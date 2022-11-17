Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

review star

No reviews yet

3427 Tuttle Road

Cleveland, OH 44122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Mushroom Pizza

SNACKS

Thick Cut Potato Chips

Thick Cut Potato Chips

$8.00

pan fried onion dip

Hummus & Wood-Fired Laffa

Hummus & Wood-Fired Laffa

$9.00

pickled red onion, evoo, served with wood fired laffa

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$8.00

marinated olives

APPETIZERS

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

parmesan, pickled red onion, capers, crunchy breadcrumbs

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$16.00

sheep feta, walnut vinaigrette, heirloom beets, upland cress

Wood-Fired Focaccia

Wood-Fired Focaccia

$8.00

Delicious house made Focaccia bread served with our own herb butter.

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$16.00

wild mushrooms, brie, honeycomb, focaccia

Brussels and Burrata

Brussels and Burrata

$14.00

Brussels, pears, torn herbs, parmesan

Blueberry Salmon with stilton

$28.00Out of stock

PIZZA & PASTA

Wood fired rice and beans. Mushrooms, Heirloom carrots, brussel chips, duxelle aioli.
Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$24.00

mushroom crema, fontina, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onion

Kale Pizza

Kale Pizza

$20.00

fontina, caramelized onion, chile flake

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

spicy Italian pepperoni, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, honey

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$20.00

tomato sauce, shaved garlic, basil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

red sauce, mozz, chili flake, parmesan

Housemade Strozzapreti

Housemade Strozzapreti

$18.00

pepitas-arugula pesto, charred lemon, stracciatella

Housemade Bucatini

Housemade Bucatini

$24.00

lamb sugo, garlic, crispy onions, grana padano

Housemade Casarecce

Housemade Casarecce

$35.00

Housemade casarecce pasta, shrimp, mussels, spicy tomato cream sauce with crispy prosciutto .

MAINS

Pan-Roasted Half Chicken

Pan-Roasted Half Chicken

$38.00

plumped currants, toasted pine nuts, wild mushrooms, pan jus

Burger

Burger

$25.00

8oz burger, cheddar, bacon, tomato,served with a side of fries & mayo

SIDES

Wood Fired Asparagus

Wood Fired Asparagus

$13.00

whole grain mustard aioli

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$14.00

zested lime salt

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$8.00
Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

crispy whole miniature potatoes, grana padano, fine herbs

Wood Roasted Broccoli

Wood Roasted Broccoli

$13.00

wood roasted broccoli, provencal vinaigrette

Wood Roasted Acorn Squash

Wood Roasted Acorn Squash

$13.00

fried sage, salsa verde, pepitas

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate cake, espresso ganache, whipped cream

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

Banana Foster Bread Pudding

$12.00

Bread pudding, caramelized bananas, fosters sauce

Baileys Cheescake

Baileys Cheescake

$12.00

Chocolate graham cracker crust, baileys cheesecake.

TAKEOUT BEVERAGE

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Call with questions - (216) 230-8022 Takeout & Curbside ONLY!

Website

Location

3427 Tuttle Road, Cleveland, OH 44122

Directions

Gallery
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink image
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink image
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink image
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink image

Similar restaurants in your area

Domo Yakitori & Sushi
orange star3.0 • 23
3441 Tuttle rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
HathCaff Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
19600 N Park Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries - Shaker Heights
orange starNo Reviews
3441 Tuttle Road Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - JCU
orange starNo Reviews
Administration Building University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Slyman's Tavern - Orange
orange star4.2 • 2,662
4009 Orange Pl Orange, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
BOMBA Tacos & Rum - Beachwood
orange star4.3 • 2,092
2101 Richmond Road Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Cilantro Taqueria Van Aken
orange star4.3 • 2,069
20090 Van Aken Blvd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Off the Cut
orange star4.6 • 660
3355 Richmond Rd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
orange star4.3 • 327
28601 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Brassica - Shaker Heights
orange star4.5 • 220
20301 Meade Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Wickliffe
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston