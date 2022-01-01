Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Michaels Market 5616 E. 2nd Street

No reviews yet

5616 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Drinks

201 Coke

$3.00

202 Diet Coke

$3.00

203 Sanpellegrino Aranciata - Orange

$3.50

204 Sanpellegrino Rossa - Blood Orange

$3.50

205 Sanpellegrino Limonata - Lemon

$3.50

206 S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.50

207 Menabrea Bionda Lager

$6.00

208 Menabrea Ambrata Amber

$6.00

209 Blue Bottle Coffee

$6.00

210 Acqua Panna

$3.50

211 Espresso

$3.50

212 Cappucino

$5.00

213 Caffe Latte

$5.00

214 Wine by the glass - Red

$10.00

215 Wine by the glass - Rose

$8.00

216 Wine by the glass - White

$10.00

Dry Goods

1 Cherry Amarena

$4.50

2 Fior Di Riso - Rice Nerone

$8.00

3 Modena Trad Affinato 25Y

$105.00

4 Bean Butter

$3.00

5 Pomodoro Mutti Cherry Tomato

$4.00

6 Modena Fattoria 6 Years

$5.00

7 Flour Gluten Free 5 Stagione

$9.70

8 Fior Di Riso - Rice Carnaroli

$10.00

9 Fusilli Capri

$8.00

10 Farro Perlato Umbria

$6.00

11 Moderna Fattoria 4 Year

$6.00

12 Tuna Flott in Olive Oil

$12.80

13 Bean Cannellini

$5.50

14 Fregola Sarda

$6.50

15 Torrone Hard Almond

$6.00

16 Small 1923 Superiore EVOO

$5.50

17 Biancolilla IGP Sicilia Olive Oil

$30.00

18 Umbria DOP EVOO Olive Oil

$32.00

19 Taralli with Rosemary

$4.00

20 Caffee Vergnano Expresso

$14.00

21 Caffee Vergnano Decaf

$14.00

22 Colatura di Alici Anchovies

$25.00

23 Black Squid Ink

$12.00

24 Garganelli All'uovo Pasta

$6.50

25 Orecchiette Pugliesi Pasta

$6.50

26 Baby Red - Pomo Confite

$20.00

27 Saba Gourmet Condiment

$22.00

28 Carciofi Alia Romano - Artichoke

29 Flour Caputo Semolina

$5.30

30 Chestnut Flour

$20.00

31 Maldon Sea Salt

$12.00

32 Flatbread with Olive Oil

$7.00

33 Laudemio Frescobaldi EVOO Olive Oil

$30.00

34 Raineri EVOO Olive Oil

$16.00

35 Mutti Tomato Passata

$4.50

36 Polenta Divella

$5.25

37 Tomatoes with Basil - Whole Peeled

$5.50

38 Aceto Di Vino Rosso - Rubino

$14.00

39 Calabrian Chili Oil - House Made

$10.00

40 Cantuccini Toscani

$9.00

41 Krinkle Cut Chips

$3.00

42 Fettuccine Al Tartufo

$19.00

43 White Truffle Salt

$19.50

44 Black Truffle Salt

$19.00

45 Truffle Sauce

$17.25

46 Black Truffle Sauce

$19.00

47 White Truffle Butter

$26.00

48 White truffle Tapenade

$16.00

49 Black Truffle Slices

$20.00

50 White Truffle Sauce

$19.00

51 White Truffle Butter

$26.00

52 White Truffle Balsamic Vinegar

$20.00

53 Calabrian Chili Refil

$6.00

54 Baby Yellow Pomo Confite

$20.00

55 Sun Dried Tomatoes

$10.00

56 Tipo 00

$5.30

57 Honey

$14.00

Sauces

301 Bolognese Sauce

$20.00

302 Michael's Sauce

$20.00

303 Meatball Sauce

$20.00

304 Short Rib Sauce

$30.00

305 Pompdoro Sauce

$10.00

306 Grana Sauce

$10.00

307 Blended San Marzano

$10.00

Grab and Go

401 Melanzane - Ciabatta

$12.00

402 Bolognese - Ciabatta

$12.00

403 Napoli - Ciabatta

$12.00

404 Tonno - Multigrain

$14.00

405 Milanese - Ciabatta

$14.00

406 Lasagna

$15.00

407 Polpette - Meatballs on Baked Polenta

$8.00

408 Parma

$12.00

409 Tricolore Salad

$14.00

410 Farro Salad

$14.00

411 Mortadella - Foccacia

$14.00

Deli

501 Grated Grana 8oz

$10.00

502 Grated Pecorino Romano 8oz

$10.00

503 Grana Chunks 8oz

$10.00

504 Shredded Mozarella

$10.00

505 Pizza Dough

$4.00

506 Burrata

$5.00

507 Rivera Pitted Olives in Olive Oil 4oz

$5.00

508 Green Castelvetra Olives 6oz

$5.00

509 Purple Haze Fresh Goat Cheese

$6.50

510 Piccante Salami

$10.00

511 Sopressata Salami

$10.00

512 Wild Boar Salami

$12.50

513 Mediterranean Mixed Olives

$5.00

514 Artichokes

$9.00

515 Mozarella Michaels Fresh

$9.00

516 Bufala Mozarella

$6.50

517 Duck Fat

$4.00

518 Pancetta Cubed

$4.00

519 N'duja

$5.00

520 Peppadew

$5.00

521 Italian Sausage Mild

$8.00

522 Duck Confit

$12.00

523 Paccheri

$12.00

524 Guanciale

$20.00

525 Stracciatella Home Made

$10.00

526 Gorgonzola Wedge

$12.00

527 Grana Wedge

$12.00

528 Mullet Roe

$43.75

529 Calabrian Chili

$10.00

530 Free Range Egg's

$3.00

531 Mafaldine

$12.00

532 Midnight Blue Gouda

$12.00

533 Spaghetti

$12.00

534 Rigatoni

$12.00

535 Mozzarella Home Made

$9.00

536 Duck Egg's

$36.00

537 Fettuccine

$12.00

538 Gluten Free Spaghetti

$14.00

539 Spicy Capicola

$25.00

540 Mortadella

$17.00

541 Carpengna Prosciuto

$25.00

542 Pizza by the slice

$4.00

543 Pesto Trapenese

$6.00

544 Giant Beans

$18.00

545 Basil Pesto

$6.00

546 Crutons

$3.00

547 Gluten Free Pizza Dough

$7.50

Rosemary Ham

$18.30

Wine

101 Schiava Elena Walch 2020 D.O.C

$18.00

102 Barolo Vietti 2017 Castiglione

$50.00

103 Barbaresco Serraboella 2017 Paitin

$45.00

104 Barbera D'Asti, Mauro Molino 2020 Le Radici

$18.00

105 Roero Arneis, Almondo Bricco Della Ciliegie Giovanni 2020

$18.00

106 Bosco del Merlo Pinot Grigio

$16.00

107 Bosco del Merlo Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00

108 Prosecco D.O.C Lamberti

$16.00

109 Nebbiolo, Valtellina Rosso 2017

$30.00

110 Franciacorta Brut, Castello Bonomi Cuvee 22

$30.00

111 Auxo Lunae 2016

$20.00

112 Valpolicella Ripasso Corte Lenguin Red Vine

$30.00

113 Brunello di Montalcino, Poggioluna 2014

$50.00

114 Sangiovese Rose, Fattoria Svetoni Toscana

$18.00

115 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Contucci 2016

$25.00

116 Montefalco Rosso Bocale 2014

$30.00

117 Trebbiano Spletino Bocale 2021

$20.00

118 Sagrantino Bocale 2013

$40.00

119 Greco Di Tufo,Terre d'Aione

$20.00

120 Taurasi D'aione 2010

$35.00

121 Primitivo Di Manduria, Capo Zafferano D.O.C 2019

$20.00

122 Spanu Binzamanna 2016

$20.00

123 Barrua, Agricola Punica 2017

$40.00

124 Tareni Frappato Terre Siciliane 2016

$18.00

125 Passorosso red Wine 2019

$35.00

126 Tornatore Etna Bianco 2021

$18.00

127 Aglianico Del Vulture, Re Manfredi

$20.00

128 Pigato, La Ginestraia 2020

$25.00

129 Bosco del Merlo 360 Ruber Capite

$30.00

130 Terre di Leonardo, san Leonardo 2016

$20.00

131 Amarone della Valpolicella, Damoli "Checo" 2010

$60.00

132 Montepulciano d'Abbruzzo Riserva, La Quercia 2017

$18.00

133 Sangiovese Avignonesi DA Di 2020

$20.00

134 Vermetino, Argiolas Costamolino

$16.00

135 Palio Poggioluna 2016

$20.00

136 Pash Pinot Noir Rose

$16.00

137 Pash Chardonnay

$16.00

138 Pepple Cove - Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

139 Pash Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

140 Pash Pinot Noir

$18.00

Bread

601 Champagne Batard Medium

$8.06

602 Olive and Thyme Batard Medium Sliced

$10.50

603 Multigrain Batard Medium Sliced

$9.00

604 Multigrain 20 oz Loaf Sliced

$10.00

605 Sourdough 20 oz Loaf Sliced

$5.76

606 Baguette Rustique

$3.50

607 Multigrain Pain d'epi

$6.00

608 Fresh Foccacia

$2.50

609 House Made Foccacia Croutons

$3.00

610 Ciabatta

$6.00

Produce

701 Garlic

$1.00

702 Delicata Squash

$2.00

703 Honeynut Squash

$3.00

704 Russinan Banana Potatoes

$2.00

705 Heirloom Tomatoes

$3.50

706 Cherry Tomatoes

$2.00

707 Basil

$1.00

708 Weiser Farms Sunchokes

$2.00

709 Miliken Farms Brussel Spruts

$2.00

710 See Canyon Farms Jonathon Apples

$2.00

711 Terry Farms Monteray Pears

$3.00

712 Purple Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

713 Persimmon

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Michael’s Pizzeria has been serving the best Napoli-style wood-fired pizza since 2010—and Zagat even named us a “Top Pizza Joint” in 2013. We earned the highest overall score for a pizzeria in the United States that same year.

5616 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

