Michael's Casual Dining - Athens
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Michael’s Casual Dining is an eatery where Tennessee locals and visitors alike can relax and enjoy some good ol’ comfort food and finger-lickin’ BBQ favorites. Cooked with fresh ingredients and a lot of love, our dishes are full of flavor and bound to satisfy everyone in the family. Drafted and bottled beer, private rooms, members club, catering -- that’s four more reasons why you’ll love our place. Need two more? Everything is homemade and made to order! Whether folks are stopping by for lunch or dinner, everyone can expect friendly and welcoming service from us.
Location
925 Congress Pkwy N, Athens, TN 37303
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sol Azteca Mexican Grill - 4263 US 411, Suite 3
4.4 • 580
4263 US 411, Suite 3 Madisonville, TN 37354
View restaurant