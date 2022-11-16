Restaurant header imageView gallery

MICHAEL RAY'S KITCHEN
1200 North Greene Street

1200 North Greene Street

Greenville, NC 27834

Order Again

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash Platter
Red Hot and Egg
Patty Sausage and Egg

Breakfast Sandwiches

Patty Sausage and Egg

$4.49+

Patty with fried egg. Choice of Biscuit, bun, or toast

PORK BACON AND EGG

$4.49+

Bacon and Egg sandwich on biscuit, bun, or toast.

CITY HAM AND EGG

$4.49+

Choice of biscuit, bun or toast. Add cheese for $.75

Bologna and Egg

$4.49+

Choice of biscuit, bun or toast. Add cheese for $.75

Steak and Egg

$5.99+

Choice of biscuit, bun or toast. Add cheese for $.75

Red Hot and Egg

$4.49+

Choice of biscuit, bun or toast. Add cheese for $.75

Egg

$3.49+

Choice of biscuit, bun or toast. Add cheese for $.75

Link Sausage and Egg

$4.49+

Link sausage with fried egg. Choice of Biscuit, bun, or toast

COUNTRY HAM AND EGG

$4.99+

TURKEY BACON AND EGG

$4.49+

Turkey Bacon and Egg Sandwich

Turkey Sausage and Egg

$4.49+

Turkey Sausage and Egg Sandwich

B.L.T

$5.99+

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomatoes

Chicken Tender and Honey Sandwich

$4.99+

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$4.99+

TUNA SALAD W/ LETTUCE AND TOMATO

SMOKED SAUSAGE AND EGG SANDWICH

$4.99+

Breakfast Platters

All platters come with two eggs (scrambled or fried), hashbrown tots, grits, or oatmeal and 1 piece of toast

3 Buttermilk Pancakes Breakfast Platter

$10.99

served with two eggs, toast, a side, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Waffle Breakfast Platter

$10.99

served with two eggs, toast, a side, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

French Toast Breakfast Platter

$10.99

served with two eggs, toast, a side, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Steak Breakfast Platter

$11.99

All platters come with two eggs (scrambled or fried), a side and a piece of toast

The Ultimate Breakfast Platter

$17.99

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 French toast, bacon, sausage, ham, a side, three eggs and toast

Meat Platter

$11.99

served with two eggs, toast, a side, and choice of bacon, ham or sausage

Corned Beef Hash Platter

$10.99

served with two eggs, toast, and a side

Breakfast Sides

Oatmeal

$2.99+

Grits

$2.99+

Fries

$2.99+

Tator Tots

$2.99+

Breakfast Omelettes

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Cheese

Meaty Omelette

$9.99

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheese

CHEESE OMELETTE

$8.99

Cheese Omelette filled with your choices of cheese.

Breakfast Burritos

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Potatoes, Cheese, Eggs

Meaty Burrito

$9.99

Bacon, Eggs, Sausage, Ham, Cheese, Potatoes

Breakfast Extras

Extra Egg

$0.99

1 French Toast

$2.50

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 Waffle

$3.00

1 Piece Toast

$0.75

Bacon

$3.79

Sausage

$3.79

Ham

$3.79

Cheese Biscuit

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.50

Corned Beef Hash

$3.79

SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99+

Marinated grilled chicken breast fillet served on a bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99+

Fried chicken breast fillet served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles and a special sauce

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99+

Fried chicken breast fillet dipped in hot buffalo sauce served on a toasted bun

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$6.99+

Fried tilapia fillet served on a toasted bun with coleslaw and a special sauce

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.99+

Fried or Grilled boneless pork chop served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce.

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99+

ham on texas toast buttered bread with multiple melted cheeses.

BBQ AND SLAW SANDWICH

$6.99+

BBQ served on a toasted brioche bun with slaw

BURGERS

Hamburger

$4.99+

served with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles on a toasted brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$5.99+

Topped with mustard, ketchup, onions and pickles.

Patty Melt

$5.99+

choice of one or two burger patties served on toasted bread with melted cheddar cheese and grilled onions.

The Jade Burger

$6.99+

1 or 2 burger patties served on a Toasted Bun w/ pepperjack and queso cheese, bacon, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, avocado spread and a special sauce

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99+

2 burger patties with mustard, ketchup, American cheese, bacon, pickles, grilled onions served on toasted brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$6.99+

Savory mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, and grilled onions served on a toasted brioche bun

Plant-Based Burger

$6.99+

Plant-based burger patty served on toasted brioche bun w/ mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

TURKEY BURGER

$6.99+

TURKEY BURGER PATTY WITH AMERICAN CHEESE, MUSTARD, KETCHUP, ONIONS, AND PICKLES SERVED ON TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SIDES

Homemade Mac and Cheese

$2.99+Out of stock

Fries

$2.99+

Corn

$2.99+

Green Beans

$2.99+

No Side

OATMEAL

$2.99+

GRITS

$2.29+

Potato Salad

$2.29+

Tator Tots

$2.99+

BAKED BEANS

$2.99+

Cabbage

$2.99+

COLLARDS

$2.99+

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99+

STUFFING

$2.99+

RICE

$2.99+

HOTDOGS

TWO ALL BEEF HOT DOG SPECIAL

$6.99+

Two All-beef hot dogs served on a hotdog bun with mustard, ketchup, onions, and chili w/ 1 side and a can drink

All Beef Hotdog Individual

$2.50

All-beef hot dog served on a hotdog bun with mustard, ketchup, onions, and chili

PLATES

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP W/ RICE AND SIDES

$9.99+

HAMBURGER AND GRAVY W/ RICE AND TWO SIDES

$9.99+

HAMBURGER AND GRAVY W/ RICE AND TWO SIDES

FRIED PORK CHOP PLATE

$9.99+

Fried Pork Chop Plate served w/ two sides

GRILLED PORK CHOP PLATE

$9.99+

FRIED FISH FILLET PLATE

$10.99+

FRIED CHICKEN PLATE

$9.99+

TURKEY WING PLATE W/ STUFFING

$10.99+

Turkey Wing Plate w/ stuffing and two sides

CHARCOAL GRILLED CHICKEN W/ TWO SIDES

$9.99+

VEGGIE PLATE

$9.99+

PLATE FILLED WITH 4 VEGETABLES OF CHOICE

SUBS, WINGS AND MORE

CHEESE STEAK HOAGIE W/ FRIES

$10.99

sirloin steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled peppers, grilled onions, melted cheese of choice and fries

CHILLI CHEESE FRIES

$4.99

Fries smothered with chilli and cheese

WING BASKET W/ FRIES

$10.99

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS SERVED W/ FRIES

SALAD

$5.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, and side of dressing.

COKE SODAS

COCA COLA BOTTLE
$2.00

COCA COLA BOTTLE

$2.00
DIET COKE BOTTLE
$2.00

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$2.00
COKE ZERO

COKE ZERO

$2.00
SPRITE BOTTLE
$2.00

SPRITE BOTTLE

$2.00

DR PEPPER BOTTLE

$2.00

ORANGE FANTA BOTTLE

$2.00

SUNDROP BOTTLE

$2.00

GINGER ALE BOTTLE

$2.00

GRAPE FANTA BOTTLE

$2.00

PINEAPPLE FANTA BOTTLE

$2.00

MELLOW YELLOW BOTTLE

$2.00

COKE CAN

$1.00

DIET COKE CAN

$1.00

SPRITE CAN

$1.00

MELLO YELLO CAN

$1.00

SUNDROP CAN

$1.00

PEPSI PRODUCTS

PEPSI BOTTLE

$1.99

DIET PEPSI BOTTLE

$1.99

MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

$1.99

SIERRA MIST BOTTLE

$1.99

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW BOTTLE

$1.99

GRAPE SUNKIST BOTTLE

$1.99

ORANGE SUNKIST BOTTLE

$1.99

PEPSI CAN

$1.00

GINGER ALE CAN

$1.00

DIET PEPSI CAN

$1.00

GRAPE SUNKIST CAN

$1.00

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$1.99+

TEA

BREWED SWEET TEA

$1.99+

BREWED UNSWEETENED TEA

$1.99+

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

Bottled Water

CUP OF WATER - TAKEOUT

$0.25

Cup of Ice Water - 20 oz

CUP OF WATER - DINE IN

JUICES

APPLE JUICE

$2.25

ORANGE JUICE

$2.25

COFFEE

COFFEE

$1.99

DECAF COFFEE

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.89

POWERADE

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.25

ORANGE POWERADE

$2.25

GRAPE POWERADE

$2.25

MOUNTAIN BERRY BLAST

$2.25

KIDS DRINKS

KOOL-AID JAMMERS

$1.00

PIES

SOUTHERN PECAN PIE

$3.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$3.50Out of stock

KEY LIME PIE

$3.50

STRAWBERRY CRUNCH CREAM PIE

$5.00Out of stock

LEMON CREAM PIE

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Pie

$3.50Out of stock

APPLE TURNOVER

APPLE TURNOVER
$1.75

$1.75

CAKE

HONEY BUN CAKE

$5.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY CRUNCH CAKE

$5.00

HOMEMADE BANANA PUDDING

HOMEMADE BANANA PUDDING
$5.00

$5.00

FOOD

JR CORN DOG W/ FRIES

$4.99

JR GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$5.99

JR GRILLED CHEESE W/ FRIES AND A KID'S DRINK

JR CHEESEBURGER W/ FRIES

$5.99

JR CHEESEBURGER W/ FRIES AND A KID'S DRINK

JR CHICKEN NUGGETS W/ FRIES

$5.99

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICH

$2.99

JR PANCAKE BREAKFAST

$5.99

TWO JR PANCAKES W/ BACON OR SAUSAGE AND A KID DRINK

JR WAFFLE BREAKFAST

$5.99

JR WAFFLE SERVED W/ CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE AND A KID'S DRINK

JR BREAKFAST PLATTER

$5.99

ONE SCRAMBLED EGG, CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE, AND ONE PIECE OF TOAST W/ A KID'S DRINK

QUESADILLAS

Large corn hand-made tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of filling.

QUESADILLAS

$4.25

HUARACHE

Large oval-shaped tortilla filled with beans, topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and a thin egg omelet on top.

HUARACHE

$10.50

Large oval-shaped tortilla filled with beans, topped with cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and a thin egg omelet on top.

HUARACHE SPECIAL

HUARACHE SPECIAL - STEAK - ASADA

HUARACHE SPECIAL - STEAK - ASADA

$11.99

Large oval-shaped tortilla filled with beans. Topped with cheese, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and a thin egg omelet, steak, grilled onions and jalapeños

TACOS

TACOS

$2.50

Served on fresh handmade tortillas All tacos served w/ onions, cilantro

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Let's Eat and Enjoy!

Location

1200 North Greene Street, Greenville, NC 27834

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

