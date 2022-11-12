- Home
- /
- Rushsylvania
- /
- Michael Angelo's Pizza
Michael Angelo's Pizza
96 Reviews
$
117 Sandusky St N
Rushsylvania, OH 43347
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BREADSTICKS
PEPPERONI ROLLS
Hand stretched dough rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Two dipping sauces included.
TWISTY BREADSTIX
Eight of our twisted breadstix brushed with our special garlic butter. Includes one dipping sauce.
REGULAR CHEESY BREADSTIX
Our house-made dough brushed with our special garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese. One dipping sauce included.
FAMILY CHEESY BREADSTIX
Our house-made dough brushed with our special garlic butter and baked with mozzarella cheese. Two dipping sauces included.
WINGS
CINNAMON BREADSTIX PIZZA
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
SUPER DELUXE
MEAT LOVERS
ITALIAN-AMERICAN
VEGGIE
BACON CHEDDAR CHEESEBURGER
THE BLT
BBQ CHICKEN
CHICKEN RANCHERO
BUFFALO CHICKEN
LOUISIANA CAJUN CHICKEN
HAWAIIAN
101 PEPPERONI
PIZZA MARGHERITA
PIZZA SUB
ITALIAN SUB
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
HALF GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Chicken breast strips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try it with BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Mild (Frank's Red Hot*), Garlic or Buttermilk Ranch
WHOLE GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
Chicken breast strips, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato. Try it with BBQ, Spicy Cajun, Mild (Frank's Red Hot*), Garlic or Buttermilk Ranch
ANGELO SUB
HAM & CHEESE SUB
BLT SUB
CALZONE
SALADS
ANTIPASTO
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, banana peppers, green olives, salami, pepperoni, ham and mozzarella cheese. Croutons and your favorite dressing on the side.
CHEF
Fresh iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, onion, green peppers and mozzarella cheese. Croutons and your favorite dressing on the side. Add your choice of chicken, ham, or pepperoni.
SINGLE SERVE BOTTLES
2L BOTTLES
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
117 Sandusky St N, Rushsylvania, OH 43347