Italian
Pizza

Michael's Italian Feast - Washington

361 Reviews

$

1006 Peoria St

Washington, IL 61571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mike's Sub
Pizza Bread
Garlic Bread

FAMILY FEAST carry out only

Spaghetti Family Feast

Spaghetti Family Feast

$27.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Tortellini Family Feast

Tortellini Family Feast

$30.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon tortellini, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Ravioli Family Feast

Ravioli Family Feast

$30.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Spaghetti, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Lasagna Family Feast

Lasagna Family Feast

$34.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes pan of Lasagna, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo Family Feast

Fettuccine Alfredo Family Feast

$33.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 1/2 gallon Fettuccine Alfredo, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

Pizza Family Feast

Pizza Family Feast

$33.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Feast includes 14" Single Topping Pizza, 16" Mikes Sub, 16" Garlic Bread, 2 Liter Soda or Fresh Bread.

SUBS

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

3 Mike's Subs for 26.99

$26.99

16"

Mike's Sub

Mike's Sub

$10.59

16"

1/2 Mike's Sub

1/2 Mike's Sub

$8.59

8"

Titanic Sub

Titanic Sub

$15.99

16"

1/2 Titanic Sub

1/2 Titanic Sub

$11.99

8"

Turkey Sub

Turkey Sub

$12.59

16"

1/2 Turkey Sub

1/2 Turkey Sub

$10.59

8"

Veggie Sub

$10.59

1/2 Veggie Sub

$8.59

HOT SANDWICHES

Pizza Bread

Pizza Bread

$8.49
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$9.49
Italian Meatball Sandwich

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$9.49
Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.49
Beef & Cheese Sandwich

Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$9.49
The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$9.49
Italian Sausage Sandwich

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$9.49

COMBO MEALS

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

#1 - 1/2 Mike's Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Mike's Sub, bag of chips & medium drink

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

#2 - Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Hot Ham & Cheese, bag of chips & medium drink

#3 - Pizza Bread

#3 - Pizza Bread

$11.99

Includes 8" Pizza Bread, bag of chips & medium drink

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

#4 - 1/2 Turkey Sub

$11.99

Includes 8" Turkey Sub, bag of chips & medium drink

#5 - Grilled Cheese

#5 - Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Includes 8" Grilled Cheese, bag of chips & medium drink

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

#6 - Child's Spaghetti

$11.99

Includes Child's Spaghetti, 8" Fresh Bread & medium drink

PASTA

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$7.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.69

Spaghetti, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Tortellini

Tortellini

$8.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Tortellini Dinner

Tortellini Dinner

$13.99

Tortellini, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Ravioli

Ravioli

$8.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Ravioli Dinner

Ravioli Dinner

$13.69

Ravioli, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Lasagna A la Carte

Lasagna A la Carte

$12.49
Lasagna Dinner

Lasagna Dinner

$15.49

Lasagna, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.69+

Half Gallons are **carry out only**

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$14.69

Fettuccine Alfredo, 8" Garlic Bread & Tossed Salad

PIZZA

Cheese

Cheese

$17.99+
Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$21.99+
Supreme

Supreme

$21.99+
Veggie

Veggie

$21.99+
Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$21.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$22.99+

SALADS

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99
Raspberry Walnut Salad

Raspberry Walnut Salad

$12.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.99
Little Caesar Salad

Little Caesar Salad

$8.99
Beef & Cheese Salad

Beef & Cheese Salad

$12.99
Family Salad

Family Salad

$12.59

1/2 Gallon of Garden Greens & choice of 4 Dressings

FRESH BREADS

Fresh-Baked Bread

Fresh-Baked Bread

$4.49+
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.49+
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$8.99+
Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$7.99+

SIDES

Meatballs

Meatballs

$7.99+
Sauce

Sauce

$0.75+
Chips

Chips

$2.50
2 oz Dressing

2 oz Dressing

$0.75
2 oz Butter

2 oz Butter

$0.25
1 oz Grated Parmesan

1 oz Grated Parmesan

$0.10
Crouton

Crouton

$0.35

20 Croutons

$5.99

40 Croutons

$8.99

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99+
Bottled Drinks

Bottled Drinks

$3.49+

CATERING

CARRY OUT ONLY
Spaghetti Party Meal

Spaghetti Party Meal

$160.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mostaccioli Party Meal

Mostaccioli Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Tortellini Party Meal

Tortellini Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Fettuccine Alfredo Party Meal

Fettuccine Alfredo Party Meal

$180.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta with chicken, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Lasagna Party Meal

Lasagna Party Meal

$200.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Party meals serve 30 people & includes pasta, salad, fresh bread & butter.

Mike's Sub Party Tray

Mike's Sub Party Tray

$59.99

CARRY OUT ONLY Party tray includes 6 Mike's Subs cut in quarters. Stacked on a tray and wrapped ready to serve 18-24 people!

9" x 13" Pan of Lasagna

9" x 13" Pan of Lasagna

$80.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Serves 12 people

12" x 20" Pan of Lasagna

12" x 20" Pan of Lasagna

$140.00

CARRY OUT ONLY Serves 30 people

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1006 Peoria St, Washington, IL 61571

Directions

Michael's Italian Feast image
Michael's Italian Feast image
Michael's Italian Feast image
Michael's Italian Feast image

Search similar restaurants

Search popular restaurants
