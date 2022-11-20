- Home
Michael's On Naples
5620 E 2nd St
Long Beach, CA 90803
Popular Items
Appetizer
Burrata e Cipollini agrodolce
Local burrata, olive oil, carta di musica, cipollini agrodolce
Cavolfiore
Roasted mixed cauliflower, toasted almonds, cauliflower mousse
Hamachi Crudo
Hamachi, heirloom tomatoes, anchovies, Sicilian olive oil, capers, Taggiasca olives
Polipo
Grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, spring onions, hazelnut chili crunch
Prosciutto e Pera
Local black mission figs, prosciutto di Carpegna, olive oil
Selezione di Mozzarella
Burrata, mozzarella di bufala , house made mozzarella, grilled bread
Selezione di Salumi
Selection of Italian meats, grilled country bread
Zucca e Ricotta
Roasted Delicata squash, sheep milk ricotta, pomegranate, pine nuts
Soup Special
Salad
Arugula
Arugula, olive oil and lemon, Grana Padano
Misticanza
Organic mixed greens, grana padano,shaved radish, red wine vinaigrette
Spinaci
Baby spinach, bacon dressing, poached duck egg, pickled red onions, pecorino
Cicoria
Castelfranco chicory, garlic anchovy dressing, toasted country bread
Pasta
Casoncelli
Beet pasta filled with Parmigiano and ricotta, white wine, butter, walnut pesto
Gnocchi
Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese
Lasagna
Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce
Linguine Vongole
House made linguine, Manila clams, garlic, white wine
Mafaldine
Ruffled ribbon pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, plum tomatoes, onion, basil
Mezzaluna
Liberty Farms duck neck filled half moon pasta, pistachio, shallots, white wine sauce
Orecchiette
Ear shaped pasta, pork sausage, rapini, garlic, white wine
Honeynut Squash Risotto
Carnaroli rice, honeynut squash, brown butter, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy sage
Spaghetti Aragosta
Spaghetti pasta, half Maine lobster, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili, roasted garlic, white wine
Tagliatelle Con Vitello
Fresh saffron pasta, braised veal shoulder, parsley gremolata
Truffle Pasta
Truffle Risotto
Secondi
Branzino
Grilled whole Mediterranean sea bass, green beans, parsimonio, frisée salad
Maiale
Grilled Beeler’s pork tomahawk, coco beans, caramelized apples, mostarda
Petto D'Anatra
Roasted Liberty Farm duck breast, grilled Treviso, black lentils, radish salad
Salmone
Pan seared Steel Head, farro, roasted parsnips
Tagliata
Grilled prime New York steak, roasted baby sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts
Zuppa di Pesce
Manila clams, black mussels, shrimp, calamari, sea bass, tomato, shellfish broth, grilled bread
Halibut Saltimbocca Special
Dessert
Sides
Family Meals
Spaghetti with Meatballs Family Meal
FAMILY MEAL FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spaghetti with braised pork meatballs. Green beans salad with heirloom tomatoes, red onions. Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread
Lasagna Family Meal
FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, bechamel, Amatriciana Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread. AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY
Baked Rigatoni Family Meal
FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Baked rigatoni with forest mushrooms and mozzarella Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread. AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY