Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Michael's Pizza St. Paul

review star

No reviews yet

441 Robert St S

Saint Paul, MN 55107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

XLARGE 16" PIZZA
LARGE 14" PIZZA
MEDIUM 12" PIZZA

Pizzas

SMALL 10" PIZZA

$9.00

MEDIUM 12" PIZZA

$11.00

LARGE 14" PIZZA

$13.00

XLARGE 16" PIZZA

$15.00

Pizza Bowl

Pizza Bowl

$12.00

Keto Friendly

Pizza Kit

Each pizza kit includes three 8 inch pizza doughs, pizza sauce, cheese and your choice of 3 toppings

Pizza Kit

$16.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$7.00

Small Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Large Fries with Cheese

$8.50

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

6 Chicken Strips

$9.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Large Tater Tots

$8.00

Small Tater Tots

$4.00

Salads options

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Antipasta Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Wings Options

8 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

Jumbo wings battered and fried with your choice of sauce.

14 Jumbo Wings

$20.00

Jumbo wings battered and fried with your choice of sause.

Pasta Options

Plain Spaghetti

$7.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.

Lasagna

$11.00Out of stock

Hot Dago

$9.00

2 Meatballs

$3.50

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Fried Chicken Options

1/2 Dark Meat (4 PCS)

$12.50

1/2 Mixed (4 PCS)

$13.00

1/2 WHITE MEAT (4 PCS)

$14.50

1/4 Dark Meat (Leg & thigh)

$9.50

1/4 White Meat (Breast & Wing)

$11.00

14 Jumbo Wings

$20.00

8 Jumbo Wings

$12.00

8 Pc Box

$18.00

8 pc Box Dark

$16.00

8 Pc Box White

$20.00

6 Wing Meal

$13.50

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner (3 PCS)

$12.50

Fish Dinner (5 PCS)

$15.00

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips ( 3 PCS)

$9.50

Extra Chicken Strip

$1.50

Chicken Strips (5 PCS)

$12.00

Burger Options

Plain Hamburger

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

California Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.50

Cheeseburger - No Fries

$7.00

Half Sub Options

Super (Salami, Ham, & Turkey) Half Sub

$6.00

Turkey Half Sub

$5.50

Salami Half Sub

$5.50

Ham Half Sub

$5.50

Chicken Strip Half Sub

$5.50

Meatball Half Sub

$6.00

Philly Cheesesteak Half Sub

$6.00

Fish Half Sub

$6.00

Full Sub Options

Super (Salami, Ham, & Turkey) Full Sub

$12.00

Turkey Full Sub

$10.50

Salami Full Sub

$10.50

Ham Full Sub

$10.50

Chicken Strip Full Sub

$10.50

Meatball Full Sub

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak Full Sub

$11.00

Fish Full Sub

$11.50

Family Feasts

Large Family Feasts

$40.00

Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry

Small Family Feasts

$25.00

Medium 2 topping Pizza, 8 Wings. Feeds 2-3.

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Carmel Cheesecake

$5.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.75

Cherry Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.50

Sauce options

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Extras

Banana Peppers

$1.00

Jalepenos

$1.00

Pizzas (Copy)

SMALL 10" PIZZA

$9.00

MEDIUM 12" PIZZA

$11.00

LARGE 14" PIZZA

$13.00

XLARGE 16" PIZZA

$15.00

Pizzas

SMALL 10" PIZZA

$10.80

MEDIUM 12" PIZZA

$13.20

LARGE 14" PIZZA

$13.00

XLARGE 16" PIZZA

$18.00

Pizza Bowl

Pizza Bowl

$12.00

Keto Friendly

Pizza Kit

Each pizza kit includes three 8 inch pizza doughs, pizza sauce, cheese and your choice of 3 toppings

Pizza Kit

$18.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.40

Coleslaw

$1.80

Small Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$7.00

Small Fries with Cheese

$4.50

Large Fries with Cheese

$8.50

Small Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.20

Large Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.50

Onion Rings

$8.40

Salads options

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.60

Taco Salad

$9.60

Antipasta Salad

$9.60

Side Salad

$4.80

Wings Options

8 Wings

$12.00

14 Wings

$24.00Out of stock

Pasta Options

Plain Spaghetti

$7.20

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.20

Two meatballs made in house on top of spaghetti and covered in marinara sause. Served with buttered bread.

Lasagna

$11.40Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$12.40

Hot Dago

$11.20

Half Sub Options

Super (Salami, Ham, & Turkey) Half Sub

$6.30

Turkey Half Sub

$5.80

Salami Half Sub

$5.80

Ham Half Sub

$5.80

Chicken Strip Half Sub

$6.30

Meatball Half Sub

$6.30

Philly Cheesesteak Half Sub

$6.30

Fish Half Sub

$6.30

Full Sub Options

Super (Salami, Ham, & Turkey) Full Sub

$12.00

Turkey Full Sub

$11.00

Salami Full Sub

$11.00

Ham Full Sub

$11.00

Chicken Strip Full Sub

$11.00

Meatball Full Sub

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Full Sub

$12.00

Fish Full Sub

$12.00

Fried Chicken Options

1/4 Dark Meat (Leg & thigh)

$10.80

1/4 White Meat (Breast & Wing)

$12.00

1/2 Mixed (4 PCS)

$13.00

1/2 Dark Meat (4 PCS)

$13.00

1/2 WHITE MEAT (4 PCS)

$15.00

8 Pc Box

$18.50

14 Wings

$20.00Out of stock

8 Wings

$8.00

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner (3 PCS)

$13.00

Fish Dinner (5 PCS)

$15.50

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips ( 3 PCS)

$10.20

Chicken Strips (5 PCS)

$12.60

Burger Options

Plain Hamburger

$9.60

Cheeseburger

$10.80

California Cheeseburger

$11.40

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.80

Double Cheeseburger

$15.80

Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Carmel Cheesecake

$6.00

Family Feasts

Large Family Feasts

$42.00

Large 2 Topping Pizza), 8 piece chicken box, large French fry

Small Family Feast

$27.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.90

Adult

T Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Proudly serving since 1958.

Location

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul, MN 55107

Directions

Gallery
Michael's Pizza image
Michael's Pizza image
Michael's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
orange starNo Reviews
680 7th St E. Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
DeLeo Bros. Pizza - 123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
orange starNo Reviews
123 East Broadway Bloomington, MN 55425
View restaurantnext
Arturo's Pizza - 18 University Ave NE
orange star4.0 • 7
18 university ave ne Minneapolis, MN 55413
View restaurantnext
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
orange starNo Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake
orange star4.4 • 535
1350 Hwy 96 E White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Fireside Foundry
orange starNo Reviews
6736 Penn Ave S Richfield, MN 55423
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

El Burrito Mercado
orange star4.3 • 1,182
175 Cesar Chavez St St Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston