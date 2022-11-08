Pizza
Italian
Michael's Downtown
2,301 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
A Long Beach favorite since 2013, Michael's Downtown transforms the freshest locally sourced ingredients into crave-worthy Italian food for our guests to enjoy. Our menu ranges from hand-made pasta and wood-fired pizza to wholesome salads and grain bowls. It's the quality of our food, combined with the variety in our menu and our warm and casual atmosphere, that has made Michael's Downtown the go-to spot for fresh and healthy Italian food.
210 E 3rd Street Ste C, Long Beach, CA 90802
