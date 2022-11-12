A map showing the location of Michael's Cafe - Short Hills 1200 Morris TpkeView gallery

Michael's Cafe - Short Hills 1200 Morris Tpke

1200 Morris Tpke

Short Hills, NJ 07078

Order Again

Bakery

Cookie

$2.25

Cake Pop

$1.50

Slice Of Cake

$2.50

Croissant

$2.50

Brownie

$2.50

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$2.85

Iced Tea

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Juice

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$4.50

Sunburst

$3.90

Orange Pineapple Spritzer

$4.50

Milk

$1.50

Strawberry Acai

$4.95

Espresso Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$3.80

Americano

$2.10

Caramel Macchiato

$3.90

Italian Mocha

$5.15

Honey Almond Latte

$4.00

Food

Protein Box

$9.99

Sandwich

$5.99

Protein Bowl

$10.00

Egg Bites

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Spiced Chai

$5.95

Golden Spiced Latte

$5.65

Lavender Chai

$5.95

Ice Storms

IS Mocha

$5.45

IS Caramel

$5.65

IS Strawberry Banana

$5.95

IS Cookies and Cream

$5.40

IS Mint Chocolate Chip

$5.70

IS Gingerbread

$5.95

Ice Cream

Small Ice Cream

$2.95

Medium Ice Cream

$4.95

Large Ice Cream

$5.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

