Pizza

Michael’s Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2629 Beaver Ave

ste 13

Des Moines, IA 50310

Appetizers

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.49

Rotella’s Italian Bread loaf covered with garlic butter, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$4.49+

Hand battered and deep fried, thin and crispy. Served with your choice of ranch dressing or Ketchup.

Chicken Wings

$9.99

6 deep fried, crispy chicken wings served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Warm, green spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan and goat cheese. Served with fresh, oven-baked pizza chips.

Pizza Chips

$5.00

Michael's Crust topped with Rosemary and Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a marinara sauce.

Potato Skins

$6.49

Crispy potato skins stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon. Served with sour cream and chives.

Sweet Mini Peppers

$10.49

Sweet mini peppers stuffed with B&B’s Italian Sausage, ground beef, and cheddar cheese, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with pizza chips

Pizza

Large Create Your Own

$14.00

14 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.

Large Apple Delight

$18.45

Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Large Bacon BBQ Chicken

$18.45

Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Large Cajun Creole (Spicy)

$19.95

Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese

Large Chicken Alfredo

$18.45

Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese

Large Chicken Pesto

$18.45

Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Large Greek

$18.45

Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Large Hawaiian

$19.95

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle

Large Italian

$19.95

Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Large Margherita

$18.45

Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil

Large Maui

$18.45

Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle

Large MeatLovers

$19.95

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Large Meditteranean

$19.95

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Large Michael's Favorite

$18.45

Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella

Large Pizza Blanco

$18.45

Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil

Large Reuben

$19.95

Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese

Large Supreme

$19.95

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Large Sweet and Salty

$18.45

Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Large Veggie

$19.95

Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

Super Cheese Pizza

$18.49

Tomato Pie

$14.00

Four Seasons

$15.99

Mac N' Chzzz

$18.45

Iowa Castle

$18.45

Hot Cherry Pizza

$18.00

Lg Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$18.45

Large Pina Colada Pizza

$18.45

Medium Create Your Own

$11.50

12 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.

Medium Apple Delight

$15.95

Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Medium Bacon BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Medium Cajun Creole (spicy)

$16.59

Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese

Medium Chicken Pesto

$15.95

Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Medium Greek

$15.95

Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Medium Hawaiian

$16.59

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle

Medium Italian

$16.59

Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Medium Margherita

$15.95

Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil

Medium Maui

$15.95

Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle

Medium MeatLovers

$16.59

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Medium Meditteranean

$16.59

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Medium Michael's Favorite

$15.95

Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella

Medium Pizza Blanco

$15.95

Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil

Medium Reuben

$16.59

Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese

Medium Supreme

$16.59

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Medium Sweet and Salty

$15.95

Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Medium Veggie

$16.59

Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

Iowa Castle

$15.95

Mac N' Chzz

$15.95

Hot Cherry Pizza

$14.00

Med Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Medium Pina Colada

$15.95

Small Create Your Own

$9.75

10 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.

Small Apple Delight

$13.45

Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Small Bacon BBQ Chicken

$13.45

Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Small Cajun Creole (Spicy)

$13.99

Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese

Small Chicken Alfredo

$13.45

Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese

Small Chicken Pesto

$13.45

Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Small Greek

$13.45

Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Small Hawaiian

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle

Small Italian

$13.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Small Margherita

$13.45

Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil

Small Maui

$13.45

Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle

Small MeatLovers

$13.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Small Meditteranean

$13.99

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Small Michael's Favorite

$13.45

Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella

Small Pizza Blanco

$13.45

Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil

Small Reuben

$13.99

Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese

Small Supreme

$13.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Small Sweet and Salty

$13.45

Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Small Veggie

$13.99

Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

Iowa Castle

$13.45

Hot Cherry Pizza

$11.75

Sm Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Mall Pina Colada

$13.45

Personal Create Your Own

$6.50

8 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.

Personal Apple Delight

$7.99

Personal Bacon BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce

Personal Cajun Creole

$8.99

Personal Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Personal Chicken Pesto

$7.99

Personal Greek

$7.99

Personal Hawaiian

$8.99

Personal Italian

$8.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Personal Margherita Pizza

$7.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil

Personal Maui

$7.99

Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle

Personal MeatLovers

$8.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese

Personal Meditteranean

$8.99

Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese

Personal Michael's Favorite

$7.99

Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella

Personal Pizza Blanco

$7.99

Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil

Personal Reuben

$8.99

Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese

Personal Supreme

$8.99

Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese

Personal Sweet and Salty

$7.99

Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle

Personal Veggie

$8.99

Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

Per Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$7.99

Personal Pina Colada

$7.99

Pastas

Traditional Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Michael’s Original Red sauce with B&B’s Italian sausage, fresh mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top on a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Creamy Chicken & Spinach Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Alfredo sauce with roasted chicken, fresh mushroom, tomato, spinach, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Veggie Pesto Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Basil-Pesto Sauce with roasted garlic, tomato, green pepper, onion, and fresh mushroom, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Italian Meatball & Mushroom Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Michael’s Original Red sauce with Italian meatball, fresh mushroom, tomato, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Alfredo sauce with shrimp, roasted red pepper, and roasted garlic, topped with basil, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Basil-Pesto sauce with roasted chicken, fresh mushroom, tomato, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Salads

House Salad

$5.49

Fresh greens topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber slices, chick peas, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$6.49

A bed of fresh greens topped with red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$3.99

Italian Tomato Salad

$4.49+

Fresh tomato slices with fresh mozzarella slices, topped with basil, Kalamata olives, and parmesan cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Kids

Kids Pizza

$6.50

8 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.

Baked Pasta & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Rotini pasta with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese

Pasta & Meatballs

$7.00Out of stock

Rotini noodles in marinara sauce with two meatballs

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now offering carry out and delivery.

Location

2629 Beaver Ave, ste 13, Des Moines, IA 50310

Directions

