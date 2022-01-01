- Home
Michael's Pizza Bar South Side Flats
177 Reviews
$
2612 Sarah St
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Wing Dings
five (5) seasoned, breaded wing dings
Twistees
a Michael’s Must - baked breadsticks served with a side of our famous pizza sauce
Pepperoni Roll
Pizza Boat w/Topping
Cheese Sticks
Five (5) cheese sticks, served with a side of our famous pizza sauce
French Fries
Roadhouse Fries
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
Garlic Toast
Hockey Puck
a Michael’s Original - deep fried dough with our famous pizza sauce and parmesan cheese
Chicken Fingers w/Dipping Sauce
Michael's Bruschetta
Cellone's Italian bread topped with garlic spread, fresh tomatoes, provolone cheese and basil
Cheese Quesdillas
Hoagies
1/2 Italian Hoagie
mortadella, salami rosa, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone
1/2 Steak Hoagie
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
1/2 Meatball Hoagie
meatball, sauce, provolone
1/2 Cheeseburger Hoagie
ground beef, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
1/2 Vegetarian Hoagie
mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone
1/2 Turkey Hoagie
shaved turkey breast, american, lettuce, tomato
1/2 Chicken Parm Hoagie
Fried chicken, sauce, provolone
Whole Italian Hoagie
mortadella, salami rosa, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone
Whole Steak Hoagie
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
Whole Meatball Hoagie
meatball, sauce, provolone
Whole Cheeseburger Hoagie
ground beef, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Whole Vegetarian Hoagie
mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone
Whole Turkey Hoagie
shaved turkey breast, american, lettuce, tomato
Whole Chicken Parm Hoagie
Fried chicken, sauce, provolone
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
shaved turkey breast, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, on 3 slices of toast
Chicken Sandwich
grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato
BLT w/Chips
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Jason's Philly Steak
steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese sauce
Hamburger
5oz patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Toasted Cheese w/Chips
Mike's Special Steak
steak, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, provolone, lettuce, tomato
Fried Fish
Wraps
Steak Wrap
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar
Chicken Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, cheddar. served with ranch
Veggie Wrap
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, provolone
Turkey Club Wrap
shaved turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar
Salads
SM Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, provolone, black olive
LG Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, provolone, black olive
Steak Salad
steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive
Chef Salad
shaved turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, swiss, American
Grilled Chicken Salad
chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive
Fried Chicken Salad
chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive
Buffalo Chicken Salad
grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, cheddar, black olive
Cater per person
Calzones
The Coulter Calzone
personal sized calzone – sauce, cheese, choice of 2 toppings
SM Italian Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
SM Steak Calzone
steak, sauce, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive, onion
SM Meatball Calzone
meatball, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
SM Vegetarian Calzone
sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
SM White Calzone
chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, provolone, Italian dressing
SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone
buffalo chicken, provolone, green pepper, onion
LG Italian Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
LG Steak Calzone
steak, sauce, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive, onion
LG Meatball Calzone
meatball, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
LG Vegetarian Calzone
sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion
LG White Calzone
chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, provolone, Italian dressing
LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone
buffalo chicken, provolone, green pepper, onion
Pizza
Lil' Charli
Lil' Turkey Club Pie
our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese
Lil' Buff Chicken Pie
our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese
Lil' Baked Potato Pie
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream
Lil' Philly Steak Pie
our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone
Lil' Pierogie Pie
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone
Lil' Veg Pie
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive
Lil' White Pie
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
Lil' Mac&Cheese
Lil' Chicken Dinner
Lil' Taco
Lil' BBQ
SM Pizza
SM Turkey Club Pizza
our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese
SM Baked Potato Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream
SM Philly Steak Pizza
our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone
SM Austins Hole in One
our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch
SM Pierogi Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone
SM Vegetarian Pizza
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive
SM White Pizza
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
SM Supreme
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper
SM Mac&Cheese
SM Chicken Dinner
SM Taco
SM BBQ
MED Pizza
MED Turkey Club Pizza
our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese
MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza
our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese
MED Baked Potato Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream
MED Philly Steak Pizza
our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone
MED Austins Hole in One
our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch
MED Pierogie Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone
MED Vegetarian Pizza
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive
MED White Pizza
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
MED Chicken Bacon Ranch
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
MED Supreme
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper
MED Mac&Cheese
MED Chicken Dinner
MED Taco
MED BBQ Chicken
LG Pizza
LG Turkey Club Pizza
our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese
LG Baked Potato Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream
LG Philly Steak Pizza
our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone
LG Austins Hole in One
our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch
LG Pierogie Pizza
our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone
LG Vegetarian Pizza
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive
LG White Pizza
our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
LG Supreme
our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper
LG Mac&Cheese
LG Chicken Dinner
LG Taco
LG BBQ
Extra Sauces
Sweets
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
A South Side neighborhood pizza bar. Serving residents and guests since 1984.
2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203