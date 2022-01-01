Chinese
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out
1,964 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing good old fashioned Americanized Chinese food up to date in Gowanus, Brooklyn...fresh ingredients, prepared daily, and made to order.
Location
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gallery