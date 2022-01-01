MT's Local imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich
Caramelized Onion, Chicken & Bacon Pizza
White Truffle Caesar Salad

Appetizers / Soups

Butternut Soup with onion, celery, carrot, cream, butter and chicken stock.

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Carrot Ginger

ONION SOUP

$9.00

Garlic crouton, cheddar, and Boggy Meadow cheese

General Tso's Calamari and Brussels Sprouts

General Tso's Calamari and Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Crispy calamari and Brussels sprouts tossed with classic General Tso's sauce. finished with sesame and scallions.

Haddock and Potato Cakes

Haddock and Potato Cakes

$17.00

Haddock and Potato cakes served with Sriracha Tatar sauce and arugula

Mozzarella En Corrozza

Mozzarella En Corrozza

$14.00

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

Warm Spinach and Artichoke dip with warm flat bread chips.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts ONLY

$13.00

Chimichurri, pine nuts, parmesan and lemon garlic yogurt

Crispy Calamari ONLY

$17.00

Arugula, pickled onion & peppers, tomato, and jalapeno pesto

Sicilian Style Shrimp

Sicilian Style Shrimp

$16.00

Three shrimp sauteed with olive oil, white wine and Tomato Olive Arrabiata sauce, served over couscous.

Salad

Field Salad

Field Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, garlic & ham croutons, with scallion sour cream dressing.

White Truffle Caesar Salad

White Truffle Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, white truffle Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and garlic croutons.

Small Mediterranean Salad

Small Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, feta, tomato, red onion, cous cous, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Large Mediterranean Salad

Large Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with marinated mushrooms, artichokes, zucchini, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, feta, tomato, red onions, cous cous, and balsamic vinaigrette.

SPECIAL SALAD: Beet Salad

$11.00

Fall Beet salad with roasted red beets, sliced candy cane beets, candied pecans, golden raisins, arugula, creamy honey citrus dressing

Entrees/Sandwiches/Pizza

Bistro Tournedos

Bistro Tournedos

$42.00

Bistro Tournedos Crostini, grilled tomato, pancetta, hollandaise, mashed, asparagus and demi-glace.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$24.00

Chive mashed potato, garlic grilled broccolini, and bbq demi-glace

Sirloin Steak Frites

Sirloin Steak Frites

$37.00

8 oz Sirloin served with truffle Parmesan frites, garlic creamed spinach, and demi-glace.

Chicken Milanese

$29.00

Breaded Chicken breast, Parmesan Butternut squash puree, Sage brown butter, grilled asparagus, toasted pine nuts

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$32.00

Oven Roasted Haddock topped with buttered crumbs. Served with gnocchi, grilled asparagus, sundried tomato and lobster bisque.

Almond Encrusted Salmon

Almond Encrusted Salmon

$31.00

Maple Dijon glazed and almond crusted seared Salmon, served with spaghetti squash, pancetta. Drizzled with maple mustard sauce

Bacon Jam Filet

Bacon Jam Filet

$42.00

8oz Filet, horseradish chive mashed potato, grilled broccolini, bacon jam, red wine demi.

Apple Cider Brined Pork Chop

Apple Cider Brined Pork Chop

$32.00

Pan roasted 12oz Bone-in, cider brined Pork Chop. Roasted butternut squash, spinach, farro, topped with apple cranberry mostarda

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli

Spinach and Cheese Ravioli

$26.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$17.00

Our classic burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, ketchup, and mustard.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$18.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon jam, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Boggy Meadow swiss cheese, sautéed Dunk's mushrooms, grilled brioche bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pickled brined chicken sandwish, greek yogurt and hot seasoning, hot chicken sauce, pickles, coleslaw and fries

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Three tacos with crispy shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce, pickled cabbage, pickled red onion, ranch sour cream drizzle

Special: Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.00

3 soft shell tacos with blackened mahi, lettuce, pomegranate salsa, cojita cheese, and a side of fries

PIZZA OF THE DAY

$20.00

Chicken Pesto Pissa: Chicken, caramelized onion, toasted almond pesto, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Caramelized Onion, Chicken & Bacon Pizza

Caramelized Onion, Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$21.00

Caramelized onion, chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, scallion and maple soy drizzle.

The Mike

The Mike

$19.00

Three cheese blend, pepperoni, banana peppers and San Marzano sauce (Michael's favorite.)

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

House blend of cheese, Mozzarella, sauce, and fresh basil.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.00

Shrimp, garlic sauce, Parmesan cheese, grilled marinated tomatoes

Mushroom & Spinach Pizza

$19.00

Truffled Dunk's Mushrooms, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, mozzarella, provolone cheese, with sundried tomatoes, herb oil, sea salt

SPECIAL: Pan Roasted Cod

$29.00

7-8oz Pan Roasted Cod, fried fingerling potatoes, grilled brocollini, beurre blanc sauce

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

mozzarella and tomato sauce

Kids Pasta

$7.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

hand-breaded tenders with French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

American and cheddar cheese with French fries

Desserts

]

TALL CAKE: Vanilla

$12.00

Vanilla Tall Cake with seedless raspberry jam and vanilla buttercream. Finished with raspberry sauce

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake layered with with chocolate mousse and topped in chocolate ganache.

Sides

SIDE ASPARAGUS

SIDE ASPARAGUS

$6.00
SIDE BROCCOLINI

SIDE BROCCOLINI

$5.00
SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

SIDE BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00
SIDE FF

SIDE FF

$5.00

SIDE CHIVE MASH POTATOES

$4.50
SIDE sauteed SPINACH

SIDE sauteed SPINACH

$5.00
SIDE TRUFFLE FRITES

SIDE TRUFFLE FRITES

$9.00

SIDE HORSERADISH MASHED

$5.00

SIDE MASHED BUTTERNUT

$6.00

SIDE BACON JAM

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Side Demi

$2.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Side Balsamic Dressing

$1.50

Side Field Dressing

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have always believed that there is a right time to enjoy food, at its absolute peak. Our chefs work closely with local producers to select products when they are at their best. MT’s Local is taking this philosophy a step further and sourcing more products from our local producers in New England and the Northeast. Every day you will find chalkboard specials featuring local farms, and local fisherman.

Website

Location

212 Main St., Nashua, NH 03060

Directions

Gallery
MT's Local image

