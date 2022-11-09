A map showing the location of Michael's Lounge 331 Singer AvenueView gallery

Michael's Lounge 331 Singer Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

331 Singer Avenue

McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DRAFT BEER

BUD LIGHT

$2.80

BUDWEISER

$2.80

COORS LT DFT

$2.80

MILLER LT DFT

$2.80

PBR

$2.80

YUENGLING

$2.80

YUENGLING DFT

$2.80

BOTTLED BEER

ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.21

BUD

$3.27

BUD LIGHT

$3.27

BUD LT 16OZ ALUM

$3.74

COORS LT

$3.27

COORS ORIGINAL

$3.27

CORONA EXTRA

$3.74

CORONA LIGHT

$3.74

GUINESS

$3.74

HEINEKEN

$3.74

HEINEKEN LIGHT

$3.74

IC LIGHT

$3.27

IRON CITY

$3.27

LABATT

$3.27

MICHELOB AMBER BOC

$3.27

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.27

Miller High Life

$3.27

Miller Lite

$3.27

ROLLING ROCK

$3.27

TWISTED TEA

$3.74

WHITE CLAW

$4.67

YUENGLING

$3.27

2X

$4.21

Reds

$3.74

Stella

$4.21

Coors Aluminum

$3.74

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$3.74

ABSOLUT

$3.74

GREY GOOSE

$3.74

PINNACLE

$3.74

STOLI

$3.74

TITO'S

$3.74

SVEDKA

$3.74

SMIRNOFF

$3.74

THREE OLIVES

$3.74

SWEET CAROLINA

$3.74

BANKER'S CLUB

$3.74

JACQUIN'S

$3.74

PINK WHITNEY

$3.74

WHISKEY

SEAGRAMS 7

$3.74

AMERICAN HONEY

$3.74

BIRD DG PEACH

$3.74

BLACK VELVET

$3.74

CROWN APPLE

$3.74

CROWN PEACH

$3.74

CROWN ROYAL

$3.74

CROWN VANILLA

$3.74

FIREBALL

$3.74

JACK DANIELS

$3.74

JACK FIRE

$3.74

JAMESON

$3.74

JIM BEAM

$3.74

OLD GRANDAD

$3.74

RED STAG BLK CHERR

$3.74

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$3.74

TULLAMORE DEW

$3.74

YUKON

$3.74

Hennessy

$7.01

RUM

WELL RUM

$3.74

BACARDI

$3.74

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$3.74

MALIBU

$3.74

CASTILLO

$3.74

GIN

WELL GIN

$3.74

BOMBAY

$3.74

TANQUERY

$3.74

LONDON TOWER

$3.74

BEEFEATER'S

$3.74

SLOW

$3.74

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$3.74

1800

$3.74

DON JULIO

$6.54

ESPOLON

$3.74

JOSE CUERVO

$3.74

PATRON

$6.54

CORDIALS & MIXED DRINKS

GOLDSCHLAGER

$3.74

JAGERMEISTER

$3.74

SCHNAPPS

$3.74

CHARDONNAY

$3.74

MERLOT

$3.74

ZINFANDEL

$3.74

MOSCATO

$3.74

CABERNET

$3.74

SLUSHIE

$7.48

BOMB

$3.74

RUMCHATTA

$3.62

LONG ISLAND

$7.48

LONG ISLAND TOP SHELF

$9.30

BLOODY MARY

$6.51

CAR BOMB

$6.51

WHITE RUSSIAN

$6.51

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$3.74

GREEN TEA

$3.74

Snacks

Snack Bag

$1.87

Now & Laters

Provolone Sticks

$8.00+

Quesadilla

$12.00+

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00+

French fries

$5.00+

G fries

$8.00+

Nachos

$5.00

“Da load up”

$12.00+

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$7.00+

Fried Salmon/Cod

$20.00+

Breaded Shrimp

$10.00+

Wings

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Chicken

$12.00+

Philly Steak

$12.00+

Philly Chicken

$12.00+

Salmon

$20.00+

Cod

$20.00+

Hamburger

$10.00+

Wraps

$15.00+

Salads

Plain House

$12.00+

Caeser

$7.00+

Breakfast

Standard Breakfast

$12.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 Singer Avenue, McKees Rocks, PA 15136

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SHAY AND BAEEE - 824 Chartiers Ave
orange starNo Reviews
824 Chartiers Ave Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
It's a Pizza Cake Cafe - 112 Chartiers Ave
orange starNo Reviews
112 Chartiers Ave Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
orange star3.8 • 80
1817 McKees Rocks Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Jabby Joe's
orange starNo Reviews
1562 ISLAND AVE MCKEES ROCKS, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Revival on Lincoln - Pittsburgh, PA
orange starNo Reviews
366 Lincoln Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Maxwell's Pizza - Bellevue, PA
orange star4.5 • 240
600 Lincoln Ave Bellevue, PA 15202
View restaurantnext
Map
More near McKees Rocks
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston