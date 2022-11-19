Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Michael's Restaurant Parkside

140 Reviews

$$

1525 1st ave S

Birmingham, AL 35233

Starters

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Crab Spinach Dip

$23.00

Extra tortillas for spinach dip

$3.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00
Lobster Spinach Dip

Lobster Spinach Dip

$19.00
Lobster Tail Bites

Lobster Tail Bites

$30.00
Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Stuffed Spinach Dip w/ Lobster and Crab

$23.00

Wontons

$15.00

Plates

Chicken Fingers and fries

$12.00

Fried fish and fries

$12.00

Shrimp and grits

$12.00

Beef tips and rice

$12.00

Spinach dip

$12.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Birmingham's premier steak and seafood restaurant located in the Negro Southern League Museum in the Parkside District. Enjoydining in or curbside pickup for dinner Tuesday through Saturday or Brunch on Sunday. For info on the rooftop Go to www.barsebastian.com

