Michael's Genuine Food & Drink
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Call with questions - (216) 230-8022 Takeout & Curbside ONLY!
Location
3427 Tuttle Road, Cleveland, OH 44122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries - Shaker Heights
No Reviews
3441 Tuttle Road Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurant