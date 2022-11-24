Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza

Pizza

12" (2 person) Pie cooked in the tradition of early 20th Century Italians in New York City with Coal as our oven's heat source. Our Dough is cold fermented for 2 days. Imported Italian Tomatoes Hand-Crushed, seasoned to hold up to the coal. Our Cheese is blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, sourced from Wisconsin. Coal burns at around 1000 degrees. Our Pies are "Well-Done" with our Signature Char. We do not recommend, nor will we refund, well-done or light cooked (under cooked) requests. We will do our best! Most of our Pies are finished with a drizzle of Roasted Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a kiss of Fresh Basil. ***ONLINE ORDERING TOPPINGS PLEASE SELECT 1ST HALF THEN 2ND HALF FOR A FULL ITEM TOPPING. THE COMBINED PRICE IS THE FULL PRICE OF A FULL PIE TOPPING***