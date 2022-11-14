Michaels Grill Michaels Grill Tampa

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Michaels Grill Tampa

No reviews yet

11720 North Dale Mabry

Tampa, FL 33618

APPETIZERS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crunchy Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, parmesan and herb croutons

Chef Michael's She Crab Bisque

$10.00+

Award winning creamy crab soup with a dash of Cognac

Chef's Eggrolls

$12.00

Prepared daily, ask your server for today's selection

Conch Fritters

$15.00

Chef Michael's recipe from his Miami days made with fresh conch zesty island dipping sauce

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Sweet chili sauce and key lime dill remoulade

Island Shrimp

$19.00

Key lime remoulade & Napa slaw

Crispy Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Served with a horseradish cream

Fish Spread

$12.00

House made tortilla chips

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Jeff's Fried Brie

$15.00

Strawberry habanero sauce

House Guacamole

$12.00

Wild Florida Gulf shrimp, Tequila lime sauce & fresh mango salsa

Michael's Crab Cakes

$26.00

voted #1 pan seared to perfection served with house tartar

Michael's House Salad

$10.00

Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Wasabi Crusted Tuna

$24.00

Lightly crusted and pan seared, soy ginger sauce

Bubble Bread

$10.00

Solo Crab Cake

$11.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Island Chilled Shrimp

$19.00

Meal

$27.00

Tapenade and Goat Cheese

$12.00

LUNCH

Cheese Burger in Paradise

$19.00

Bacon, cheddar, arugula, zesty aoli, tomato jam

Chicken Avocado Salad

Chicken Avocado Salad

$20.00

Mixed artisan lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese topped with blacked chicken and house ranch dressing

Chicken Cordon Bleu Baguette

$16.00

chicken, ham, Gorgonzola, Swiss, sauted onions, Dijon cream and Artisan lettuce on a warm crusty baguette

Chicken Julie

$18.00

Marinated all natural chicken topped with our famous fried brie & pear chutney, warm bun and honey mustard for dipping

City Slicker Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon,Gorgonzola, tomatoes and avocado with our house vinaigrette

Create Your Own Burger

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar, arugula, zesty aoli, tomato jam

Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower

$18.00

House roast beef served on French bread, Au Ju and horseradish for dipping

Fresh Baked Quiche of the day

$17.00

Served with fresh fruit

Fresh Catch Tacos

$24.00

Fresh Wild blackened Mahi, avocado slaw, tomatoes, mixed cheese & zesty Island sauce on a warm soft taco

Grilled Chicken house salad

$18.00

Arugula salad with shaved radish, cranberries,feta, fresh marinated hearts of palm and a mustard vinaigrette, topped with grilled all natural chicken

Grouper Sandwich ( Chef Michael's Favorite

$25.00

Fresh Florida Gulf Grouper, battered and fried, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, toasted bun and seasoned fries & house tarter

Gulf Shrimp pesto Pasta

$24.00

Linguini with a white wine pesto cream sauce, wild Gulf shrimp, shaved parmesan

House Club Sandwich

$17.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

ham, turkey, Swiss cheese on brioche bread, battered dipped and browned

Roast Beef Wrap

$18.00

house roast beef, tomato, cheddar, crispy onions, Dijon

Salmon Strawberry Fields Salad

$28.00

Norwegian Salmon, artisan greens, tomatoes, pineapple, caramelized onions, apples, almonds with a strawberry vinaigrette

Special Salad

$29.00

Chicken Wrap

$17.00

The Miami Ruben

$18.00

A tasty version of a ruben with corn beef, Swiss and provolone, thousand island, crunchy slaw on grilled rye

The Mikey

$17.00

Grilled all natural chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, provolone and pesto on a warm bun

L Chicken Mushroom Pasta

$20.00

Turkey, sauted onions, tomatoes, bacon, spinach, goat cheese

Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$17.00

Chef's fluffy quinoa, mounds of seasonal veggies topped with avocado, trickled with a lemony vinaigrette

House Salad Large

$13.00

Caesar Salad Large

$11.00

Bowl Soup

$12.00

Fish And Chips

$20.00

Sp Sandwich

$17.00

DINNER

Bolognese

$24.00

Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of ricotta parmesan

Jack Daniels Filet

$47.00

6oz sizzling perfection topped with a Gorgonzola fondue, crumbled bacon, Jack Daniels sauce – garlic mash & vegetables –

Veal Chop

$69.00

Peach bacon jam, French Bordelaise, garlic mashed potatoes and -seasonal vegetables-

Special Filet

$55.00

Gulf Shrimp Pesto Pasta

$34.00

linguine with a white wine pesto cream sauce and wild Gulf shrimp parmesan

Honey Bourbon Salmon

$34.00

Honey and Bourbon glazed Norwegian Salmon over a roasted corn & spinach risotto, finished with a key lime dill remoulade

Chicken Mushroom Pasta

$26.00

Pork Diane

$27.00

Grilled tenderloin, sliced and finished with Chef's creamy Dijon sauce with a touch of Brandy, with mash & vegetables

Norwegian Salmon

$34.00

Grouper

$45.00

Steak Au Poivre

$47.00

Chef Michael's peppercorn crusted 6oz filet mignon with a Cognac flamb ` and zesty French cream sauce – garlic mashed potatoes & vegetables –

Tuscany Chicken

$27.00

grilled all natural chicken, Tequila lime butter & fresh mango salsa – Chef's rice & vegetables –

Wasabi Crusted Tuna

$52.00

Lightly crusted and pan seared, beautiful fresh tuna daily, soy ginger sauce Chef's rice & vegetables

Coq Au Vin

$27.00

Special Fish

$39.00

Ribeye

$49.00

Pork Osso Bucco

$35.00

Lamb Chop

$55.00

Scallops

$39.00

Corn Beef And Cabbage

$27.00

BRUNCH

Brioche French Toast with Berries and Cream

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Country Breakfast

$16.00

Chef's Omelet of the Day

$17.00

Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Crab Cake Bendisct

$30.00

Egg

$2.00

Breakfast Tacos

$16.00

Breakfast Quinoa

$16.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Special Dessert

$13.00

Sticky Toffee

$12.00

Vanilla Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie

$13.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

SIDES

Chicken

$8.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Grouper

$18.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Salmon

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.00

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Garlic Mash

$4.00

Vegetables

$4.00

Spinach Corn Rissoto

$6.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Food & Service at It's Finest Est. 2000 Michael's Grill is a neighborhood hidden Carrollwood gem, with amazing food and incredible service. The charming atmosphere, terra cotta floors and food prepared by chef's is just the beginning of your special dining experience. Serving lunch and dinner, offering dine in, curbside pick & delivery.

11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

