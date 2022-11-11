A map showing the location of Michael's Casual Dining - EtowahView gallery

Michael's Casual Dining - Etowah

No reviews yet

862 U.S. 411

Etowah, TN 37331

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids tenders
Michael's Boneless Wings
Yardbird Sandwich

Appetizers

Bacon and Cheddar tatter backs

$10.49

Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown. Served with our house-made horseradish dip

Fried pickles

$10.99

Stuffed with our pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce

Loaded Cheddar Fries

$8.99

Smothered with creamy cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch

Michael's Boneless Wings

$11.99

Soon to be famous! Fresh boneless wings, fried and dipped in your favorite sauce: mild, hot, lemon pepper, teriyaki or BBQ

Smokehouse Nachos

$11.99

Fresh, hot tortilla chips covered with pulled pork, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and fresh garden goodies

Southwest Eggroll

$10.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, corn, jack cheese, jalapeño, black beans, spinach and red pepper. Served with our own homemade ranch dressing

Fried mushrooms

$10.99

Haugbacks

$12.49

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Chef's Rice

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Crinkle Fries

$2.99

Fried Tater Wedges

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Veg Medley

$2.99

BBQ Specialty

Pulled Pork Platter

$12.99

Fresh Boston butt dry-rubbed with our special blend of seasonings, smoked up to 26 hours, pulled by hand and brought to you with our house-made BBQ sauce

Brisket Platter

$16.99

Dry-rubbed brisket smoked up to 23 hours and brought to you sliced with our house-made BBQ sauce

Trio Platter

$19.99

Try all the choices at once! A platter including three ribs, sliced beef brisket and pulled pork

BBQ Ribs Half Rack

$17.49

Truly worth all the mess! We start with meaty pork ribs, rub them with our special seasoning, slow-smoke them and bring them to dry-rubbed, blackened or with BBQ sauce. You pick!

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$25.99

Truly worth all the mess! We start with meaty pork ribs, rub them with our special seasoning, slow-smoke them and bring them to dry-rubbed, blackened or with BBQ sauce. You pick!

Soups

Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup CUP

$2.99

Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese

Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup BOWL

$7.59

Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese

French Onion Soup CUP

$2.99

Caramelized onions and garlic in a hearty roasted beef stock topped with melted provolone cheese and house-made croutons

French Onion Soup BOWL

$7.59

Caramelized onions and garlic in a hearty roasted beef stock topped with melted provolone cheese and house-made croutons

A la Carte

Jumbo Spud

$3.49

Homemade Premium Sauces

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Steaks and Combo Classic

6oz Sirloin

$13.99

6 oz hand –cut certified Angus beef seasoned and grilled to your liking

Michael's 10oz Sirloin

$17.99

Hand-cut Certified Angus beef seasoned and grilled over an open flame. 10 oz.

Ribeye Steak

$18.99

The King of steak cuts, our 12 oz. ribeye is hand-cut and grilled to your liking

Steak and Shrimp

$17.99

Hand cut 6 oz fresh sirloin steak cooked to your liking served with hand breaded shrimp

Steak and Chicken

$16.99

Hand cut 6 oz fresh sirloin steak cooked to your liking served with our famous hand breaded fresh chicken tenders

Ribs and Chicken

$19.99

Hickory smoked ribs served with our famous hand breaded fresh chicken tenders

Black blue ribeye

$21.95Out of stock

Blackblueribeye

$21.95Out of stock

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

A tasty blend of tomatoes and mixed greens topped with bacon, ham, turkey, cheese and hard-boiled egg

Chicken Caesar (W/ Penne)

$10.99

Fresh cut romaine and Penne pasta tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with char-broiled chicken, croutons & grated Parmesan

Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened

Very Berry Salad

$9.99

Fresh field greens, strawberries, blueberries, diced tomatoes, onions and candied pecans topped with blue cheese

Fiesta salad

$12.99Out of stock

Cobb salad

$11.99Out of stock

Wedge salad

$11.99Out of stock

Comfort Foods

Meat Loaf

$11.49

House made with fresh Angus beef, oven baked served with mashed potato & green beans.

Beef Tips

$12.99

Served with mashed potato & green beans.

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99Out of stock

Hand cut fresh loin hand breaded & served with mashed potato & green beans.

BBQ Dinner Spud

$10.49

Pulled Pork piled high in a jumbo Spud covered with BBQ Sauce, cheese mix & bacon served with sour cream & butter. Served with baked beans

Beef Brisket Dinner Spud

$11.49

Smoked Beef Brisket piled high in a jumbo Spud covered with BBQ Sauce, cheese mix & bacon served with sour cream & butter. Served with baked beans

Catfish

$12.99

Served with French fries and cole slaw.

Chopped Steak

$11.99

Served with French fries and cole slaw

Chicken Stir Fry

$11.99

Stir fried chicken and vegetable. Served with rice

Yard Bird Dinner

$12.49

Served with French fries and cole slaw

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Topped with creamed gravy, served with mashed potato & green beans.

Chicken & Pasta

Michael's Famous Tenders

$12.99

Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item

Coconut-Crusted Tenders

$14.99

Fresh, never frozen, chicken tenders hand-dipped in a flaky coconut batter, fried and served with a side of our piña colada dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side

Western Chicken

$13.99

Chargrilled chicken breast basted with our own BBQ sauce topped with bacon, melted cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with choice of one side item

Chicken Fettuccine

$14.99

Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken with fettuccine noodles in our rich and creamy Parmesan sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Our fresh chicken tenders coated with Parmesan cheese and crunchy panko bread crumbs and fried to a golden brown. Served over penne topped with marinara and melted cheese

Tomato Basil Chicken

$13.99

Angel hair noodles tossed in a fresh blend of basil and roma tomatoes topped with juicy grilled chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.99

Fresh chicken breast char-broiled and basted with teriyaki sauce topped with pineapple, served with rice and steamed broccoli

Chicken faita spud

$8.99

Michael's Grilled Tenders

$12.99

From the Water

Coconut-Crusted Shrimp

$15.99

Large shrimp dipped in coconut batter, fried and served with our signature piña colada sauce

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

A fresh wild-caught salmon filet house-seasoned and grilled

Shrimp Fettucine

$15.99

Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Large gulf shrimp prepared your choice of hand-breaded and fried, blackened and grilled or lemon pepper and grilled

Tasty Tilapia

$13.99

Tilapia lightly breaded and fried or grilled with lemon pepper or blackening spices

Barramundi

$17.99Out of stock

Barramundi

$17.99Out of stock

Burgers and Sandwiches

Cowboy Burger

$10.99

Fresh, Certified Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, tobacco onions and our house-made BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.

Classic Hamburger

$9.99

A Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with French Fries.

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

Your choice of corned beef or turkey grilled and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing all between thick-sliced rye bread. Served with French Fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Our house-smoked pulled pork piled on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce on the side. Served with French Fries.

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$10.99

Our house-smoked beef brisket sliced and piled on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce on the side. Served with French Fries.

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Layers of smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American cheese on grilled Texas Toast for a classic sandwich. Served with French Fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Shaved ribeye with grilled peppers and onions smothered in provolone cheese and served on a hoagie roll . Served with French Fries.

Texan Brisket

$10.99

Our house smoked Beef Brisket sliced and topped with sautéed onions ,jalapeno & provolone cheese piled on a hoagie roll served with BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.

Yardbird Sandwich

$10.49

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with French Fries.

Family Pack

Family Pack

$39.95Out of stock

Feeds 6-8 PPL. Includes Pulled BBQ, Baked Beans, Creamy Cole Slaw, Buns, House made BBQ Sauce.

Kids Menu

Corny Barker

$3.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.15

P.B. & Honey

$3.15

Kids mac

$3.75

Kids noodles

$3.95

Popcorn Shrimp

$3.95

Kids burger

$3.25

Kids chop

$4.35

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$4.95

Kids Ribs

$5.95

Kids tenders

$4.45

Kid Ice Cream

$0.99

Comfort Cassic

Chicken Casserole

$12.00Out of stock

Pot Roast

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

Carrat Cake

$6.99

Ice cream 🍦

$2.49

Oreos Cheese cake

$5.95

Plain Cheese Cake

$5.95

Red velvet cake

$6.99

Reece

$5.95

Sugar Free Cheese Cake

$5.95

Promo

Calabash Shrimp

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp Creole

$14.95Out of stock

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.95Out of stock

Shrimp stir-fry

$12.95Out of stock

NA Bev

Coca Cola

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Dr. Pepper

$2.89

Fruit Punch

$2.89

Mello Yellow

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Un-Sweet tea

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Decaf Coffee

$2.89

Hot Coco

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.89

Milk

$2.95

Gallon Tea - Sweet

$7.99

Gallon Tea Un-Sweet

$7.99

Kids Coca Cola

$0.99

KIds Diet Coke

$0.99

Kids Dr. pepper

$0.99

Kids Fruit Punch

$0.99

Kids Iced Tea

$0.99

Kids Lemonade

$0.99

Kids Mello Yello

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

Kids un sweet tea

$0.99

Kid Milk

$0.99

Water

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

862 U.S. 411, Etowah, TN 37331

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

