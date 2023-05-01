Michael’s Cafe and Bakery 101 Main St #7
101 Main St #7
Toledo, OH 43605
Food Menu
Sandwiches
The Mighty Maumee
Roast beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli, White Hoagie
Angry Mudhen
Cajun Chicken, Cajun Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Red Onion, Sun-dried Tomato Hoagie
Front and Main
Cajun Chicken, Colby Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, White Wrap
River East Reuben
Corned Beef, Swiss, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut, Rye Toast
The 4-1-9
Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese, Swiss, American, Bacon, Tomato
The Rockets
Two Flour Tortilla Tacos, Cajun Chicken, Colby, Shredded Iceburg, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cajun Sauce, Lime Wedge
Glass City Reuben
Smoked Turkey, Swiss, French Dressing, Coleslaw, Rye Toast
The Hayl-Storm
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Swiss, Cajun Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast
Holy Toledo
Pepperoni, Salami, Pastrami, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, Mustard, Mayo, White Hoagie
The Wrangler
Roast Beef, Pastrami, Sauteed Portobellos, Swiss Cheese, Pony Sauce, Pressed on Vienna
Easy Street
Smoked Turkey, Candied Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli, Toasted Vienna Bread
Adam's Street Club
Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Sun-Dried Tomato Hoagie
Monroe Street Melt
Classic Cuban, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, American, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Pressed White Hoagie
T-Town
Roast Beef, American, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A-1 Sauce, White Hoagie
Old West End
Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Course Ground Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato
Huntington
Create Your Own
The High Level
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Veggie Wrap
White Wrap, Carrots, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli
Southwyck
White Wrap, Cajun Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Red Onion, Santa Fe Sauce
Salads
Chef
Tossed Salad Base, Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Provolone Cheese, Colby Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes
Spring
Tossed Salad Base, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Colby, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Cajun Chicken, Parmesan, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Grape Tomatoes
Bettys
Spinach, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts
Garden
Tossed Salad Base, Brocoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Chicken Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion
Scoop of Tuna Salad
Tosseds Salad Base, Tuna Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion
Cobb
Tossed Salad Base, Roasted Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Avacado, Bacon
Pasta Salad
Marinated Veggies with Cavatappi Pasta
Potato Salad
Potatoes, Hellmans Mayo, Mustard, Onion, Celery
Macaroni Salad
Elbow Macaroni Pasta, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Celery, Miracle Whip
Coleslaw
Green Cabbage, Carrots, Miracle Whip
Fruit Salad
Melons, Grapes, and Pineapples
Petite Salads
Michael's House Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Colby Cheese, Bacon
Petite Betty
Spinach, Bacon, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg
Petite Garden
Tossed Salad Base, Brocoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese
Styro Tossed
Soups
Cakes/Eclairs
Carrot Cake Slice
Classic Spiced Carrot Cake
Whole Carrot Cake
Classic Spiced Carrot Cake
Chocolate Decadence Slice
White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Chocolate Ganache
Whole Chocolate Decadence
White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Chocolate Ganache
Italian Cream Cake Slice
Almond and Buttermilk Torte
Whole Italian Cream Cake
Almond and Buttermilk Torte
New York Cherry Cheese Cake Slice
Classic Cheesecake with Cherries
Whole New York Cherry Cheese Cake
Classic Cheesecake with Cherries
Giant Eclairs
Cupcakes
Dozen Eclairs
Cookies
Texas Ranger
Chocolate Chips, Rice Krispies, and Coconut
Chocolate Chunk
Chunks of Guittard Semi-Sweet Chocolate
Oatmeal Raisin
Classic Oatmeal and Raisin
Snickerdoodle
Sourcream and Cakey
Chocolate Chubbie
A Chocolate Brownie consitancy
Peanut Butter
Traditional Peanut Butter
Pecan Sandie
Pecan Shortbread
Dozen Cookies
Day Old Cookies
Breakfast Pastries
Brownies
New York Cheesecake Brownie
Chocolate Fudge, Cheesecake Filling
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Classic Chocolate Fudge with Pecans
Peanut Butter Brownie
Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Filling, Chopped Peanut Butter Pieces
Pecan Diamonds
Pecan Pie in Bar Form
Lemon Bars
Fresh Squeezed Lemons
Dozen Brownies
Dozen Pecan Diamonds
Specials Menu
Sandwiches
Chipotle Steak Wrap
Sauteed Angus Sirloin, Provolone, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch Sauce, White Wrap
Chicken Quesadillas
Cajun Chicken, Colby Cheese, Onions, Peppers
Chef Choice Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Nashville Butter, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, Mayo, White Bun
Breakfast Crossiant
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage Pattie, American Cheese, Two Eggs, Crossiant
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Celery, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Fried Chicken Wrap
Salads
Greek Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Celery, Avacado, Colby Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Eggs, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion
Santa Fe Steak Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Avacado, Grape Tomato, Angus Sirloin
Taco Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Taco Meat
Grilled Salmon Salad
Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Capers, Brocoli Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Grilled Salmon
Chef
Lasagna
Five Cheese blend, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Ragu
Spaghetti
Spaghetti with Ground Beef Ragu, Parmesan Cheese
Paprikas
Hungarian Dumplings, Chicken Breast, Paprikas Sauce
Chef Choice Special
Thursday Throwback Special
Chicken Chunks
Chicken Chunks, Hand Cut Fries, Tossed Salad
Perch Dinner
Fried Perch Fillets, Hand Cut Fries
Family Meals
Other Sandwiches
Turkey Gobbler Wrap
Roast Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Relish, White Wrap
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, White Bun
Papa Bear
Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, White Hoagie
Ultimate Cheeseburger
8 Ounce Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoe, Swiss, American, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, White Bun
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzerella, Parmesan, White Hoagie
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Mozzerella, Marinara, Parmesan, White Hoagie
Perch Sandwich
Perch Fillets, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar, American, White Hoagie
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub
Breaded and Fried chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard, White Hoagie
The Hagar
Big Mike's Grilled Cheese
Old Fashioned Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf, American, Ketchup, White Hoagie
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Fried Bologna, American, Ketchup, White Bread
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Swiss, Honey Mustard, White Bun
French Dip
Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Provolone, Au Jus, White Hoagie
London Broil
Marinated Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, American, White Hoagie
Shrimp Po Boy
Philly Steak Sub
Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Provolone, White Hoagie
Triple Decker Sandwich
White Toast, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mustard, Mayo
Gyro
Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tatziki Sauce, White Pita
Sloppy Joe's
Sloppy Joe Meat, American, White Bun
Chicken Caprese Melt
Rustic Focaccia,Grilled Chicken Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Spinach
Sausage and Pepper Sub
Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Hoagie
Texan
Roast Beef, Pastrami, Grilled Portobellas, Havarti, Pony Sauce, Pressed Vienna
Hot Dogs
Two Hot Dogs, Mustard, Cheese, Onions
Seasonal Menu
Cafe Seasonal Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
101 Main St #7, Toledo, OH 43605