Michael's on the Lake

1,868 Reviews

$$

910 W Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pork Pot Stickers
Gorgonzola Truffle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks

Snacks

Deep Fried Zucchini

Deep Fried Zucchini

$11.99

Fresh hand breaded zucchini served with Ranch dressing for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.99

Served with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Pork Pot Stickers

Pork Pot Stickers

$12.99

Traditional Japanese steamed pork pot stickers lightly seared with spices and a side of our gingery soy sauce

Street Tacos

$14.99

3 of our famous street tacos with your choice of either carnitas pork or shrimp. Served with black beans and chips.

Gorgonzola Truffle Fries

Gorgonzola Truffle Fries

$9.99

Tavern fries drizzled with truffle oil & served with Gorgonzola cheese sauce

Shareable Plates

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

6 large shrimp lightly battered and covered in our sweet and spicy sauce.. also know as our bang bang sauce.

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Served with a citrus aioli and jalapeno in fusion.

Dungeness Crab and Artichoke Dip

Dungeness Crab and Artichoke Dip

$15.99

Parmesan, cream cheese, artichoke, Dungeness crab & toasted crostinis.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.99

Toasted peanuts, crispy noodles, braised forest mushrooms, water chestnuts and cilantro, served with crispy baby lettuce.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi, marinated cabbage, chipotle cream and corn salsa in fresh corn tortillas with avocado.

House Nachos

$15.99

Bacon, black beans, roasted corn, pasilla chiles, cheddar cheese, Cotija and pepperjack cheese, salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and creamy jalapeno sauce.

Salads

Carnitas Salad

$16.99

Pork Carnitas simmered in a tomatillo salsa, with steamed rice, crisp greens, cabbage, black beans, cotija cheese, roasted corn and radishes with jalapenos and a creamy jalapenos dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$16.49

Crisp greens, rice noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, tomato and ginger dressing.

Cobb Salad

$16.49

Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, shredded egg, fresh greens all tossed in our house honey mustard dressing.

Entree Caesar Salad

$11.99

Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$19.99

Marinated flat iron steak, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, Arcadian greens and balsamic vinaigrette.

Hot Chicken Salad

Hot Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fresh greens, fried chicken, nuts, sweet corn, Chinese rice noodles, tomato and ranch dressing.

Orange Chicken Salad

Orange Chicken Salad

$16.99

Tempura chicken tossed in our orange glaze. Served on fresh greens, Napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, diced bell peppers and housemade sesame dressing.

Seafood Caesar Salad

Seafood Caesar Salad

$21.99

Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Steak Caesar Salad

$19.99

Broiled Steak, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Soup & Salads

BLT Wedge Salad

BLT Wedge Salad

$10.99

Baby Iceberg, housemade bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon and cherry tomatoes.

House Caesar

House Caesar

$9.99

Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

House Garden Salad

House Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato and croutons. Your choice of dressing.

Soup and Salad Platter

$14.99

Fresh green garden salad with a cup of our soup of the day.

Soup of the Day

$6.99

Soup changes daily. Fridays we offer New England Clam Chowder.

French onion soup

$8.99

Our house made French onion soup loaded with roasted onions and topped with French bread toasties and Swiss cheese

Chef's Sheet

General Tso Chicken drummies

$16.00

Crispy chicken drummies, lightly tossed with general Tso sauce

Cioppino

$18.00

Clams, mussels, cod and prawns sautéed in a savory fennel tomato sauce, served with cheesy garlic bread

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$15.00

Caramelized onion, garlic, white wine, au jus and cream

Rib eye with Charred spring onions

$39.00

A Tender Ernie's quality meats 10 oz. Prime Rib eye steak. Marinated, broiled and sliced, served with charred spring onion, salsa Verde and asparagus risotto

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Tender chicken breast dusted with Italian seasoning, pan fried and baked to perfection. Covered with parmesan, muenster cheese and our homemade marinara sauce served atop linguine

Hot honey Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Tender roasted chicken, hot honey butter smear, seasonal vegetables and baby red potatoes

Sicilian Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled sourdough loaded with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, pineapple & marinara sauce served with a Caesar salad

Beer Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Dark porter beer braised tender short ribs, with a light blue cheese fondue sauce, crispy fried onions on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries

Chocolate Chip Cookie cake

$9.00

2 layers of chocolate chip cookie cake filled with a creamy layer of milk mousse

Burgers/ Sandwiches

Michael's Plus Burger

Michael's Plus Burger

$17.49

A choice, half pound burger topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon on a hoagie with au jus for dipping. Served with fries.

Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$17.99

Thin sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, au jus, on a rustic roll. Served with fries.

Pub Burger

$16.99

Gorgonzola infused burger with grilled sweet onions, pepper bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and horseradish cream aioli sauce

Steak and Fries*

Steak and Fries*

$22.99

Broiled to perfection... a steak with a wild mushroom demi-glace, fries, cilantro coleslaw, and garlic toast.

Turkey Bacon Club

$16.49

Fresh turkey with lots of our house cut bacon, on a triple decker sandwich with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on our whole wheat bread.

Worcestershire Burger

$16.99

Thick juicy infused Worcestershire hamburger with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, white cheddar, cheese, lettuce and house bacon.

Steak House

Baby Back Ribs

$31.99

Full rack of slow roasted ribs served with your choice of Apricot habanero BBQ or our original BBQ sauce. Served with limed coleslaw and fries.

Choice Angus Sirloin

$28.99

Angus Sirloin with crispy twice baked potato, sauteed vegetables and a wild mushroom demi glace.

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

Slow roasted in-house, lime coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce and fries.

New York Peppercorn

New York Peppercorn

$41.99

New York steak with garlic mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, and sauce au poivre.

Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$43.99

Broiled Rib eye topped with sauteed mushrooms and served with sauteed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken & Seafood

Almond Chicken Bowl

Almond Chicken Bowl

$21.99

Almond and panko crusted fresh chicken served atop fried rice and finished with an Asain chicken cream sauce

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken

$25.99

Stuffed with broccoli and cheese then wrapped in bacon, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and broccoli cream sauce.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$18.99

Amber ale tempura Cod served with fries and coleslaw

Cedar Plank Salmon

$29.99

Cedar plank salmon served with a bacon risotto and fresh asparagus. Or your choice of simply broiled Salmon.

Chicken Fettuccine

$21.99

Fresh chicken sauteed and tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce, fresh zucchini, and fettuccine noodles, served with seasoned sourdough garlic bread.

Coconut Prawns

$24.99

Roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and served with orange marmalade.

Dungeness Crab Stuffed Chicken

$26.99

Jack and Parmesan cheese, sauteed vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and bearnaise sauce.

Halibut & Chips

$23.49

Amber ale tempura Halibut served with fries and coleslaw.

Halibut Parmesan

$32.99

Fresh halibut crusted with panko and Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of linguine with tomato, mushrooms and a sundried tomato pesto cream sauce.

Orange Chicken Dinner

$19.99

Tempura chicken tossed in our house orange chicken sauce, scallions, chilies, sticky rice, with our glazed vegetables.

Seafood Fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$28.99

Prawns, shrimp and crab all tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles, served with seasoned garlic sourdough bread.

Shrimp Platter

$17.99

Hand dipped tempura shrimp, fries, cilantro coleslaw and served with tartar sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$22.99

Tender marinated teriyaki chicken sautéed with lots of vegetables and bean sprouts over sticky rice and combined with our house made teriyaki sauce.

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Bay Shrimp

$5.99

Broiled Shrimp

$7.99

Burger Patty

$4.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Coconut Prawns

$7.99

Coleslaw

$2.50

Crab

$9.99

Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Side Garlic Bread

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Prawn Skewer

$7.99

Rice

$2.50

S/Alfredo Pasta

$8.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$7.99

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$3.99

Side Toasties

$1.99

Small side Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Tempura Prawns

$7.99

Kids Entrees

Cheese Burger & Fries

Cheese Burger & Fries

$6.99

Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99

Fish 'n Chips

$6.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99
Kraft Mac 'n Cheese

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and hot fudge.

Desserts

Half Baked Cookie*

$8.99

Three "Half baked" chocolate ship cookies topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and rich caramel. *Please allow a 15 minute cooking time.

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding

$8.99

Served warm with a whiskey butter sauce and vanilla bean ice cream.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.99

Classic custard with a crispy caramelized sugar top.

Mile High Mud Pie

$8.99

Made with mocha chip ice cream, layered with Oreo Cookies and fudge.

Strawberry New York Cheesecake

$8.99

Rich, moist cheese cake topped with fresh strawberries.

New York Cheesecake

$7.99

Rich & Moist Chese cake

Ice Cream

$2.99

Beverage

7-UP

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.15

Iced Tea

$3.49

Straw Lemonade

$3.85

Lemonade

$3.49

Mt. Dew

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.49

Raz Iced Tea

$3.85

Raz Lemonade

$3.85

Red Bull

$4.50

Rootbeer

$3.85

Perrier

$4.00

Straw Iced Tea

$3.85

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.59

Roy Rogers

$3.59

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

Fry Sauce

$0.75

Gorgonzola Cream Sauce

$4.99

Mushroom Demi-Glace

$2.99

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.99

Salad Dressings

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Michael's on the Lake image
Michael's on the Lake image
Michael's on the Lake image

