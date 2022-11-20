Restaurant header imageView gallery

Michael's On Naples

review star

No reviews yet

5620 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Selezione di Salumi
Spaghetti Aragosta

Appetizer

Burrata e Cipollini agrodolce

$17.00

Local burrata, olive oil, carta di musica, cipollini agrodolce

Cavolfiore

$17.00

Roasted mixed cauliflower, toasted almonds, cauliflower mousse

Hamachi Crudo

$20.00

Hamachi, heirloom tomatoes, anchovies, Sicilian olive oil, capers, Taggiasca olives

Polipo

$18.00

Grilled octopus, fingerling potatoes, spring onions, hazelnut chili crunch

Prosciutto e Pera

$18.00

Local black mission figs, prosciutto di Carpegna, olive oil

Selezione di Mozzarella

Selezione di Mozzarella

$18.00

Burrata, mozzarella di bufala , house made mozzarella, grilled bread

Selezione di Salumi

Selezione di Salumi

$25.00

Selection of Italian meats, grilled country bread

Zucca e Ricotta

$18.00

Roasted Delicata squash, sheep milk ricotta, pomegranate, pine nuts

Soup Special

$14.00

Salad

Arugula

$12.00

Arugula, olive oil and lemon, Grana Padano

Misticanza

Misticanza

$16.00

Organic mixed greens, grana padano,shaved radish, red wine vinaigrette

Spinaci

Spinaci

$18.00

Baby spinach, bacon dressing, poached duck egg, pickled red onions, pecorino

Cicoria

$16.00

Castelfranco chicory, garlic anchovy dressing, toasted country bread

Pasta

Casoncelli

$28.00

Beet pasta filled with Parmigiano and ricotta, white wine, butter, walnut pesto

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$29.00

Potato dumpling, braised short rib, taleggio cheese

Lasagna

Lasagna

$29.00

Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, béchamel, Amatriciana sauce

Linguine Vongole

$29.00

House made linguine, Manila clams, garlic, white wine

Mafaldine

Mafaldine

$27.00

Ruffled ribbon pasta, Prosciutto di Parma, plum tomatoes, onion, basil

Mezzaluna

Mezzaluna

$29.00

Liberty Farms duck neck filled half moon pasta, pistachio, shallots, white wine sauce

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$29.00

Ear shaped pasta, pork sausage, rapini, garlic, white wine

Honeynut Squash Risotto

$28.00

Carnaroli rice, honeynut squash, brown butter, toasted pumpkin seeds, crispy sage

Spaghetti Aragosta

$36.00

Spaghetti pasta, half Maine lobster, cherry tomatoes, Calabrian chili, roasted garlic, white wine

Tagliatelle Con Vitello

$28.00

Fresh saffron pasta, braised veal shoulder, parsley gremolata

Truffle Pasta

$110.00

Truffle Risotto

$110.00

Secondi

Branzino

Branzino

$42.00

Grilled whole Mediterranean sea bass, green beans, parsimonio, frisée salad

Maiale

Maiale

$42.00

Grilled Beeler’s pork tomahawk, coco beans, caramelized apples, mostarda

Petto D'Anatra

$42.00

Roasted Liberty Farm duck breast, grilled Treviso, black lentils, radish salad

Salmone

$40.00Out of stock

Pan seared Steel Head, farro, roasted parsnips

Tagliata

$46.00

Grilled prime New York steak, roasted baby sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts

Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$38.00

Manila clams, black mussels, shrimp, calamari, sea bass, tomato, shellfish broth, grilled bread

Halibut Saltimbocca Special

$36.00Out of stock

Dessert

Almond Cake

Almond Cake

$12.00

Almond cake, vanilla cream, toasted almonds

Chocolate tart

Chocolate tart

$12.00

Chocolate tart, cream and toasted hazelnuts

Formaggi

$14.00
Zeppole

Zeppole

$12.00

Ricotta fritters, lemon sugar, mixed berry jam

Dessert Special

$12.00

Sides

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side Morels

$14.00

Side Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Polenta

$8.00

Side Pomme Purée

$12.00

Side Pomodoro

$4.00

Side Rapini

$8.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$8.00

Side Vegetables

$8.00

Family Meals

Spaghetti with Meatballs Family Meal

Spaghetti with Meatballs Family Meal

$50.00

FAMILY MEAL FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spaghetti with braised pork meatballs. Green beans salad with heirloom tomatoes, red onions. Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread

Lasagna Family Meal

Lasagna Family Meal

$50.00

FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Housemade Spinach pasta layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, bechamel, Amatriciana Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread. AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY

Baked Rigatoni Family Meal

Baked Rigatoni Family Meal

$50.00

FAMILY PACK FOR 2 PEOPLE INCLUDES Baked rigatoni with forest mushrooms and mozzarella Misticanza salad, almond cake, and fresh bread. AVAILABLE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, & SUNDAY ONLY

Btl Wine List

*Chardonnay, Antica '18 Napa Valley

$60.00

*Chardonnay, Arnot-Roberts "Watson Ranch" 21 Napa Valley

$90.00

*Chardonnay, Challen "Zotovich Vineyard" '15 Sta Rita Hills

$70.00

*Chardonnay, Chanin "Sanford & Benedict" '17 Sta. Rita Hills

$75.00

*Chardonnay, Croze "Simone Vineyard" '13 Napa Valley

$65.00

*Chardonnay, Davis Family '17 Russian River Valley

$80.00Out of stock

*Chardonnay, Kistler "Les Noisetiers" '20 Russian River Valley

$120.00

*Chardonnay, Liquid Farm "Hermana" '18 Santa Maria Valley

$60.00

*Chardonnay, Neilson '18 Santa Barbara County

$40.00

*Chardonnay, Newton "Unfiltered" '17 Napa Valley

$80.00

*Chardonnay, Patz & Hall "Dutton Ranch" '18 Sonoma

$60.00

*Chardonnay, Paul Hobbs '19 Russian River Valley

$95.00

*Chardonnay, Paul Hobbs "Richard Dinner" '16 Sonoma Mountain

$150.00

*Chardonnay, Peter Michael "La Carriere" '19 Sonoma Mountain

$180.00

*Chardonnay, Petree Cellars '16 Russian River Valley

$65.00

*Chardonnay, Post & Bean by Far Niente '18 Napa Valley

$60.00

*Chardonnay, Ridge "Montebello Estate" '16 Santa Cruz Mountains

$90.00

*Chardonnay, Saxon Brown "Rosella's" '13 Santa Lucia Highlands

$75.00

*Chardonnay, Staglin Family "Salus" '15 Napa Valley

$100.00Out of stock

*Chardonnay, Talbott "Sleepy Hollow" '15 Santa Lucia Highlands

$65.00

*Chardonnay, The Ojai Vineyard "Puerta Del Mar" '19 Santa Barbara County

$85.00

*Chardonnay, Verve '14 Alexander Valley

$65.00

*Malvasia Bianca, Larner '21, Santa Barbara County

$50.00

*Viognier, The Ojai Vineyard '20

$65.00

*Riesling, Trefethen '17 Napa Valley

$40.00

*Riesling, J.Brix "The Augur" '13 Santa Barbara

$45.00

*Riesling, Roku '14 Monterey County

$45.00

*Sauvignon Blanc, Groth '20 Napa Valley

$45.00Out of stock

*Sauvignon Blanc, Round of Pound '18 Napa Valley

$50.00Out of stock

*Sauvignon Blanc, The Ojai Vineyard "McGinley" '21 Santa Barbara

$55.00

*Mourvedre, Liquid Farm "Vogelzang Vineyard" '16 Happy Canyon

$55.00Out of stock

*Pinot Gris, J.Brix "Nomine Amoris" '15 Santa Maria Valley

$45.00Out of stock

*Syrah Blend, The Ojai Vineyard '21

$50.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica '18 Napa Valley

$120.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Antica "Townsend Vineyard" '12 Napa Valley

$240.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Arrowood ‘18 Sonoma County

$65.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Ashes & Diamonds N3 ‘18 Napa Valley

$135.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Avid '17 Spring Mountain

$80.00Out of stock

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Burgess '16 Napa Valley

$100.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Buehler Estate '17 Napa Valley

$70.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Cade '18 Howell Mountain

$220.00Out of stock

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Cross Barn ‘18 Sonoma County

$90.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Faust '19 Napa Valley

$96.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Freemark Abbey '18 Napa Valley

$95.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Hall "Kathryn" '14 Napa Valley

$280.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Heitz '16 Napa Valley

$110.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Heitz "Lot C-91" '16 Napa Valley

$180.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Kamen '18 Sonoma County

$135.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, La Jota "Howell Mountain" '18 Napa Valley

$240.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt. Brave "Mt. Veeder" '18 Napa Valley

$180.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Newton Unfiltered '16 Napa Valley

$95.00Out of stock

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Newton "Mt. Veeder" '15 Napa Valley

$250.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Pahlmeyer "Jayson" '18 Napa Valley

$135.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Pash '20 Madera

$46.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Paul Hobbs "Beckstoffer Dr. Crane" '18 Napa Valley

$480.00

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Paul Hobbs "Beckstoffer Dr. Crane" '15 Napa Valley

$450.00Out of stock

*Cabernet Sauvignon, Post & Beam by Far Niente ‘20 Napa Valley

$70.00Out of stock