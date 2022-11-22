Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michaels On East

1212 South East Avenue

Sarasota, FL 34239

Order Again

Popular Items

Epicurean Greece
Friday Feature - Lobster Pot
Phil's Favorites

Epicurean Greece

Epicurean Greece

Epicurean Greece

$42.95

- Starters - TOU YAPPÁ GEMISTA Stuffed Red Pepper with Ground Sirloin, Rice, Aromatic Herbs & Avgolemono Sauce MYKONOS ZUCCHINI CAKES Cucumber-Dill Tzatziki, Fresh Mint & Grilled Pita - Entrées - KASARMA SEAFOOD SAGANAKI Shrimp, Clams and Swordfish with Roasted Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Gremolata Butter, Orzo Pasta, Toasted Goat Cheese & Ouzo Flambé VEZENÉ GRILLED CHICKEN KOTA RIGANATI Lemon Garlic Potato Spears, Fennel and Dill Salad, Grilled Zucchini, Broiled Plum Tomatoes & Herb Lemon Butter GRANDE BRETAGNE BRAISED BABY LAMB SHANK Braised Lamb Shank with Green Peas, Garbanzo Beans, Carrots & Lemon Risotto PSARAS VEGGIE MOUSSAKA Cassoulet of Slow Cooked Lentils and Chickpeas, Eggplant, Zucchini, Potatoes & Béchamel Cream with Roasted Garlic & Tomato Sauce - Desserts - CONSTANTINOPLE BOUGATSA Custard Pie with Phyllo and Cinnamon with Fresh Berries PELOPONNESE PORTOKALOPITA Traditional Greek Orange Cake with Citrus-Infused Frozen Yogurt

Epicurean Dinner

$42.95

3-Course Dinners

Phil's Favorites

Phil's Favorites

$95.95

Choose a Starter, Entree & Dessert for each guest. Includes a Bottle of Wine!

Michael's Favorites

Michael's Favorites

$120.95

Choose a Starter, Entree & Dessert for each guest. Includes a Bottle of Wine!

Starters

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$29.00

La Quercia Prosciutto, Smoked Speck, Nduja Americana, Creminelli Salami Calabrese, Garlic & Wine Soppressata, Artisan Cheeses, Grain Mustard, Fruit Chutney, Tear Drop Red Peppers, Greek Olives & Mini Baguettes

Mezze Spreads

Mezze Spreads

$17.00

Spicy Greek Feta, Hummus topped with Sweet Red Pepper Chutney, & Baba Ganoush, Topped with Caponata, Served with Grilled Nan, English Cucumbers & Heirloom Carrots

Lobster & Escargots

Lobster & Escargots

$28.00

Sautéed Maine Lobster, Escargots, Scampi Butter, Shiitake Mushrooms, Thyme-Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Espresso-Rubbed Ahi Tuna

Espresso-Rubbed Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Ginger-Scallion Vinaigrette, Toasted Pistachios, Roasted Yellow Beets, Edamame, Hearts of Palm Salad and Gochujang Soy Sauce

Mussels Marinière

Mussels Marinière

$19.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels, White Wine, Pancetta, Cream & Grilled Garlic Bread

Maine Lobster Bisque

Maine Lobster Bisque

$22.00

Tempura Blue Crab, Fresh Maine Lobster & Brandied Crème Fraîche

Filet Mignon Tartare

Filet Mignon Tartare

$27.00

*Hand-Cut Prime Beef, Farm-Raised Caviar, Dijon Aioli, Crispy Capers & Grilled Baguette

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Housemade Ketchup

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Sweet Peanut Sauce and *Ginger Aioli

Flautas

$18.00

Seared Malay-Spiced Tiger Prawns, Char-Grilled Tortilla, Fresh Avocado, Radishes, Charred Corn, Coriander & Malay Aioli

Oyster Special

$25.00

Salads

Burrata and Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio

Burrata and Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Reduction & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Champagne Stilton Blue Cheese Dressing, Crispy Pancetta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Julienne Red Onions & Blue Cheese Crumbles with Balsamic Vinaigrette

East Avenue Caesar Salad

East Avenue Caesar Salad

$18.00

*Housemade Caesar Dressing, Hearts of Romaine & Garlic Croutons

Boston Salad with Apples & Pears

Boston Salad with Apples & Pears

$17.00

Boston Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Watercress, Granny Smith Apples, Pears, Candied Cashews, Shaved Parmesan & Sherry Vinaigrette

Michael’s Seasonal Salad

Michael’s Seasonal Salad

$17.00

Tender Greens, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Grapes, Figs, Candied Pecans & Pear Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Phil’s Chopped Salad

Phil’s Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine & Field Greens, Gorgonzola, Swiss, Parmesan, Black Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Julienned Red & Yellow Peppers, Toasted Almonds & Garlic Oregano Dressing

Seafood & Pasta

Colony Snapper

Colony Snapper

$58.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Basil & Sundried Tomato Beurre Blanc, Sweet Potato Planks & Haricot Verts

Pompano Casbarian

Pompano Casbarian

$46.00

Sautéed Fillet, Gulf Shrimp, Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs & Garlic, Crushed Chili Peppers, Lemon Beurre Blanc & Haricot Verts

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$58.00

Lemon Lobster Risotto, French Peas, Lobster Beurre Blanc & Roasted Asparagus Tips

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$45.00

Forbidden Rice and Pancetta Hash, Crispy Yukon Potatoes, Chinese Broccoli & Smoked Tomato Vinaigrette

Scallops & Gulf Shrimp Ravioli

Scallops & Gulf Shrimp Ravioli

$48.00

Sautéed with Brown Butter, Sage & topped with Shaved Pecorino Cheese

Michael’s Famous Bowtie Pasta

Michael’s Famous Bowtie Pasta

$32.00

Grilled Chicken, Pancetta, Shiitake Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes, Snow Peas, Light Cream Sauce

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Sabatino White Truffle Oil & 25 Year Old Balsamic Vinegar

Friday Feature - Lobster Pot

Friday Feature - Lobster Pot

$59.95

Friday Feature - Lobster Pot. Available Friday only.

Swordfish

$48.00

Steaks

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$58.00
10oz Filet Mignon

10oz Filet Mignon

$64.00
USDA Prime 24oz Bone-In Ribeye

USDA Prime 24oz Bone-In Ribeye

$74.00
USDA Prime 14oz NY Strip

USDA Prime 14oz NY Strip

$68.00

Meats

Duck Two-Ways

$48.00

Crispy Thyme-Scented Leg Confit, Honey & Fennel-Lacquered Breast, Yellow Beet & Fingerling Potato Hash, Garlic-Scented Swiss chard & Pomegranate Demi-Glace

Grilled Tuscan Provimi Veal Chop

Grilled Tuscan Provimi Veal Chop

$64.00

Grilled Tuscan Provimi Veal Chop $57 Sage, Rosemary, Roasted Garlic and Heirloom Cherry Tomato Butter, Blue Cheese Fingerling Potatoes, Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Bone-In Pork Chop

Roasted Bone-In Pork Chop

$48.00

Niman Ranch Prime Pork Chop, Caramelized Sweet Potatoes, Candied Pecans, Creole Mustard Reduction

Porcini-Rubbed Colorado Rack of Lamb

Porcini-Rubbed Colorado Rack of Lamb

$74.01

Applewood-Smoked Bacon & Gruyère Croquettes, Tomato-Mint Chutney, Charred Brussels Sprouts & Black Truffle Demi-Reduction

Sides

Molly’s Truffled Mac & Cheese

Molly’s Truffled Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Manchego, Gruyère, Parmesan, Truffled Béchamel

Royal Wild Mushrooms

Royal Wild Mushrooms

$17.00

Sautéed with Garlic

Caramelized Sweet Potatoes

Caramelized Sweet Potatoes

$17.00

Candied Pecans & Scallions

Sautéed Cauliflower

Sautéed Cauliflower

$17.00

Parmesan, Toasted Pine Nuts, Pickled Banana Peppers & Mint

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Pancetta, Butternut Squash, Caramel Fish Sauce

Potato Croquettes

Potato Croquettes

$17.00

Applewood-Smoked Bacon & Gruyère

Green Beans

$17.00

Desserts

Pear Tart

Pear Tart

$13.00

Rustic Butter Crust with Cream Cheese and Lemon Zest topped with Fresh Blueberries and Brown Sugar Streusel, Served with Housemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$13.00

Served with Champagne-Poached Apricots and Apricot Compote

Peanut Butter Pyramid

Peanut Butter Pyramid

$13.00

Peanut Butter Mousse and Chocolate Ganache in a Dark Chocolate Shell, Served with Toasted Marshmallow Ice Cream and Chocolate Peanut Tuile

Award-Winning Key Lime Tart

Award-Winning Key Lime Tart

$13.00

Pecan-Graham Crust, Tangy Filling & Cloud of Baked Meringue

Chocolate Blackout Cake

Chocolate Blackout Cake

$13.00

Layers of Dense Chocolate Custard Cake, Covered with Chocolate Jimmies

Vegan GF Pecan Cake

$13.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Buttered Noodles

$12.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Website

Location

1212 South East Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34239

Directions

