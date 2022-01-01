  • Home
  Carthage
  Michael & Hannah's - 29 DIXON SPRINGS HWY.CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE
Michael & Hannah's 29 DIXON SPRINGS HWY.CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE

No reviews yet

29 Dixon Springs Highway

Carthage, TN 37030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Cubes

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Loaded Tots

$7.00

Tater Kegs

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$6.25

Bed of lettuce, with tomatoes,onions, cheese, bacon bits, and eggs

Ham Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad with Ham

Turkey Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad with Turkey

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad with Fried Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad with Grilled Chicken

Bacon Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad with Bacon

Crispito Taco Salad

$8.50Out of stock

2 Crispitos (flour tortilla filled with chicken then deep fried) lettuce,tomato,cheese,sour cream,and taco sauce

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, bacon bits

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00

KIds Chicken Strip Meal

$6.00

Kids Chicken Dinos Meal

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Fish Nugget Meal

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog (Cut Up, No Bun) Meal

$6.00

Kids 2 Small Hamburger Meal

$6.00

Kids 2 Small Cheeseburger Meal

$6.00

Burgers

Small Hamburger

$1.25

Small Cheeseburger

$1.50

Small Double Hamburger

$2.00

Small Double Cheeseburger

$2.20

Small Bacon Cheeseburger

$2.30

Small Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$3.00

Hamburger

$4.00

Cheeseburger

$4.40

Bacon Hamburger

$5.60

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.00

Double Hamburger

$5.95

Double Cheeseburger

$6.50

Double Bacon Hamburger

$7.20

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Triple Hamburger

$8.00

Triple Cheeseburger

$8.40

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.40

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

1/2 French Fries

$1.00

1/2 Tater Tots

$1.00

Texas Toast

$0.60

Hush Puppies

$1.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Hamburger Steak on a hoagie bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Hoagie Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Hoagie steak on a hoagie bun, topped with grilled onions & american & swiss cheese. Mayo, lettuce, tomato, & pickle

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Grilled chicken patty on a bun, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Turkey & American Cheese on texas toast. Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

B.L.T.

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Ham & American Cheese on texas toast. Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Club Sandwich

$7.00

Ham & Turkey on texas toast with american and swiss cheese. Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Club Sandwich with Bacon

$8.20

Ham, Turkey, & Bacon on texas toast with american and swiss cheese. Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle

Jim Dandy

$5.00

Ham and Swiss Cheese on a hoagie bun, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, and pickle

Hot Dog

$3.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$4.40

Small Chicken Sandwich

$2.20

Dinners

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$12.00

Hoagie Steak Dinner

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Fish Nuggets

$12.00

Drinks

Large Pepsi

$2.00

Large Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Large Root Beer

$2.00

Large Dr Pepper

$2.00

Large Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Large Sierra Mist

$2.00

Large Mt Dew

$2.00

Large Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Large Sweet Tea

$2.00

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Large 1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Large Cup of Ice

$1.00

Water TO-GO

$0.40

Water

Small Drink

$1.50

Desserts

Milkshake

$4.50

Sundae

$3.00

Banana Split

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.00

Warm Brownie, with Ice Cream and Hot Fudge

Float

$3.50

Choice of Beverage topped with Ice Cream

Vanilla Cone

$1.75

Chocolate Cone

$1.75

Swirl Cone

$1.75

Vanilla Cup

$1.75

Chocolate Cup

$1.75

Swirl Cup

$1.75

Brenda's Twister

$4.50

Fried Pie

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$3.50

Fudge Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$3.50

Chess Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.50

Extra Dessert Topping

$0.80

12oz Cup Ice Cream

$2.75

20oz Cup Ice Cream

$4.75

Single Items

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Chicken Strip

$1.50

Fish Nugget

$1.25

6pc Chicken Dinos

$2.50Out of stock

Hamburger Steak Only

$6.80

Hoagie Steak Only

$6.10

Large Hamburger Patty Only

$2.95

Small Hamburger Patty Only

$0.85

Extra Dip

$0.50

Seasonal Items

Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Taco Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Stew

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

29 Dixon Springs Highway, Carthage, TN 37030

Directions

