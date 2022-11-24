Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches

Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

790 W Minneola Ave

Clermont, FL 34711

Popular Items

Traditional Pie
Kitchen Sink
Margharita Primo

GRILL

Burger

$13.50

Bacon Jam

$14.50

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Magic Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00

Bacon Cheese Dog

$9.00

Philly

$14.00

Poutine Burger

$15.50

Polish Sausage

$12.00

Pizza

12" (2 person) Pie cooked in the tradition of early 20th Century Italians in New York City with Coal as our oven's heat source. Our Dough is cold fermented for 2 days. Imported Italian Tomatoes Hand-Crushed, seasoned to hold up to the coal. Our Cheese is blend of Mozzarella and Provolone, sourced from Wisconsin. Coal burns at around 1000 degrees. Our Pies are "Well-Done" with our Signature Char. We do not recommend, nor will we refund, well-done or light cooked (under cooked) requests. We will do our best! Most of our Pies are finished with a drizzle of Roasted Garlic Infused Olive Oil and a kiss of Fresh Basil. ***ONLINE ORDERING TOPPINGS PLEASE SELECT 1ST HALF THEN 2ND HALF FOR A FULL ITEM TOPPING. THE COMBINED PRICE IS THE FULL PRICE OF A FULL PIE TOPPING***

Traditional Pie

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses.

Bianca

$16.00

NO SAUCE! Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheeses with Roasted Garlic.

Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Wing Sauce Base, Roasted Chicken Breast, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Finished with Celery.

Kitchen Sink

$18.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crimini Mushrooms, Caramelized Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, and Extra Cheese. Finished with Fresh Garlic.

Margharita Primo

$17.00

Fresh Mozzarella Burrata Cheese, Marinated Baby Heirloom Tomatoes & Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The Boss

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Kalamata Olives. Try adding Jalapeños for the "OG"

Carnivore

$18.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Bacon & Italian Sausage.

Pretty Fly For A White Pie

$16.00

Spinach, Tomatoes, Garlic, Feta Cheese, Mozz & Provolone

Wings

Our Family Recipe from the Rochester/Buffalo area, cherished by friends and family for almost 40 years.

10 Wings

$15.00

Coal Fired Wings Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing and Celery. Pick a sauce: Mild, Hot, Crazy, Gregg's Teriyaki Garlic , or Diego's Honey Sriracha.

20 Wings

$28.00

Stromboli

A kiss of our Signature Char. Finished with Roasted Garlic Infused Olive Oil and Fresh Basil. Served with a side of Marinara

Pigs

$12.00

Let it Grow

$11.00

Calzone

$11.00

Other Stuff

Tots

$7.00

Finished with Malt Dill Dust.

French Fries

$6.00

Poutine

$10.00

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds & French Fries smothered in Moonlight Stout Beer Gravy. Try adding Fried Pork Belly!

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Coal Fired Breaded Chicken Breast. Served with BBQ dipping sauce.

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

House-Made Meatballs Coal Fired with Marinara, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Finished with Fresh Basil.

Side Meatballs

$9.00

House-Made Meatballs finished with Shaved Parmesan & Fresh Basil

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

(4) Coal Fired Breaded Chicken Breast on Hawaiian Roll with a Spicy Garlic Pickle. Make them Buffalo Sliders (.50). Add a side of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing (.50)

Pickles

$6.00

House-Made with plenty of Pucker

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Coal Fired Rosemary Focaccia Bread, Roasted Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Provolone & Gorgonzola Cheeses. Finished with Fresh Basil, served with Marinara.

Drinks

12oz. Soda Can. Spring Water 16.9oz.

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Juice Box

$1.75

SUNNY D

$2.25

MAC'd OUT

Traditional

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

MAC'd Philly

$14.00

Don't Tell

$13.00

The Q

$13.00

Kids MAC

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in Historic Downtown Clermont with Suncreek Brewery.

Website

Location

790 W Minneola Ave, Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

Gallery
Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza image
Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza image
Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza image
Michael's Ali Coal Fired Pizza image

