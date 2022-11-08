Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Michael's Downtown

2,301 Reviews

$$

210 E 3rd Street Ste C

Long Beach, CA 90802

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
A Long Beach favorite since 2013, Michael's Downtown transforms the freshest locally sourced ingredients into crave-worthy Italian food for our guests to enjoy. Our menu ranges from hand-made pasta and wood-fired pizza to wholesome salads and grain bowls. It's the quality of our food, combined with the variety in our menu and our warm and casual atmosphere, that has made Michael's Downtown the go-to spot for fresh and healthy Italian food.

210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach, CA 90802

