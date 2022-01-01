Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael John's Pizza

308 Reviews

$

1393 Blue Hills Ave

Bloomfield, CT 06002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

18" Plain Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Wings Boneless

Pizza

14" Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.75

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$17.25

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.25

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.25

14" Margherita Pizza

$19.25

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.25

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.25

14" Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$21.25

14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.25

14" White Clam Pizza

$20.25

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.25

14" Mediterranean Pizza

$20.25

14" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$20.25

14" White 5 Cheese Pizza

$19.25

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.25

14" Special Pizza

$25.50

14" Mac 'n' Cheese Pizza

$23.25

18" Plain Cheese Pizza

$16.85

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.85

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.50

18" Veggie Pizza

$24.25

18" Margherita Pizza

$23.25

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.50

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.50

18" Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$26.50

18" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$26.50

18" White Clam Pizza

$24.25

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.25

18" Mediterranean Pizza

$24.25

18" Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$24.25

18" White 5 Cheese Pizza

$23.25

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$26.50

18" Special Pizza

$28.50

18" Mac 'n' Cheese Pizza

$28.50

Small 14" Mozzarella Pies

$14.75

Large 18" Mozzarella Pies

$16.85

Sheet Mozzarella Pies

$24.25

Pizza Slices

Cheese

$3.05

Pepperoni

$3.15

Meat Lovers

$4.40

Sausage

$3.15

Veggie

$4.10

BBQ Chicken

$4.10

Buffalo Chicken

$4.10

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$4.20

Margherita

$3.75

White Cheese

$3.75

Cheese Sicilian Slice

$4.25

Pepperoni Sicilian Slice

$4.50

Combo Sicilian Slice

$4.80

Grinders

8" Ham

$8.65

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Italian

$10.85

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Park Ave Tuna

$9.75

Tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Pepperoni

$9.75

Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Roast Beef

$10.85

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Salami

$8.65

Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Turkey

$9.75

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Ham

$11.95

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Italian

$13.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Park Ave Tuna

$12.95

Tuna, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Pepperoni

$12.95

Pepperoni, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Roast Beef

$13.95

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Salami

$11.95

Salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Turkey

$12.95

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Chicken Parm

$9.75

Breaded chicken, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

8" Eggplant

$9.75

Eggplant, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

8" Meatball

$9.75

Meatballs, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

8" Sausage

$9.75

Sausage, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

12" Chicken Parm

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

12" Eggplant

$12.95

Eggplant, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

12" Meatball

$12.95

Meatballs, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

12" Sausage

$12.95

Sausage, cheese, marinara sauce, roasted peppers & onions

8" BLT

$9.75

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.75

Breaded buffalo chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Chicken Cutlet

$9.75

Breaded chicken cutlet, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Chicken Philly

$9.75

Chicken, cheese, roasted peppers & onions

8" Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

8" Philly Cheesesteak

$9.75

Shaved steak, cheese, roasted peppers & onions

8" Veggie

$8.65

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, red peppers

12" BLT

$12.95

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Buffalo Chicken

$12.95

Breaded buffalo chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Chicken Philly

$12.95

Chicken, cheese, roasted peppers & onions

12" Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$12.95

Shaved steak, cheese, roasted peppers & onions

12" Veggie

$11.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives, red pepper

Soup & Salads

Please select 1 dressing choice from the list.

Caesar Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

House Salads

Caprese Salad

$9.25

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, diced cucumber & sliced red onion

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Beef Chili

Chicken Noodle Soup

Pasta

Lasagna

$12.95

Lasagna Meal

$16.95

Penne Pasta

$11.95

Calzones

Basic Calzone

$10.95

Strombolis

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.65

Sausage Stromboli

$8.65

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$8.65

Wings, Fries & Garlic Bread

French Fries

$4.85

Fried Mozzarella (8pc)

$9.75

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.35

Wings Boneless

$9.75

Wings 8 Pieces

$10.85

Wings 16 Pieces

$20.50

Choose up to 2 flavors

Wings 25 Pieces

$32.50

Choose up to 4 flavors

Beverages

Aquafina Water 20oz

$1.99

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.99

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.99

Sierra Mist 2 Liter

$3.99
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1393 Blue Hills Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Directions

