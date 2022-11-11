Michael's Casual Dining - Etowah
862 U.S. 411
Etowah, TN 37331
Appetizers
Bacon and Cheddar tatter backs
Fried Mushrooms
Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown. Served with our house-made horseradish dip
Fried pickles
Stuffed with our pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce
Loaded Cheddar Fries
Smothered with creamy cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch
Michael's Boneless Wings
Soon to be famous! Fresh boneless wings, fried and dipped in your favorite sauce: mild, hot, lemon pepper, teriyaki or BBQ
Smokehouse Nachos
Fresh, hot tortilla chips covered with pulled pork, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and fresh garden goodies
Southwest Eggroll
A crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, corn, jack cheese, jalapeño, black beans, spinach and red pepper. Served with our own homemade ranch dressing
Sides
BBQ Specialty
Pulled Pork Platter
Fresh Boston butt dry-rubbed with our special blend of seasonings, smoked up to 26 hours, pulled by hand and brought to you with our house-made BBQ sauce
Brisket Platter
Dry-rubbed brisket smoked up to 23 hours and brought to you sliced with our house-made BBQ sauce
Trio Platter
Try all the choices at once! A platter including three ribs, sliced beef brisket and pulled pork
BBQ Ribs Half Rack
Truly worth all the mess! We start with meaty pork ribs, rub them with our special seasoning, slow-smoke them and bring them to dry-rubbed, blackened or with BBQ sauce. You pick!
BBQ Ribs Full Rack
Truly worth all the mess! We start with meaty pork ribs, rub them with our special seasoning, slow-smoke them and bring them to dry-rubbed, blackened or with BBQ sauce. You pick!
Soups
Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup CUP
Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup BOWL
Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
French Onion Soup CUP
Caramelized onions and garlic in a hearty roasted beef stock topped with melted provolone cheese and house-made croutons
French Onion Soup BOWL
Caramelized onions and garlic in a hearty roasted beef stock topped with melted provolone cheese and house-made croutons
A la Carte
Michael's Famous Loaded Potato Soup CUP
Made fresh daily and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
French Onion Soup CUP
Caramelized onions and garlic in a hearty roasted beef stock topped with melted provolone cheese and house-made croutons
Jumbo Spud
Homemade Premium Sauces
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Steaks and Combo Classic
6oz Sirloin
6 oz hand –cut certified Angus beef seasoned and grilled to your liking
Michael's 10oz Sirloin
Hand-cut Certified Angus beef seasoned and grilled over an open flame. 10 oz.
Ribeye Steak
The King of steak cuts, our 12 oz. ribeye is hand-cut and grilled to your liking
Steak and Shrimp
Hand cut 6 oz fresh sirloin steak cooked to your liking served with hand breaded shrimp
Steak and Chicken
Hand cut 6 oz fresh sirloin steak cooked to your liking served with our famous hand breaded fresh chicken tenders
Ribs and Chicken
Hickory smoked ribs served with our famous hand breaded fresh chicken tenders
Black blue ribeye
Salads
Chef Salad
A tasty blend of tomatoes and mixed greens topped with bacon, ham, turkey, cheese and hard-boiled egg
Chicken Caesar (W/ Penne)
Fresh cut romaine and Penne pasta tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing topped with char-broiled chicken, croutons & grated Parmesan
Chicken Tender Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with a delicious array of fresh garden greens. Need some extra flavor? Get your chicken seasoned with lemon pepper or blackened
Very Berry Salad
Fresh field greens, strawberries, blueberries, diced tomatoes, onions and candied pecans topped with blue cheese
Comfort Foods
Meat Loaf
House made with fresh Angus beef, oven baked served with mashed potato & green beans.
Beef Tips
Served with mashed potato & green beans.
Pork Tenderloin
Hand cut fresh loin hand breaded & served with mashed potato & green beans.
BBQ Dinner Spud
Pulled Pork piled high in a jumbo Spud covered with BBQ Sauce, cheese mix & bacon served with sour cream & butter. Served with baked beans
Beef Brisket Dinner Spud
Smoked Beef Brisket piled high in a jumbo Spud covered with BBQ Sauce, cheese mix & bacon served with sour cream & butter. Served with baked beans
Catfish
Served with French fries and cole slaw.
Chopped Steak
Served with French fries and cole slaw
Chicken Stir Fry
Stir fried chicken and vegetable. Served with rice
Yard Bird Dinner
Served with French fries and cole slaw
Country Fried Steak
Topped with creamed gravy, served with mashed potato & green beans.
Chicken & Pasta
Michael's Famous Tenders
Fresh chicken tenders lightly dusted, fried to golden and served with your choice of one side item
Coconut-Crusted Tenders
Fresh, never frozen, chicken tenders hand-dipped in a flaky coconut batter, fried and served with a side of our piña colada dipping sauce. Served with your choice of side
Western Chicken
Chargrilled chicken breast basted with our own BBQ sauce topped with bacon, melted cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with choice of one side item
Chicken Fettuccine
Your choice of fried, grilled or blackened chicken with fettuccine noodles in our rich and creamy Parmesan sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Our fresh chicken tenders coated with Parmesan cheese and crunchy panko bread crumbs and fried to a golden brown. Served over penne topped with marinara and melted cheese
Tomato Basil Chicken
Angel hair noodles tossed in a fresh blend of basil and roma tomatoes topped with juicy grilled chicken
Chicken Teriyaki
Fresh chicken breast char-broiled and basted with teriyaki sauce topped with pineapple, served with rice and steamed broccoli
Michael's Grilled Tenders
From the Water
Coconut-Crusted Shrimp
Large shrimp dipped in coconut batter, fried and served with our signature piña colada sauce
Grilled Salmon
A fresh wild-caught salmon filet house-seasoned and grilled
Shrimp Fettucine
Shrimp Platter
Large gulf shrimp prepared your choice of hand-breaded and fried, blackened and grilled or lemon pepper and grilled
Tasty Tilapia
Tilapia lightly breaded and fried or grilled with lemon pepper or blackening spices
Burgers and Sandwiches
Cowboy Burger
Fresh, Certified Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted cheese, tobacco onions and our house-made BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.
Classic Hamburger
A Fresh Certified Angus Beef burger grilled and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with French Fries.
Reuben Sandwich
Your choice of corned beef or turkey grilled and topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing all between thick-sliced rye bread. Served with French Fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house-smoked pulled pork piled on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce on the side. Served with French Fries.
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Our house-smoked beef brisket sliced and piled on a Kaiser bun with BBQ sauce on the side. Served with French Fries.
Club Sandwich
Layers of smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss and American cheese on grilled Texas Toast for a classic sandwich. Served with French Fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved ribeye with grilled peppers and onions smothered in provolone cheese and served on a hoagie roll . Served with French Fries.
Texan Brisket
Our house smoked Beef Brisket sliced and topped with sautéed onions ,jalapeno & provolone cheese piled on a hoagie roll served with BBQ sauce. Served with French Fries.
Yardbird Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with French Fries.
Family Pack
Kids Menu
Comfort Cassic
Dessert
Promo
NA Bev
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch
Mello Yellow
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Un-Sweet tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Coco
Hot Tea
Milk
Gallon Tea - Sweet
Gallon Tea Un-Sweet
Kids Coca Cola
KIds Diet Coke
Kids Dr. pepper
Kids Fruit Punch
Kids Iced Tea
Kids Lemonade
Kids Mello Yello
Kids Sprite
Kids un sweet tea
Kid Milk
Water
Christmas
Holiday Bulk
Extra Pie
Bread
