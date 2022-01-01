Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out

1,964 Reviews

$$

437 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11215

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$1.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.75

Organic Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Beer/Wine

Tsing Tao

$6.00Out of stock

Tiger

$6.00Out of stock

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00Out of stock

Brooklyn IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Singha

$6.00Out of stock

Kirin

$6.00Out of stock

Chang

$5.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

$36.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Bringing good old fashioned Americanized Chinese food up to date in Gowanus, Brooklyn...fresh ingredients, prepared daily, and made to order.

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215

