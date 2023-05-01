  • Home
Michael’s Cafe and Bakery 101 Main St #7

No reviews yet

101 Main St #7

Toledo, OH 43605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Sandwiches

The Mighty Maumee

$12.50

Roast beef, Turkey, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli, White Hoagie

Angry Mudhen

$12.00

Cajun Chicken, Cajun Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Red Onion, Sun-dried Tomato Hoagie

Front and Main

$12.50

Cajun Chicken, Colby Cheese, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, White Wrap

River East Reuben

$13.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Thousand Island, Sauerkraut, Rye Toast

The 4-1-9

$10.50

Old Fashioned Grilled Cheese, Swiss, American, Bacon, Tomato

The Rockets

$11.00

Two Flour Tortilla Tacos, Cajun Chicken, Colby, Shredded Iceburg, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cajun Sauce, Lime Wedge

Glass City Reuben

$13.00

Smoked Turkey, Swiss, French Dressing, Coleslaw, Rye Toast

The Hayl-Storm

$12.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Bacon, Swiss, Cajun Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, White Toast

Holy Toledo

$12.25

Pepperoni, Salami, Pastrami, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, Mustard, Mayo, White Hoagie

The Wrangler

$12.25

Roast Beef, Pastrami, Sauteed Portobellos, Swiss Cheese, Pony Sauce, Pressed on Vienna

Easy Street

$12.25

Smoked Turkey, Candied Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli, Toasted Vienna Bread

Adam's Street Club

$12.25

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Sun-Dried Tomato Hoagie

Monroe Street Melt

$12.50

Classic Cuban, Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, American, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Pressed White Hoagie

T-Town

$11.75

Roast Beef, American, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, A-1 Sauce, White Hoagie

Old West End

$12.25

Hot Pastrami, Swiss, Course Ground Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato

Huntington

$10.50

Create Your Own

The High Level

$11.50

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Veggie Wrap

$11.25

White Wrap, Carrots, Cucumber, Lettuce, Tomato, Peppers, Onions, American Cheese, Dijon-Parmesan Aioli

Southwyck

$11.75

White Wrap, Cajun Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoe, Red Onion, Santa Fe Sauce

Salads

Chef

$11.00

Tossed Salad Base, Roast Beef, Roasted Turkey, Ham, Hard Boiled Egg, Provolone Cheese, Colby Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes

Spring

$11.00

Tossed Salad Base, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Colby, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cajun Chicken, Parmesan, Cucumber, Black Olive, Red Onion, Pepperocini, Grape Tomatoes

Bettys

$11.00

Spinach, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts

Garden

$11.00

Tossed Salad Base, Brocoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$8.50

Tossed Salad Base, Chicken Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$8.50

Tosseds Salad Base, Tuna Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion

Cobb

$11.00

Tossed Salad Base, Roasted Turkey, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese, Bleu Cheese, Avacado, Bacon

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Marinated Veggies with Cavatappi Pasta

Potato Salad

$3.50

Potatoes, Hellmans Mayo, Mustard, Onion, Celery

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Elbow Macaroni Pasta, Red Bell Peppers, Onions, Celery, Miracle Whip

Coleslaw

$3.50

Green Cabbage, Carrots, Miracle Whip

Fruit Salad

$3.50

Melons, Grapes, and Pineapples

Petite Salads

Michael's House Salad

$8.00

Tossed Salad Base, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Colby Cheese, Bacon

Petite Betty

$8.00

Spinach, Bacon, Bean Sprouts, Mushrooms, Hard Boiled Egg

Petite Garden

$8.00

Tossed Salad Base, Brocoli, Cauliflower, Cucumber, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Colby Cheese

Styro Tossed

$3.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$6.50

12 Ounce Cup

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

16 Ounce Bowl

Petite Cup of Soup

$5.50

8 Ounce Cup

Toledo Express Soup Flight

$13.00

A Petite Cup of all three soups

Combo

Pick 2

$13.75

Choice of 2, Petite Sandwich, Cup of Soup or Petite Salad

Cakes/Eclairs

Carrot Cake Slice

$5.00

Classic Spiced Carrot Cake

Whole Carrot Cake

$45.00

Classic Spiced Carrot Cake

Chocolate Decadence Slice

$5.00

White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Chocolate Ganache

Whole Chocolate Decadence

$45.00

White Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge Cake, Chocolate Ganache

Italian Cream Cake Slice

$5.00

Almond and Buttermilk Torte

Whole Italian Cream Cake

$45.00

Almond and Buttermilk Torte

New York Cherry Cheese Cake Slice

$5.00

Classic Cheesecake with Cherries

Whole New York Cherry Cheese Cake

$45.00

Classic Cheesecake with Cherries

Giant Eclairs

$5.50

Cupcakes

$2.25

Dozen Eclairs

$66.00

Cookies

Texas Ranger

$2.50

Chocolate Chips, Rice Krispies, and Coconut

Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Chunks of Guittard Semi-Sweet Chocolate

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Classic Oatmeal and Raisin

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Sourcream and Cakey

Chocolate Chubbie

$2.50

A Chocolate Brownie consitancy

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Traditional Peanut Butter

Pecan Sandie

$2.50

Pecan Shortbread

Dozen Cookies

$30.00

Day Old Cookies

$7.50

Breakfast Pastries

Donuts

$2.00

Danish

$2.00

Pecan Sticky Buns

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.00

Coffee Cake

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Dozen Pastries

$24.00

Brownies

New York Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Fudge, Cheesecake Filling

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Fudge with Pecans

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.00

Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Filling, Chopped Peanut Butter Pieces

Pecan Diamonds

$4.50

Pecan Pie in Bar Form

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemons

Dozen Brownies

$48.00

Dozen Pecan Diamonds

$54.00

Misc

Large Loaf Bread

$7.50

Small Loaf Bread

$5.50

Add Misc.

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Mountain Dew, Diet Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Minute Maid Lemonade, Brisk Iced Tea

Small Coffee

$2.25

12 Ounce

Large Coffee

$3.00

16 Ounce

Bottled Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Snapple

$3.25

Hot Coco

$2.25

Specials Menu

Sandwiches

Chipotle Steak Wrap

$13.50

Sauteed Angus Sirloin, Provolone, Tortilla Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch Sauce, White Wrap

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.75

Cajun Chicken, Colby Cheese, Onions, Peppers

Chef Choice Sandwich

$13.25

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.25

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Nashville Butter, Shredded Iceburg, Tomato, Mayo, White Bun

Breakfast Crossiant

$10.00

Choice of Bacon, Ham, or Sausage Pattie, American Cheese, Two Eggs, Crossiant

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Celery, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.75

Tossed Salad Base, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Celery, Avacado, Colby Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.75

Tossed Salad Base, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Eggs, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion

Santa Fe Steak Salad

$13.50

Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Pepperjack Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Avacado, Grape Tomato, Angus Sirloin

Taco Salad

$12.75

Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Taco Meat

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.50

Tossed Salad Base, Colby Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Capers, Brocoli Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Grilled Salmon

Chef

Lasagna

$13.50

Five Cheese blend, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef Ragu

Spaghetti

$13.25

Spaghetti with Ground Beef Ragu, Parmesan Cheese

Paprikas

$13.25

Hungarian Dumplings, Chicken Breast, Paprikas Sauce

Chef Choice Special

$13.50Out of stock

Thursday Throwback Special

$13.50

Chicken Chunks

$13.25

Chicken Chunks, Hand Cut Fries, Tossed Salad

Perch Dinner

$15.00

Fried Perch Fillets, Hand Cut Fries

Family Meals

Family Paprikas

$30.00

Family Lasagna

$30.00

Other Sandwiches

Turkey Gobbler Wrap

$13.00

Roast Turkey, Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Relish, White Wrap

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, White Bun

Papa Bear

$13.00

Grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, White Hoagie

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$13.00

8 Ounce Patty, Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoe, Swiss, American, Bacon, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, White Bun

Chicken Parm Sub

$13.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Mozzerella, Parmesan, White Hoagie

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Meatballs, Mozzerella, Marinara, Parmesan, White Hoagie

Perch Sandwich

$14.00

Perch Fillets, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar, American, White Hoagie

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sub

$13.00

Breaded and Fried chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss, Honey Mustard, White Hoagie

The Hagar

$13.00

Big Mike's Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Old Fashioned Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

Meatloaf, American, Ketchup, White Hoagie

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Bologna, American, Ketchup, White Bread

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$13.00

Fried Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Swiss, Honey Mustard, White Bun

French Dip

$13.00

Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Provolone, Au Jus, White Hoagie

London Broil

$13.00

Marinated Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, American, White Hoagie

Shrimp Po Boy

$13.00

Philly Steak Sub

$13.00

Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Provolone, White Hoagie

Triple Decker Sandwich

$13.00

White Toast, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mustard, Mayo

Gyro

$13.00

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tatziki Sauce, White Pita

Sloppy Joe's

$13.00

Sloppy Joe Meat, American, White Bun

Chicken Caprese Melt

$13.00

Rustic Focaccia,Grilled Chicken Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Spinach

Sausage and Pepper Sub

$13.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Hoagie

Texan

$13.00

Roast Beef, Pastrami, Grilled Portobellas, Havarti, Pony Sauce, Pressed Vienna

Hot Dogs

$13.00

Two Hot Dogs, Mustard, Cheese, Onions

Seasonal Menu

Cafe Seasonal Specials

Jigg's Dinner

$15.00

Corned Beef, Cabbage, Carrots, Potatoes

Cafe Seasonal Beverages

Small Iced Tea

$2.00

12 Ounce

Large Iced Tea

$2.25

16 Ounce

Small Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

12 Ounce

Large Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.25

16 Ounce

Small Fruit Water

$1.00

12 Ounce

Large Fruit Water

$1.50

16 Ounce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Main St #7, Toledo, OH 43605

Directions

Main pic

