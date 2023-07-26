Food

The Snack Bar

Meaux Nachos

$11.95

Spicy Beef, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Jalapeno, Beer Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato MW Dust

End Zone

$13.95

Pork Belly Burnt Ends are everything you want in Meat Candy

The Bench

$9.95

Pretzels w/all of your Favorite Dips

Sidelines

$10.95

Crispy Loaded Potato Skin w/Cheese and Bacon

Cheesehead Sticks

$9.95

Mozzarella Stick w/Mariner Sauce

Wings & Tenders

Wing (6)

$9.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Wing (12)

$15.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Tender (3)

$6.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Tender (5)

$9.95

Dust, Sauces or Naked

Burger

Field of Dreams BYOB Single

$12.95

Field of Dreams BYOB Double

$15.95

The Bobby Ray Single

$12.95

Pimento Cheese. Bacon Jam, Jalapenos

The Bobby Ray Double

$15.95

Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Jalapenos

Mac Daddy Single

$13.95

Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce

Mac Daddy Double

$16.95

Mac N Cheese, American Cheese, Chips, MW Sauce

The Champ - Single

$12.95

Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli

The Champ - Double

$15.95

Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Sweet Pepper Aioli

G.OA.T. Single

$12.95

Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce

G.OA.T. Double

$15.95

Swiss Cheese, Caremelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, MW Sauce

Handhelds

Field Goal

$12.95

Crispy Chicken, Topped with Cheddar, Bacon, MW Sauce

The Shake & Bake

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Topped with Pimento Cheese, Pickies

All Star

$9.95

Grilled Chesse on Our Famous Bun

Slam Dunk

$12.95

Crispy Portabello, Caramelized Onions, Blue Chesse Crumbles, Garlic Aioli

Salads

T Cobb

$11.95

Chicken, Bacon, Corn, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Eggs, Choice of Dressing

Home Team

$9.95

Crisp Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Croutons, Choice of dressing

Oympic Ceasar

$10.95

Romaine, Crountons, Cheese, Ceasar Dressing

Side

Fries

$3.95

Naked

Fries Flight

$10.95

Choice of All, Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Tots

$3.95

Choice of Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Tots Flight

$10.95

Choice of All, Cajun, Truffle, Beer Chees & Bacon, MW Sauce

Mac N Cheese

$3.95

Dessert

Oreo (1)

$1.95

1 Oreo

Oreo (3)

$3.95

3 Oreo

Oreo (6 w scoop ice cream)

$6.95

6 Oreo with 1 Scoop of Vanilla Icecream

Kids

Kids Meal

$9.99

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tea Sweet

$3.00

Tea Unsweet

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Water

Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Caution Flag

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Crushed It

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grafeful Dead

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Melon Ball

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Palmer

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

The Old Timer

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Victory Lap

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

ANGRY BALLS

$6.00

Apple Jack

$6.00

Applesauce

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Baby\nGuiness

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Balls

$6.00

Bomb Pop

$6.00

Brass Balls

$6.00

Breakfast

$6.00

Buttery\nNipple

$6.00

Cheerwine

$6.00

Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

CINNMON\nTOAST

$6.00

Creamsicle

$6.00

Drty\nBongWater

$6.00

Four\nHorsemen

$6.00

Girl Scout

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Grape\nGatorade

$6.00

Gummy\nBear

$6.00

HONEY\nNUT O'S

$6.00

Hotshot

$6.00

Irish\nCar Bomb

$6.00

Jackson\nFive

$6.00

Jager\nBomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamikazee

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Lemondrop

$6.00

Liquid\nCocaine

$6.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

Mind Erase

$6.00

Nazi from\nHell

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.00

Orange\nBomb

$6.00

ORANGE TIC TAC

$6.00

P.A.\nUPSIDEDWN

$6.00

Panther

$6.00

Piece of Ass

$6.00

Pink Peach

$6.00

Pink\nStarburst

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Red Head\nSlut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Royal\nFlush

$6.00

Scooby\nSnack

$6.00

Screaming Orgasm

$6.00

Sexy\nAlligator

$6.00

Skittle

$6.00

Starry Night

$6.00

Surfer\nOn Acid

$6.00

Teq Sunrse

$6.00

Three\nWiseman

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Wash. Apple

$6.00

Water Moccasin

$6.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Rasp

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.00

High Rock

$7.00

DBL Smirnoff

$14.00

DBL Absolut

$16.00

DBL Absolut Rasp

$16.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$16.00

DBL Tito's

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Kettle One

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddys Sweet Tea Vodka

$14.00

DBL High Rock

$14.00

Gin

Seagrams Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Seagrams Gin

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Meyer Dark Rum

$8.00

RumChata

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$16.00

DBL Meyer Dark Rum

$16.00

DBL RumChata

$16.00

Tequila

Sauza

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Casamigos Rep

$10.00

Josa Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

1800

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

DBL Sauza

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Rep

$20.00

DBL Josa Cuervo Gold

$16.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL 1800

$18.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$18.00

Whiskey

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Vanille

$9.00

FireBall

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Crown

$18.00

DBL Crown Vanille

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Crown Apple

$18.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$18.00

DBL Jack Honey

$18.00

DBL Jack Fire

$18.00

DBL Makers Mark

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Screwball

$18.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$16.00

DBL FireBall

$18.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$14.00

Scotch

J&B

$8.00

Johnnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Virgin Bourbon

$8.00

DBL J&B

$16.00

DBL Johnnnie Walker Black

$20.00

DBL Virgin Bourbon

$16.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$9.00

Dek Butter

$7.00

Arrow Blue C

$7.00

Goldschlarge

$8.00

Rumple Mintze

$8.00

Sour Apple

$7.00

Peach Snapps

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Grape

$7.00

Citrus

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Baileys

$18.00

DBL Dek Butter

$14.00

DBL Arrow Blue C

$14.00

DBL Goldschlarge

$16.00

DBL Rumple Mintze

$16.00

DBL Sour Apple

$14.00

DBL Peach Snapps

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Irish Mist

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$18.00

DBL Grape

$14.00

DBL Citrus

$14.00

DBL Razzmatazz

$14.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Bud Lt

$5.00+

Bud

$5.00+

Coors Lt

$5.00+

Mich Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lt

$5.00+

MW 15 Southern

$7.00+

Stella

$5.00+

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00+

Red Oak

$7.00+

Juicy J

$7.00+Out of stock

VooDoo Ranger

$7.00+

Pernicious

$7.00+

Mango Cart

$7.00+Out of stock

OMB Copper

$7.00+Out of stock

Yuengling

$7.00+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Guinness

$7.00+

MW High Banx IPA

$7.00+

MW Slide Job IPA

$7.00+

MW Checkered Past IPA

$7.00+

MW Bristol Sunshine Ale

$7.00+

MW Blonde Ale

$7.00+

MW Wheelman Brown Ale

$7.00+

MW Talladega Light

$7.00+

MW Porter

$7.00+

MW Vamanos

$7.00+

MW Huckleberry Seltzer

$7.00+

MW Orange Cranberry Seltzer

$7.00+

Bottled Beer

BT Bud Lt

$4.00

BT Budweiser

$4.00

BT Coors lt

$4.00

BT Corona

$5.00

BT Corona LT

$5.00

BT Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

BT Ichiban

$5.00

BT Mich Ultra

$4.00

BT Miller High Life

$4.00

BT Miller Lite

$4.00

BT Modelo

$5.00

BT Woodchuck

$5.00

BT Yuengling

$4.00

Canned Beer

PBR 16oz

$4.00

MW Blonde 6 pack

$15.00

MW Sunshine 6pack

$15.00

Lime White Claw

$6.00

Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Raspberry White Claw

$6.00

Flight of Beer

Beer Flight

$12.00

Wine

Red & Rose Wine

GL Pinot Noir

$6.00Out of stock

GL Rose

$6.00

BT Pinot Noir

$32.00

BT Rosa

$40.00

White & Sparkling Wine

GL Sauv Blanc

$6.00

GL Chard

$6.00

GL Proseco

$6.00

GL White Zin

$6.00

BT Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BT Chard

BT Proseco

$37.00

BT White Zin

Retail

6 Pack MWT

Sunshine Ale 6 pack

$15.00

2 Time Blonde 6pack

$15.00

Drinkware

MW Shot Glass

$5.00

MW Pint Glass

$6.00

MW Macho Mug

$10.00

Koozie

$3.00

RTIC

Can Cooler

$19.00

16 oz. MW Cup with Lid

$19.00

20 oz. MW Cup with Lid

$19.00

16 oz. Nascar Cup with Lid

$19.00

MW Coolers

$199.00+

Apparel

Hat

$19.00

Women's V-Neck Dry Wick

$24.00+

Women's Dry Wick Polo

$24.00+

Men's Dry Wick Polo

$24.00+

Men's Dry Wick T-Shirt

$20.00+

MW Brewing T-Shirt

$24.00+

MW Brewing Women's Retro T (Pink)

$24.00+

MW Hoodie

$39.00+

Miscellaneous

Magnet

$2.50

Event

Trays

Chicken Tenders (50)

$60.00

Cheesecake Sticks (50)

$45.00

Wings (50)

$55.00

Pretzels (40 Halves)

$60.00

Tots

$30.00

Fries

$30.00

Practice Lap Package 3 Hour $100 per person

Open Bar

PLP Items

Start Your Engines Package 3 Hour $120 per person

Open Bar

SEP Items

Practice Lap Package - Lionel

Per person Practice Lap Package

$28.10