Michael Angelo's Pizza

96 Reviews

$

117 Sandusky St N

Rushsylvania, OH 43347

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

TWISTY BREADSTIX
16" CUSTOM
PEPPERONI ROLLS

BREADSTICKS

PEPPERONI ROLLS

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$7.99

Hand stretched dough rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Two dipping sauces included.

TWISTY BREADSTIX

TWISTY BREADSTIX

$5.99

Eight of our twisted breadstix brushed with our special garlic butter. Includes one dipping sauce.

REGULAR CHEESY BREADSTIX

REGULAR CHEESY BREADSTIX

$6.39

Our house-made dough brushed with our special garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese. One dipping sauce included.

FAMILY CHEESY BREADSTIX

FAMILY CHEESY BREADSTIX

$8.19

Our house-made dough brushed with our special garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese. Two dipping sauces included.

WINGS

12 WINGS

$11.99

12 oven baked bone-in wings with choice of flavor: Plain, BBQ, Mild, or Cajun.

24 WINGS

$23.99

24 oven baked bone-in wings with choice of flavor: Plain, BBQ, Mild, or Cajun.

CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA

CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA

CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA

$8.79

A 12" baked pizza crust cut into strips. Covered with butter flavoring, cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with sweet vanilla icing.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Pizza the way you like it. Choose from our crusts, sauces, and toppings!

08" CUSTOM

$6.90

Pizza the way you like it. Choose from our crusts, sauces, and toppings!

10" CUSTOM

$9.10

12" CUSTOM

$11.20

14" CUSTOM

$13.20

16" CUSTOM

$15.70

SUPER DELUXE

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, green peppers and onions
08" SUPER DELUXE

08" SUPER DELUXE

$9.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, bacon, ground beef, green peppers and onions

10" SUPER DELUXE

$13.80

12" SUPER DELUXE

$17.15

14" SUPER DELUXE

$20.50

16" SUPER DELUXE

$22.55

MEAT LOVERS

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon
08" MEAT LOVERS

08" MEAT LOVERS

$9.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon

10" MEAT LOVERS

$13.80

12" MEAT LOVERS

$17.15

14" MEAT LOVERS

$20.50

16" MEAT LOVERS

$22.55

ITALIAN-AMERICAN

Garlic sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, salami, extra pepperoni, ham, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

08" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$9.95

Garlic sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, salami, extra pepperoni, ham, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$13.80

12" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$17.15

14" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$20.50

16" ITALIAN-AMERICAN

$22.55

VEGGIE

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild banana peppers, tomatoes, green and black olives
08" VEGGIE

08" VEGGIE

$9.95

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, mild banana peppers, tomatoes, green and black olives

10" VEGGIE

$13.80

12" VEGGIE

$17.15

14" VEGGIE

$20.50

16" VEGGIE

$22.55

BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

Cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon and onions
08" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

08" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$9.40

Cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, bacon and onions

10" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$13.55

12" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$16.65

14" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$19.45

16" BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER

$22.25

THE BLT

Extra mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes
08" THE BLT

08" THE BLT

$9.40

Extra mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

10" THE BLT

$13.55

12" THE BLT

$16.65

14" THE BLT

$19.45

16" THE BLT

$22.25

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" BBQ CHICKEN

08" BBQ CHICKEN

$9.40

BBQ sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" BBQ CHICKEN

$13.55

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$16.65

14" BBQ CHICKEN

$19.45

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$22.25

CHICKEN RANCHERO

Buttermilk ranch sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" CHICKEN RANCHERO

08" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$9.40

Buttermilk ranch sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$13.55

12" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$16.65

14" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$19.45

16" CHICKEN RANCHERO

$22.25

BUFFALO CHICKEN

Mild (Frank's Red Hot*) Sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" BUFFALO CHICKEN

08" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$9.40

Mild (Frank's Red Hot*) Sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.55

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.65

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.45

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.25

LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

Spicy Cajun sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

08" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$9.40

Spicy Cajun sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, bacon, chicken, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$13.55

12" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$16.65

14" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$19.45

16" LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN

$22.25

HAWAIIAN

Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and pineapple. Try it with BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce for a delicious twist!
08" HAWAIIAN

08" HAWAIIAN

$9.40

Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, ham, bacon and pineapple. Try it with BBQ sauce instead of pizza sauce for a delicious twist!

10" HAWAIIAN

$13.55

12" HAWAIIAN

$16.65

14" HAWAIIAN

$19.45

16" HAWAIIAN

$22.25

101 PEPPERONI

Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, triple pepperoni, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" 101 PEPPERONI

08" 101 PEPPERONI

$9.40

Pizza sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, triple pepperoni, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" 101 PEPPERONI

$13.55

12" 101 PEPPERONI

$16.65

14" 101 PEPPERONI

$19.45

16" 101 PEPPERONI

$22.25

PIZZA MARGHERITA

Garlic sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese
08" PIZZA MARGHERITA

08" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$9.40

Garlic sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, oregano, parmesan and Romano cheese

10" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$13.55

12" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$16.65

14" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$19.45

16" PIZZA MARGHERITA

$22.25

PIZZA SUB

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

HALF PIZZA SUB

$7.29

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

WHOLE PIZZA SUB

$9.79

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

ITALIAN SUB

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

HALF ITALIAN SUB

$7.29

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

WHOLE ITALIAN SUB

$9.79

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

Chicken breast strips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try it with BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Mild (Frank's Red Hot*), Garlic or Buttermilk Ranch

HALF GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$7.29

Chicken breast strips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try it with BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Mild (Frank's Red Hot*), Garlic or Buttermilk Ranch

WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$9.79

Chicken breast strips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try it with BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Mild (Frank's Red Hot*), Garlic or Buttermilk Ranch

ANGELO SUB

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

HALF ANGELO SUB

$7.29

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

WHOLE ANGELO SUB

$9.79

Pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

HAM & CHEESE SUB

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

HALF HAM & CHEESE

$7.29

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

WHOLE HAM & CHEESE

$9.79

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato

BLT SUB

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

HALF BLT SUB

$7.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

WHOLE BLT SUB

$9.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

CALZONE

Our calzones are stuffed with your choice of 3 pizza toppings, sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Includes a pizza dipping sauce.
CALZONE

CALZONE

$8.79

Our calzones are stuffed with your choice of 3 pizza toppings, sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Includes a pizza dipping sauce.

SALADS

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$8.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, green olives, salami, pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese. Croutons and your favorite dressing on the side.

CHEF

CHEF

$8.99

Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese. Croutons and your favorite dressing on the side. Add your choice of chicken, ham, or pepperoni.

SINGLE SERVE BOTTLES

20oz. BOTTLED DRINK

$1.99

Pepsi Products

2L BOTTLES

2L BOTTLED DRINK

$2.99

Pepsi Products

SIDES

SIDE OF TOPPINGS

SIDE OF SAUCES / DRESSINGS

SIDE OF MISC.

check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 Sandusky St N, Rushsylvania, OH 43347

Directions

Consumer pic

