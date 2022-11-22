Michaels On East

Epicurean Greece

$42.95

- Starters - TOU YAPPÁ GEMISTA Stuffed Red Pepper with Ground Sirloin, Rice, Aromatic Herbs & Avgolemono Sauce MYKONOS ZUCCHINI CAKES Cucumber-Dill Tzatziki, Fresh Mint & Grilled Pita - Entrées - KASARMA SEAFOOD SAGANAKI Shrimp, Clams and Swordfish with Roasted Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Gremolata Butter, Orzo Pasta, Toasted Goat Cheese & Ouzo Flambé VEZENÉ GRILLED CHICKEN KOTA RIGANATI Lemon Garlic Potato Spears, Fennel and Dill Salad, Grilled Zucchini, Broiled Plum Tomatoes & Herb Lemon Butter GRANDE BRETAGNE BRAISED BABY LAMB SHANK Braised Lamb Shank with Green Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Carrots & Lemon Risotto PSARAS VEGGIE MOUSSAKA Cassoulet of Slow Cooked Lentils and Chickpeas, Eggplant, Zucchini, Potatoes & Béchamel Cream with Roasted Garlic & Tomato Sauce - Desserts - CONSTANTINOPLE BOUGATSA Custard Pie with Phyllo and Cinnamon with Fresh Berries PELOPONNESE PORTOKALOPITA Traditional Greek Orange Cake with Citrus-Infused Frozen Yogurt