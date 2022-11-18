- Home
Michael’s Pizza
2629 Beaver Ave
ste 13
Des Moines, IA 50310
Appetizers
Garlic Cheese Bread
Rotella’s Italian Bread loaf covered with garlic butter, parmesan, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Hand battered and deep fried, thin and crispy. Served with your choice of ranch dressing or Ketchup.
Chicken Wings
6 deep fried, crispy chicken wings served with celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Warm, green spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan and goat cheese. Served with fresh, oven-baked pizza chips.
Pizza Chips
Michael's Crust topped with Rosemary and Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a marinara sauce.
Potato Skins
Crispy potato skins stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon. Served with sour cream and chives.
Sweet Mini Peppers
Sweet mini peppers stuffed with B&B’s Italian Sausage, ground beef, and cheddar cheese, topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with pizza chips
Pizza
Large Create Your Own
14 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Large Apple Delight
Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Large Bacon BBQ Chicken
Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
Large Cajun Creole (Spicy)
Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese
Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
Large Chicken Pesto
Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Large Greek
Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Large Hawaiian
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle
Large Italian
Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Large Margherita
Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
Large Maui
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle
Large MeatLovers
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Large Meditteranean
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Large Michael's Favorite
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
Large Pizza Blanco
Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil
Large Reuben
Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese
Large Supreme
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Large Sweet and Salty
Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Large Veggie
Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.
Super Cheese Pizza
Tomato Pie
Four Seasons
Mac N' Chzzz
Iowa Castle
Hot Cherry Pizza
Lg Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Large Pina Colada Pizza
Medium Create Your Own
12 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Medium Apple Delight
Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Medium Bacon BBQ Chicken
Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
Medium Cajun Creole (spicy)
Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
Medium Chicken Pesto
Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Medium Greek
Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Medium Hawaiian
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle
Medium Italian
Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Medium Margherita
Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
Medium Maui
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle
Medium MeatLovers
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Medium Meditteranean
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Medium Michael's Favorite
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
Medium Pizza Blanco
Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil
Medium Reuben
Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese
Medium Supreme
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Medium Sweet and Salty
Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Medium Veggie
Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.
Iowa Castle
Mac N' Chzz
Hot Cherry Pizza
Med Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Medium Pina Colada
Small Create Your Own
10 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Small Apple Delight
Alfredo Sauce, caramelized apple, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and goat cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Small Bacon BBQ Chicken
Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
Small Cajun Creole (Spicy)
Cajun Creole sauce, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, roasted red pepper, roasted garlic, jalapenos, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and cheddar cheese
Small Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, broccoli, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese
Small Chicken Pesto
Basil-pesto sauce, roasted chicken, fresh mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Small Greek
Basil-Pesto sauce, artichoke heart, Kalamata olive, green olive, mushroom, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Small Hawaiian
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, roasted red pepper, red onion, pineapple, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese with a honey drizzle
Small Italian
Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Small Margherita
Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
Small Maui
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle
Small MeatLovers
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Small Meditteranean
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Small Michael's Favorite
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
Small Pizza Blanco
Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil
Small Reuben
Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese
Small Supreme
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Small Sweet and Salty
Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Small Veggie
Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.
Iowa Castle
Hot Cherry Pizza
Sm Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Mall Pina Colada
Personal Create Your Own
8 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Personal Apple Delight
Personal Bacon BBQ Chicken
Michael’s Original Red sauce, roasted chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese drizzled with BBQ sauce
Personal Cajun Creole
Personal Chicken Alfredo
Personal Chicken Pesto
Personal Greek
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Italian
Michael’s Original Red sauce, Italian meatball, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, fresh mushroom, roasted garlic, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
Personal Margherita Pizza
Michael’s Original Red sauce, fresh tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
Personal Maui
Alfredo sauce, shrimp, pineapple, roasted garlic, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese, topped with a honey drizzle
Personal MeatLovers
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, Capacolla ham, crispy bacon, topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese
Personal Meditteranean
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken, sun dried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and goat cheese
Personal Michael's Favorite
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
Personal Pizza Blanco
Alfredo Sauce, fresh mushroom, caramelized onion, roasted garlic, artichoke heart, mozzarella cheese, parmesan and basil
Personal Reuben
Light rye crust, 1000 island dressing, corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan, and Swiss cheese
Personal Supreme
Michael’s Original Red sauce, pepperoni, B&B Deli’s Italian sausage, green pepper, onion, black olive, topped with mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese
Personal Sweet and Salty
Alfredo sauce, caramelized pear, crispy bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese topped with a honey drizzle
Personal Veggie
Michael's Original Red Sauce, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, artichoke hearts, green pepper, roasted red pepper, mushroom, black olives. Topped with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.
Per Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza
Personal Pina Colada
Pastas
Traditional Pasta
Michael’s Original Red sauce with B&B’s Italian sausage, fresh mushroom, green pepper, onion, and tomato, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top on a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Creamy Chicken & Spinach Pasta
Alfredo sauce with roasted chicken, fresh mushroom, tomato, spinach, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Veggie Pesto Pasta
Basil-Pesto Sauce with roasted garlic, tomato, green pepper, onion, and fresh mushroom, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Italian Meatball & Mushroom Pasta
Michael’s Original Red sauce with Italian meatball, fresh mushroom, tomato, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Shrimp & Roasted Red Pepper Pasta
Alfredo sauce with shrimp, roasted red pepper, and roasted garlic, topped with basil, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top of a bed of rotini pasta. Served with a side salad and garlic toast.
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Basil-Pesto sauce with roasted chicken, fresh mushroom, tomato, and roasted garlic, topped with parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh greens topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber slices, chick peas, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
A bed of fresh greens topped with red onion, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and goat cheese. Served with Lemon Vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Italian Tomato Salad
Fresh tomato slices with fresh mozzarella slices, topped with basil, Kalamata olives, and parmesan cheese. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Kids
Kids Pizza
8 inch pizza with Michael's Original Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Pick your own toppings.
Baked Pasta & Cheese
Rotini pasta with alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and cheddar cheese
Pasta & Meatballs
Rotini noodles in marinara sauce with two meatballs
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Now offering carry out and delivery.
2629 Beaver Ave, ste 13, Des Moines, IA 50310