon.

Rebel Without a Cause Burger

$12.99

Ground beef patty, bacon strips, red onion, lettuce, tomato with pepper jack cheese and our tangy special sauce.

brunch burger

$14.99

Western Cheeseburger

$12.99

Hot Dogs

$7.99

Two hardy beef hot dogs served with fries

Classic BLT

$8.99

Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Classic club served with turkey, ham, fried egg, lettuce and tomato.

Classic Rueben

$13.99

Beer Battered Cod

$10.99

Crispy beer battered cod fried to perfection

Gluten Free Chicken Patty Burger

$9.99

Chicken patty with a hint of pepper served with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese on a Gluten Free bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Delicious chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese.

Pesto Portobello Mushroom Burger

$12.99

Pesto marinated portobello mushroom grilled and topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

Steak Hoagie

$13.99

Chicken Hoagie

$13.99

Rachel Rubeb

$10.99

Rachel Ruben

$10.99

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

$6.50

KIDS Hot Dog

$5.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$5.99

KIDS Grilled Chicken Wrap and Chips

$6.25

daily specials

Croissant W Soup

$9.95

Spaghetti And Meatball

$10.99Out of stock

Fish Special

$8.99

Sloppy Joe With Mac

$8.99Out of stock

Knuckle Sandwich

$14.95

Chickenb Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$12.95Out of stock

Shaq Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Pinwheels

$10.00Out of stock

Meatball Hoagie

$9.99Out of stock

Quesadilla

breakfast quesadila

$9.99

steak quesadilla

$10.50

chicken quesadilla

$10.50

Chicken Fajita

$10.50

Vegie Wrap

$10.50

Quesadilla Burger

$10.50

comfort foods

Cream Chicken over biscuits

$11.99

Meatloaf Dinner

$12.99

STUFFED CABAGE ROLLS

$12.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.99

Beverage (Copy)

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

12oz Coke Bottle

$2.50

Milkshake

$6.50

Soda Can

$1.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

slush puppie

$2.75+

C

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.00

SIZE

SM

$15.00

MED

$15.00

LRG

$15.00

XLRG

$15.00

2XLRG

$17.50

3XLRG

$20.00

SIZE

SM

$30.00

MED

$30.00

XLRG

$30.00

2XLRG

$35.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale, PA 15683

Directions

Gallery
Michael's 50's Diner image
Michael's 50's Diner image

