Michael's Pizza Bar South Side Flats

Popular Items

MED Pizza
Twistees
Cheese Sticks

Apps

Wing Dings

$10.25

five (5) seasoned, breaded wing dings

Twistees

$7.50+

a Michael’s Must - baked breadsticks served with a side of our famous pizza sauce

Pepperoni Roll

$6.00

Pizza Boat w/Topping

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Five (5) cheese sticks, served with a side of our famous pizza sauce

French Fries

$2.50+

Roadhouse Fries

$5.00+

fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos

Garlic Toast

$3.75

Hockey Puck

$4.75

a Michael’s Original - deep fried dough with our famous pizza sauce and parmesan cheese

Chicken Fingers w/Dipping Sauce

$7.75

Michael's Bruschetta

$6.00

Cellone's Italian bread topped with garlic spread, fresh tomatoes, provolone cheese and basil

Cheese Quesdillas

$8.75

Hoagies

1/2 Italian Hoagie

$8.25

mortadella, salami rosa, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone

1/2 Steak Hoagie

$8.25

steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone

1/2 Meatball Hoagie

$8.25

meatball, sauce, provolone

1/2 Cheeseburger Hoagie

$8.25

ground beef, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

1/2 Vegetarian Hoagie

$8.25

mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone

1/2 Turkey Hoagie

$8.25

shaved turkey breast, american, lettuce, tomato

1/2 Chicken Parm Hoagie

$8.25

Fried chicken, sauce, provolone

Whole Italian Hoagie

$14.50

mortadella, salami rosa, genoa salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone

Whole Steak Hoagie

$14.50

steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone

Whole Meatball Hoagie

$14.50

meatball, sauce, provolone

Whole Cheeseburger Hoagie

$14.50

ground beef, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Whole Vegetarian Hoagie

$14.50

mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone

Whole Turkey Hoagie

$14.50

shaved turkey breast, american, lettuce, tomato

Whole Chicken Parm Hoagie

$14.50

Fried chicken, sauce, provolone

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.00

shaved turkey breast, bacon, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, on 3 slices of toast

Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato

BLT w/Chips

$6.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Jason's Philly Steak

$9.00

steak, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese sauce

Hamburger

$6.50

5oz patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Toasted Cheese w/Chips

$4.80

Mike's Special Steak

$11.50

steak, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Fried Fish

$12.00

Wraps

Steak Wrap

$10.75

steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar

Chicken Wrap

$10.75

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, cheddar. served with ranch

Veggie Wrap

$10.75

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onion, provolone

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.75

shaved turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar

Salads

SM Salad

$6.25

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, provolone, black olive

LG Salad

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, provolone, black olive

Steak Salad

$12.50

steak, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive

Chef Salad

$12.50

shaved turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, swiss, American

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.50

chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, cheddar, black olive

Cater per person

$3.00

Calzones

The Coulter Calzone

$9.50

personal sized calzone – sauce, cheese, choice of 2 toppings

SM Italian Calzone

$16.50

pepperoni, sausage, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

SM Steak Calzone

$16.50

steak, sauce, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive, onion

SM Meatball Calzone

$16.50

meatball, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

SM Vegetarian Calzone

$16.50

sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

SM White Calzone

$16.50

chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, provolone, Italian dressing

SM Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.50

buffalo chicken, provolone, green pepper, onion

LG Italian Calzone

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

LG Steak Calzone

$22.00

steak, sauce, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, black olive, onion

LG Meatball Calzone

$22.00

meatball, sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

LG Vegetarian Calzone

$22.00

sauce, provolone, mushroom, green pepper, black olive, onion

LG White Calzone

$22.00

chicken, spinach, tomato, mushroom, provolone, Italian dressing

LG Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$22.00

buffalo chicken, provolone, green pepper, onion

Pizza

Lil' Charli

$7.50

Lil' Turkey Club Pie

$11.25

our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese

Lil' Buff Chicken Pie

$11.25

our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese

Lil' Baked Potato Pie

$11.25

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream

Lil' Philly Steak Pie

$11.25

our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone

Lil' Pierogie Pie

$9.50

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone

Lil' Veg Pie

$9.50

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive

Lil' White Pie

$9.50

our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone

Lil' Mac&Cheese

$10.50

Lil' Chicken Dinner

$10.50

Lil' Taco

$10.50

Lil' BBQ

$10.50

SM Pizza

$9.75

SM Turkey Club Pizza

$14.75

our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.75

our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese

SM Baked Potato Pizza

$14.75

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream

SM Philly Steak Pizza

$14.75

our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone

SM Austins Hole in One

$16.00

our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch

SM Pierogi Pizza

$13.25

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$13.25

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive

SM White Pizza

$13.25

our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone

SM Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon

SM Supreme

$16.00

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper

SM Mac&Cheese

$13.50

SM Chicken Dinner

$13.50

SM Taco

$13.50

SM BBQ

$13.50

MED Pizza

$12.50

MED Turkey Club Pizza

$16.00

our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese

MED Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese

MED Baked Potato Pizza

$16.00

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream

MED Philly Steak Pizza

$16.00

our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone

MED Austins Hole in One

$17.50

our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch

MED Pierogie Pizza

$14.50

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone

MED Vegetarian Pizza

$14.50

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive

MED White Pizza

$14.50

our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone

MED Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.50

our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon

MED Supreme

$17.50

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper

MED Mac&Cheese

$14.75

MED Chicken Dinner

$14.75

MED Taco

$14.75

MED BBQ Chicken

$14.75

LG Pizza

$16.25

LG Turkey Club Pizza

$19.00

our fresh dough, topped with our famous sauce, cheese, smoked turkey, bacon. Baked to perfection then topped with diced tomato and another layer of fresh cheese

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

our fresh dough with buffalo chicken, provolone. served with ranch or blue cheese

LG Baked Potato Pizza

$19.00

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, provolone, cheddar, bacon, fresh sour cream

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$19.00

our fresh dough topped with steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and provolone

LG Austins Hole in One

$21.25

our fresh dough, garlic sauce, steak, onion, mushroom, green pepper, fries, provolone, served with ranch

LG Pierogie Pizza

$17.50

our fresh dough topped with mashed potato, onion, butter, provolone

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$17.50

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, provolone, onion, green pepper. Baked to perfection then topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olive

LG White Pizza

$17.50

our fresh dough topped with Italian dressing and garlic, spinach, sliced tomato, provolone

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$21.25

our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon

LG Supreme

$21.25

our fresh dough with our famous sauce, pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, black olive, banana pepper

LG Mac&Cheese

$18.00

LG Chicken Dinner

$18.00

LG Taco

$18.00

LG BBQ

$18.00

Extra Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Light Italian

$0.75

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Sweets

Cinnamon Twistees

$7.00

Baked house made cinnamon breadsticks topped with sweet vanilla glaze

Chocolate Chip w/ Vanilla Custard Glenwich

$4.50

Sugar Cookie w/ Strawberry Custard Glenwich

$4.50Out of stock

S'mores Pizza

$10.50

NA Bev

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Bev

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Lil Charlie Soda

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A South Side neighborhood pizza bar. Serving residents and guests since 1984.

Location

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

Michael's Pizza Bar image

