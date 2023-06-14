Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Michael's Italian Feast - East Peoria

242 Reviews

$$

1302 E Washington St

East Peoria, IL 61611

Popular Items

Mike's Sub

Mike's Sub

$10.59

16"

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

$26.99

16"

Spaghetti Family Feast

Spaghetti Family Feast

$30.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

MAIN MENU

FAMILY FEAST

Spaghetti Family Feast

Spaghetti Family Feast

$30.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Tortellini Family Feast

Tortellini Family Feast

$33.99

Feast includes 1/2 gallon pasta, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

SUBS

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

$26.99

16"

Mike's Sub

Mike's Sub

$10.59

16"

1/2 Mike's Sub

1/2 Mike's Sub

$8.59

8"

Titanic Sub

Titanic Sub

$15.99

16"

1/2 Titanic Sub

1/2 Titanic Sub

$11.99

8"

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$12.59

16"

1/2 Turkey Sub

1/2 Turkey Sub

$10.59

8"

HOT SANDWICHES

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$8.49
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$9.49
Italian Meatball Sandwich

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.49
Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.49
Beef & Cheese Sandwich

Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49
The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$9.49

COMBO MEALS

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Mike's Sub, bag of chips & drink

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Hot Ham & Cheese, bag of chips & drink

#3 - Pizza Bread

#3 - Pizza Bread

$11.99

Includes 8" Pizza Bread, bag of chips & drink

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Turkey Sub, bag of chips & drink

#5 - Grilled Cheese

#5 - Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Grilled Cheese, bag of chips & drink

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

$11.99

Includes Child's Spaghetti, 8" Fresh Bread & drink

PASTA

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.69

Spaghetti, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Tortellini Dinner

Tortellini Dinner

$13.99

Tortellini, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Tortellini

$8.69+

SALADS

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99
Raspberry Walnut Salad

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$12.99
BBQ Chicken Southwest Salad

BBQ Chicken Southwest Salad

$12.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99
Little Caesar Salad

Little Caesar Salad

$8.99
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.99
Beef & Cheese Salad

Beef & Cheese Salad

$12.99
Family Salad

Family Salad

$12.59

1/2 Gallon of Garden Greens & choice of 4 Dressings

FRESH BREADS

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$7.99+
Fresh-Baked Bread

Fresh-Baked Bread

$3.99+
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.49+
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$8.99+

SIDES

Chips

Chips

$1.25
2 oz Dressing

2 oz Dressing

$0.75
Butter

Butter

$0.50
Grated Parmesan Packet

Grated Parmesan Packet

$0.20
Crouton - Each

Crouton - Each

$0.39
Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.99+
Sauce

Sauce

$8.99+

DRINKS

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.49
Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.49
2 Liter Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.49

CATERING

CARRY OUT ONLY
Spaghetti Party Meal

Spaghetti Party Meal

$160.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mostaccioli Party Meal

Mostaccioli Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Tortellini Party Meal

Tortellini Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mike's Sub Party Tray

Mike's Sub Party Tray

$59.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Party tray includes 6 Mike's Subs cut in quarters. Stacked on a tray and wrapped ready to serve 18-24 people!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1302 E Washington St, East Peoria, IL 61611

Directions

