Michaels Market and Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

221 West Broadway Avenue

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak with Bistro Mac & Cheese
Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
Blackened Salmon Salad

Appetizers

Bleu Cheese Dip & Chips

$10.99

Our homemade chips drizzled with our warm bleu cheese sauce, bleu cheese crumbles and a side of more creamy sauce tipped with Sriracha sauce.

3 Dips & Chips

$11.99

Our homemade buffalo cheese dip, artichoke jalapeno dip and fresh salsa served with tri-color chips.

Artichoke Jalapeno Dip with Toasted Focaccia

$12.99

Our house artichoke jalapeno dip with toasted focaccia bread

Baja Quesadilla

$12.99

Spicy, shredded chicken tossed with black bean salsa, sharp cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with cilantro sour cream and salsa.

Street Tacos

$15.99

Corn tortillas stuffed with the meat of your choice, topped with shredded cilantro slaw and homemade sauce. Mojo Pork; Cilantro Slaw & Sweet chili sauce. Sweet Curry Shrimp; Mango cilantro slaw & citrus cream sauce. Blackened Salmon; Cilantro Slaw & cilantro sour cream.

Kobe Sliders

$14.99

Three handmade Kobe beef sliders with Yancey's Bacon Gouda cheddar, tomatoes and our garlic aioli.

Saucey Wings

$13.99

Your choice of; Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or Bloody Mary. Finger lickin' wings served with baby carrots, celery and ranch.

Bucket of Balls

$12.99

Italian Meatballs tossed in marinara and served over creamy polenta with rustic bread.

Hummus & Veggies Board

$10.99

Red pepper hummus served with baby carrots, celery sticks, cucumber, olive tapenade and grilled pita wedges.

Charcuterie Board

$17.99Out of stock

Chef's choice of 2 meats, 3 cheeses, apple slices, fig jam, nuts and olives with crackers and grilled French bread slices.

Pasta, Steak & Seafood

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Fettuccine noodles with our homemade Alfredo Sauce.

Chicken Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Fettuccine noodles, sautéed chicken & broccoli tossed in our homemade Alfredo Sauce.

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$22.99

Fettuccine noodles, sautéed shrimp, basil, and sundried tomatoes all tossed in our homemade Alfredo sauce.

Steak with Bistro Mac & Cheese

$22.99

Our almost famous mac & cheese with a 6 oz. tri tip steak that has a hint of mesquite and is broiled to perfection. Served with garlic bread.

Steak & Shrimp

$25.99

6 oz. mesquite steak with 3 prawns, brown jasmine rice and grilled asparagus. Mikey's go to for a protein boost.

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

6 oz. salmon filet, seasoned, grilled and served over a bed of spinach tossed with a light vinaigrette. Accompanied with brown jasmine rice and asparagus.

Salads

Salads include dressing that are listed in each description.

Asian Salad

$15.99

Diced chicken, shredded cabbage, rice noodles, peanuts, green onion, and our ginger peanut dressing served over a bed of with fruit on the side.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.99

Crisp greens tossed with tomato, carrot, radish and our own cilantro line vinaigrette. Topped with Wild Atlantic Salmon, black bean corn salsa and avocado.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Crisp greens tossed with our homemade croutons, egg, our signature Caesar dressing and perfectly aged Italian parmesan cheese. Garnished with tomato.

Chicken Cashew Salad

$15.99

Diced chicken tossed with romaine, cabbage, mandarin oranges, green onion, green pepper, cashews and the perfect celery seed and honey dressing.

Chicken Oriental Salad

$15.99

Chicken tossed with romaine, green onion, tomato, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, rice noodles and our ever popular oriental dressing.

Entrée Caesar Salad

$12.99

Crisp greens tossed with our homemade croutons, egg, our signature Caesar dressing and perfectly aged Italian parmesan cheese. Garnished with tomato.

Hot Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Chicken Breast seasoned and cooked to perfection on our broiler. Served over a mix of greens, corn, rice noodles, green onion & ranch dressing.

Market Cobb Salad

$15.99

Our sage roasted turkey, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, green onion, black olives, crisp romaine, spring greens and our own honey mustard dressing.

Mediterranean Chef Salad with Hummus

$16.99

Spinach tossed with a lite Greek dressing and surrounded by baked chicken, Castelvetrano olives, fresh mozzarella, grape tomato, cucumber, carrot and roasted red pepper hummus. Served with grilled garlic pita instead of the breadsticks.

Queensland

$15.99

Chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, red onion, egg, green pepper, carrot and croutons tossed with Paul Newman's Olive Oil & Vinegar dressing. Topped with Avocado.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Spicy chicken tossed with fresh greens, black bean corn salsa, tomato, red onion, olives, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips and BBQ ranch.

Steak Salad

$18.99

Marinated and grilled flat iron steak served over fresh cut greens mixed with sun dried tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced red onions, dried cranberries and our balsamic dressing. Topped with toasted peanuts.

Steak Caesar Salad

$16.99

Specialty Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Garlic rubbed and roasted prime rib, thinly sliced and served on toasted focaccia with mayo, mustard and the perfect touch of horseradish. Served with our house made chips and au jus.

Pastrami Panini Sandwich

$15.99

Pastrami layered with pickle, tomato and melted Swiss cheese. Served on a grilled pretzel roll with our own Dijon mayo sauce. Served with our house made chips.

Reuben Sandwich

$15.99

Our special house corned beef, sauerkraut and topped with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on our house pumpernickel bread. Served with our house made chips.

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$15.99

On grilled sourdough, we layer smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, Havarti, cheddar and a touch of mayo. Served with our house made chips and ranch.

Chicken Cranberry Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Our famous chicken and craisin salad served with tomato and spring greens on sweet, dark whole grain bread with garlic aioli. Served with chef's choice deli salad.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich on Foccacia

$15.99

Grilled smoked turkey with sweet roasted red pepper garlic aioli on toasted focaccia. Served with chef's choice deli salad.

Tuna Melt

$12.99Out of stock

Cold Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

Cucumber, avocado, smoked Gouda, tomato, spring greens, sprouts and red pesto garlic mayo on our house baked pumpernickel. Served with chef's choice deli salad.

Gourmet Burgers

Bacon Gouda Burger

$15.99

Kobe beef topped with Yancey's bacon Gouda cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce and roasted garlic mayo on our house made brioche bun.

California Chicken Burger

$15.99

Broiled chicken breast, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, avocado, all with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Mike's Ultimate Burger

$16.99

Kobe beef with avocado, bacon, Provolone cheese, fresh grilled onions, 1000 island dressing, lettuce and tomato.

Burger Dip

$16.99

Kobe beef burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, Mozzarella cheese, crispy onions, and our A-! aioli and our house au jus for dipping.

Hawaiian Chicken Burger

$15.99

Teriyaki marinated chicken breast, Swiss Cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce and mayo.

Flaming Firehouse

$15.99

Our Kobe beef topped with Yancey's buffalo cheese, jalapenos, all with lettuce, tomato, cool cucumbers and our garlic aioli sauce.

Just A Burger

$14.99

Simple, yes, but still much more than just a burger. Always with a dash of Dana's seasoning while on the broiler, it is served on a toasty Kaiser bun with red onion, tomato, green leaf lettuce, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Kids Meals

Two Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Little Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken & Rice

$5.99

Sides & Extras

2 Bread Sticks

$0.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.49

Cup of Soup

$3.49

SD Au jus

$1.00

SD Bacon (4pc)

$4.99

SD Biscuit

$1.99

SD Bleu Cheese Sauce

$2.49

SD Dressing

$0.75

SD Eggs

$1.99

SD Fresh Fruit

$2.99

SD Garlic Bread

$1.00

SD Grilled Chicken

$6.99

SD Ham

$4.99

SD House Made Chips

$2.99

SD Kobe patty

$6.99

SD Mand. Oranges

$1.99

SD Pita

$1.50

SD Red Potatoes

$3.50

SD Rice

$2.99

SD Salmon Filet

$9.99

SD Sausage Gravy

$3.99Out of stock

SD Sauteed Broccoli

$1.99

SD Steak

$6.99

SD Toast

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Salad

$6.99

SD Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Weekly Feature

$14.99

Espresso

Americano

$2.25+

Apple Cider

$1.75+

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Chai Tea

$3.00+

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.50+

Doppio

$2.25

Hot Cocoa

$1.75+

Latte

$3.00+

Mocha

$3.25+

Steamer

$1.75+

N/A Beverages

7up

$3.29

Apple Juice

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Caffe Vita Coffee

$2.99

Chocolate Milk Lg

$4.25

Chocolate Milk Sm

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Honest Mint Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

London Fog Tea

$3.99

Milk Lg

$3.99

Milk Sm

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$3.29

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice Lg

$3.99

Orange Juice Sm

$2.99

Pepsi

$3.29

Republic Hot Tea

$2.49

Tea of a Kind Pomegranate

$3.29

Jet Tea/Blenders

Carmel Apple

$4.25+

Cookies & Cream

$4.25+

Espresso Daily Special

$3.50

Frozen Lemonade

$4.25

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Jet Tea

$3.50+

Mint Chip

$4.25+

Red Bull Blender

$6.00

Red Bull Italian Soda

$5.50

Wild Tribe

$4.25+

Specialty Beverages

Acqua Panna

$2.99

Dry Soda

$3.29

Henry W. Black Cherry Soda

$3.29

Henry W. Orange Soda

$3.29

Henry W. Root Beer

$3.29

IBC Cream Soda

$3.29

Kombucha

$5.29

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.29

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.29

Maine Root Mandarin Orange

$3.29

Naked Juice Berry Blast

$3.99

Naked Juice Green machine

$3.99

Naked Juice Red Machine

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull Blue

$3.99

Red Bull Orange

$3.99

Red Bull Red

$3.99

Red Bull Sugar Free Original

$3.99

Red Bull White

$3.99

Red Bull Yellow

$3.99

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$3.29

SF Red Bull

$3.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat. Drink. Shop.

Location

221 West Broadway Avenue, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

