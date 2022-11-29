Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael's Cafe - Timonium

review star

No reviews yet

2119 York Road

Timonium, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Utensils Kits | Complementary

Complementary Wrapped & Individually Sealed Utensil Kits | Please Enter Quantity

Wrapped Utensil Kit

SNACKS & STARTERS

BLUE POINT OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Pita, Greek Village Salad, Olive Oil, Sumac

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$22.00Out of stock

House Made Deviled Eggs with Jumbo Lump Crab (5)

BURNT ORANGE BURRATA

$17.00Out of stock

Lemon Aioli

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$20.00Out of stock

Salsa Verde, Grilled Lemon | gf

GRILLED OCTOPUS | GF

$20.00Out of stock

cherry peppers, basil, Thai or marina sauce

CHESAPEAKE CRAB DIP

$19.00

House Buffalo, Old Bay, Gold Fever, BBQ, Golden Bay Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Thai Sauce

Pub Wings

$16.00

Fried Brussels

$11.00

GREENER THINGS

Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg Wedge, Tomato, Radish, Pickled Onion, Lardons, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Everything Bagel Spice

House Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, Balsamic Dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

Feta, Kalamata, Onion, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Tomato, Pepperoncini, House Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

'Grana Padano', herb croutons, creamy garlic-parm dressing

Apple & Walnut Salad

$15.00

Gala apples, candied walnuts, blue cheese & mixed greens tossed in a house-made champagne vinaigrette

Chophouse Salad

$31.00

Grilled Bavette Steak, Iceberg Wedge, Tomato, Radish, Pickled Onion, Lardons, Blue Cheese Dressing, Everything Spice

SOUPS

Cream of Crab | Bowl

$12.00

A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations

Maryland Crab | Bowl

$9.00

A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations

Cream of Crab | Quart

$25.00

Maryland Crab | Quart

$20.00

Split Level | Bowl

$11.00

The perfect mix of our famous Maryland Crab Soup & Cream of Crab Soup

Chicken Noodle I Cup

$5.00

Chicken Noodle I Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Noodle | Quart

$11.00

SANDWICHES

Baltimore Hot Chicken | Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh, Spicy BBQ, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles on a Brioche Bun Served with House Made Kettle Chips.

California Turkey Burger

$14.00

tomato, avacado, provolone, sprouts, red onion, special sauce, sweet potato fries

Classic Burger

$16.00

Custom Blend Burger, Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun. Hand Cut French Fries

Good Ol' Chicken Salad | Sandwich

$14.00

All white meat, fresh herbs, bibb lettuce, tomato, griddled sourdough |

Lauren's Deli

$15.00

House-Roasted Pulled Turkey Breast, Slaw, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese, Basil Mayo, Pumpernickel-Raisin Bread

Lobstah' Roll

$37.00

hot tail, knuckle, & claw meat, split-top roll, drawn butter

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Hummas, Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Romaine Lettuce, Greek Dressing served in a wrap

Mediterranean Wrap Chicken

$16.00

Roasted Chicken, Hummas, Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Romaine Lettuce, Greek Dressing served in a wrap

Reuben

$14.00

house cured corned beef, braised sauerkraut, swiss, 1k island, country rye

Seafood Club

$24.00

Our famous jumbo lump crabcake & shrimp salad, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Duke’s mayo, choice of bread

Shrimp Salad | Sandwich

$16.00

Dellis family recipe, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread

The Pitbull

$16.00Out of stock

pit beef, smoked cheese kielbasa, tiger sauce, golden-Q, onions, brioche bun

Yellowfin Tuna Powerhouse

$18.00

sprouts, cucumber, scallion,avocado, spicy mayo, maple-soy aioli, flour wrap

AWARD WINNING CRABCAKES

A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump Crab

SINGLE (5.5 OZ) PLATTER

$32.00

A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw

DOUBLE PLATTER

$59.00

A Dellis family recipe that has remained unchanged for four generations using only the finest Jumbo Lump. Our Crab Cake Platters are served with lemon aioli, bistro fries & coleslaw

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Brioche Bun, Served with Cocktail Sauce, House Kettle Chips & Pickle

DELLIS FAMILY FAVORITES

Corporate Executive Chef Josh Vecchiolla

Chicken Francaise

$25.00

Chicken Breast, Lemon-Butter & White Wine Pan Sauce, Bucatini, Parsley.

Rockfish Nicholas

$37.00

pan-seared, jumbo lump crab, jasmine rice, lemon beurre blanc, crispy leeks

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Broiled Salmon, Lemon Butter, Broccolini & Mash Potatoes

MICHAEL'S CHOP HOUSE

NY STRIP 12 OZ.

$51.00

FILET MIGNON 7 OZ.

$56.00

All of our steaks by Creekstone Farms are graded USDA Prime. They are seasoned with our Secret Blend Served with Dressed Greens & Herb Roasted Potatoes

FILET ST. MICHAELS

$60.00

Creekstone Farms are Graded USDA Prime 7 OZ. | Seasoned with our Secret Blend and Served with Dressed Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Potatoes

BONE-IN RIBEYE 22 OZ.

$66.00

Bavette Steak Served with dressed greens & Herb Roasted Potatoes

BAVETTE 7 OZ.

$27.00

Full rack, house seasoned and slow roasted, coleslaw, fries

STEAK & CAKE

$78.00

Half rack of bbq baby back ribs & single crab cake, coleslaw, fries

CAULIFLOWER STEAK | V

$25.00

Romesco, Salsa Verde, Blistered Tomatoes, Garlic Confit, Mashed Potatoes.

MARKET CATCH

Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Prepared pan-seared, grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two classic sides

Icelandic Cod

$21.00Out of stock

Prepared pan-seared, grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two classic sides

Rockfish

$28.00

Prepared pan-seared, grilled or blackened. Served with choice of two classic sides

PIZZA

Three Cheese Please

$13.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, White Cheddar, Pecorino-Romano

Pepperoni Classic

$14.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

PLATTERS

Shrimp Salad Platter

$17.00

Coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, deviled eggs

Shrimp & Chicken Salad Duo

$18.00

Coleslaw, tomato, lettuce, deviled Egg

Hot Turkey

$15.00

House-Roasted Turkey, Classic Gravy, White Bread, Cranberry Marmalade, Mashed Potatoes

RAW BAR & STEAMER

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Green Onion, Soy Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Alfalfa Sprouts, Fried Tortillas

Steamed Shrimp | 1/2#

$16.00

U-15 Gulf Shrimp, Onions, Shrimp Spice, Cocktail & Lemon

Steamed Shrimp| 1#

$29.00

U-15 Gulf Shrimp, Onions, Shrimp Spice, Cocktail & Lemon

Moules Frites

$14.00Out of stock

P.E.I Mussels, Beer Broth, Malt Vinegar, Bistro Fries, Lemon Aioli, Parsley.

HOOK & HARBOR

Crab Imperial

$36.00

Our famous jumbo lump crab, creamy imperial topping served with sauteed spinach

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

U-15 Gulf Shrimp, Jalapeño Bacon, Anson Mills Grits, Grilled Corn & Green Tomato Succotash | gf

Stuffed Shrimp

$37.00

U-10 Gulf shrimp stuffed with crab imperial served with sauteed spinach

KID'S MENU

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender served with House Kettle Chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Classic Grilled Cheese on White Toast, Served with House Kettle Chips

Kid's Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti served with Classic Marinara Sauce

CLASSIC SIDES

Homemade Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

House Kettle Chips

$2.00

Bistro French Fries

$5.00

Anson Mill Grits

$9.00

Corn Succotash

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

SWEETS

Cheesecake | Berry Compote

$8.00

Smith Island Cake

$9.00

Brookie Bar

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

COCKTAIL KITS

Watermelon Crush Kit | Serves Four

$30.00Out of stock
Michael's Old Fashion | Serves Four

Michael's Old Fashion | Serves Four

$29.00Out of stock

Michaels secret recipe! 4 cocktails

Strawberry Basil Gin Fizz | Serves Four

Strawberry Basil Gin Fizz | Serves Four

$28.00Out of stock

Strawberry & Basil Gin Fizz 3-4 Cocktails, Shake Well & Serve over Ice. Please Note This Cocktail | Contains Raw Egg

Brand New Cadillac Margarita | Serves Four

$35.00Out of stock

Dobel Diamante Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Simple Syrup Kit Includes: 4 Cocktails 2 Limes small container of black salt Instructions

Orange Crush Kit | Serves Four

$28.00Out of stock

Three Olive Orange Vodka, Fresh Squeezed OJ, Triple Sec, Club Soda Kit Includes: 4 Cocktails 1 Bottle of Club Soda Instructions

Grapefruit Crush Kit | Serves Four

$28.00Out of stock

Three Olive Grapefruit Vodka, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit, Elderflower Liqueur, Club Soda Kit Includes: 4 Cocktails 1 Bottle of Club Soda Instructions

Seasonal White Sangria | 32 oz

$22.00Out of stock

White Wine, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec & Seasonal Fruit

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

35 YEARS OF AWARD-WINNING QUALITY FOOD, SERVICE AND ATMOSPHERE!

Website

Location

2119 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093

Directions

Gallery
Michael's Cafe image
Michael's Cafe image
Michael's Cafe image
Michael's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Il Basilico Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
49 West Aylesbury Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Aylesbury Road Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Hightopps Backstage Grille - 2306 York Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2306 York Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
An Poitin Stil
orange starNo Reviews
2323 York Road Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Nick's Grandstand Grill - Full Build
orange starNo Reviews
2200 York Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Timonium

Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Ryleigh's Oyster
orange star4.2 • 1,010
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wits End Saloon
orange star4.7 • 249
9603 Deereco Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Timonium
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston