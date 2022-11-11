- Home
Michael's on the Lake
1,868 Reviews
$$
910 W Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Snacks
Deep Fried Zucchini
Fresh hand breaded zucchini served with Ranch dressing for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with warm marinara sauce for dipping.
Pork Pot Stickers
Traditional Japanese steamed pork pot stickers lightly seared with spices and a side of our gingery soy sauce
Street Tacos
3 of our famous street tacos with your choice of either carnitas pork or shrimp. Served with black beans and chips.
Gorgonzola Truffle Fries
Tavern fries drizzled with truffle oil & served with Gorgonzola cheese sauce
Shareable Plates
Bang Bang Shrimp
6 large shrimp lightly battered and covered in our sweet and spicy sauce.. also know as our bang bang sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served with a citrus aioli and jalapeno in fusion.
Dungeness Crab and Artichoke Dip
Parmesan, cream cheese, artichoke, Dungeness crab & toasted crostinis.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Toasted peanuts, crispy noodles, braised forest mushrooms, water chestnuts and cilantro, served with crispy baby lettuce.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Mahi Mahi, marinated cabbage, chipotle cream and corn salsa in fresh corn tortillas with avocado.
House Nachos
Bacon, black beans, roasted corn, pasilla chiles, cheddar cheese, Cotija and pepperjack cheese, salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and creamy jalapeno sauce.
Salads
Carnitas Salad
Pork Carnitas simmered in a tomatillo salsa, with steamed rice, crisp greens, cabbage, black beans, cotija cheese, roasted corn and radishes with jalapenos and a creamy jalapenos dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Crisp greens, rice noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, tomato and ginger dressing.
Cobb Salad
Turkey, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, shredded egg, fresh greens all tossed in our house honey mustard dressing.
Entree Caesar Salad
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Grilled Steak Salad
Marinated flat iron steak, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, Arcadian greens and balsamic vinaigrette.
Hot Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, fried chicken, nuts, sweet corn, Chinese rice noodles, tomato and ranch dressing.
Orange Chicken Salad
Tempura chicken tossed in our orange glaze. Served on fresh greens, Napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, diced bell peppers and housemade sesame dressing.
Seafood Caesar Salad
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Steak Caesar Salad
Broiled Steak, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Soup & Salads
BLT Wedge Salad
Baby Iceberg, housemade bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped bacon and cherry tomatoes.
House Caesar
Housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
House Garden Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, carrots, tomato and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Soup and Salad Platter
Fresh green garden salad with a cup of our soup of the day.
Soup of the Day
Soup changes daily. Fridays we offer New England Clam Chowder.
French onion soup
Our house made French onion soup loaded with roasted onions and topped with French bread toasties and Swiss cheese
Chef's Sheet
General Tso Chicken drummies
Crispy chicken drummies, lightly tossed with general Tso sauce
Cioppino
Clams, mussels, cod and prawns sautéed in a savory fennel tomato sauce, served with cheesy garlic bread
Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Caramelized onion, garlic, white wine, au jus and cream
Rib eye with Charred spring onions
A Tender Ernie's quality meats 10 oz. Prime Rib eye steak. Marinated, broiled and sliced, served with charred spring onion, salsa Verde and asparagus risotto
Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast dusted with Italian seasoning, pan fried and baked to perfection. Covered with parmesan, muenster cheese and our homemade marinara sauce served atop linguine
Hot honey Roasted Chicken
Tender roasted chicken, hot honey butter smear, seasonal vegetables and baby red potatoes
Sicilian Sandwich
Grilled sourdough loaded with ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, pineapple & marinara sauce served with a Caesar salad
Beer Braised Short Rib Sandwich
Dark porter beer braised tender short ribs, with a light blue cheese fondue sauce, crispy fried onions on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries
Chocolate Chip Cookie cake
2 layers of chocolate chip cookie cake filled with a creamy layer of milk mousse
Burgers/ Sandwiches
Michael's Plus Burger
A choice, half pound burger topped with mayo, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and bacon on a hoagie with au jus for dipping. Served with fries.
Prime Rib Dip
Thin sliced prime rib, Swiss cheese, au jus, on a rustic roll. Served with fries.
Pub Burger
Gorgonzola infused burger with grilled sweet onions, pepper bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and horseradish cream aioli sauce
Steak and Fries*
Broiled to perfection... a steak with a wild mushroom demi-glace, fries, cilantro coleslaw, and garlic toast.
Turkey Bacon Club
Fresh turkey with lots of our house cut bacon, on a triple decker sandwich with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on our whole wheat bread.
Worcestershire Burger
Thick juicy infused Worcestershire hamburger with caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, white cheddar, cheese, lettuce and house bacon.
Steak House
Baby Back Ribs
Full rack of slow roasted ribs served with your choice of Apricot habanero BBQ or our original BBQ sauce. Served with limed coleslaw and fries.
Choice Angus Sirloin
Angus Sirloin with crispy twice baked potato, sauteed vegetables and a wild mushroom demi glace.
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Slow roasted in-house, lime coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce and fries.
New York Peppercorn
New York steak with garlic mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, and sauce au poivre.
Rib Eye Steak
Broiled Rib eye topped with sauteed mushrooms and served with sauteed vegetables and garlic mashed potatoes.
Chicken & Seafood
Almond Chicken Bowl
Almond and panko crusted fresh chicken served atop fried rice and finished with an Asain chicken cream sauce
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken
Stuffed with broccoli and cheese then wrapped in bacon, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and broccoli cream sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Amber ale tempura Cod served with fries and coleslaw
Cedar Plank Salmon
Cedar plank salmon served with a bacon risotto and fresh asparagus. Or your choice of simply broiled Salmon.
Chicken Fettuccine
Fresh chicken sauteed and tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce, fresh zucchini, and fettuccine noodles, served with seasoned sourdough garlic bread.
Coconut Prawns
Roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and served with orange marmalade.
Dungeness Crab Stuffed Chicken
Jack and Parmesan cheese, sauteed vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and bearnaise sauce.
Halibut & Chips
Amber ale tempura Halibut served with fries and coleslaw.
Halibut Parmesan
Fresh halibut crusted with panko and Parmesan cheese, served on a bed of linguine with tomato, mushrooms and a sundried tomato pesto cream sauce.
Orange Chicken Dinner
Tempura chicken tossed in our house orange chicken sauce, scallions, chilies, sticky rice, with our glazed vegetables.
Seafood Fettuccine
Prawns, shrimp and crab all tossed with our housemade Alfredo sauce and fettuccine noodles, served with seasoned garlic sourdough bread.
Shrimp Platter
Hand dipped tempura shrimp, fries, cilantro coleslaw and served with tartar sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Tender marinated teriyaki chicken sautéed with lots of vegetables and bean sprouts over sticky rice and combined with our house made teriyaki sauce.
Sides
Avocado
Bacon
Bay Shrimp
Broiled Shrimp
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Coconut Prawns
Coleslaw
Crab
Fresh Fruit
Side Garlic Bread
Mashed Potatoes
Prawn Skewer
Rice
S/Alfredo Pasta
Sauteed Shrimp
Sauteed Vegetables
Sautéed Mushrooms
Side Toasties
Small side Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tempura Prawns
Desserts
Half Baked Cookie*
Three "Half baked" chocolate ship cookies topped with vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce and rich caramel. *Please allow a 15 minute cooking time.
Chocolate Banana Bread Pudding
Served warm with a whiskey butter sauce and vanilla bean ice cream.
Creme Brulee
Classic custard with a crispy caramelized sugar top.
Mile High Mud Pie
Made with mocha chip ice cream, layered with Oreo Cookies and fudge.
Strawberry New York Cheesecake
Rich, moist cheese cake topped with fresh strawberries.
New York Cheesecake
Rich & Moist Chese cake
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake, WA 98837